Watch This Year's Puppy Bowl, Sunday 2/12 at 2 PM EST

Pups are available for adoption in this years Puppy Bowl. Photo by hannah grace on Unsplash

Animal Planet is hosting its own Super Bowl, but instead of helmets, these players will be wearing collars. At 2 PM EST, Sunday, February 12, you can watch the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Just a few hours prior to the high stakes Chiefs vs. Eagles game in this year's Super Bowl, dozens of rescued animals, all up for adoption, will have their own televised event.

Yes, folks, it's Puppy Bowl time once again.

How Their Game Works

Like their human counterparts, the Puppy Bowl has two competing teams: Team Ruff (identified by their orange bandanas) and Team Fluff (decked out in blue). The canine athletes will be competing for the much-coveted Chewy “Lombarky” trophy.

The rules are simple. The pups have free reign in a mini stadium with scads of chew toys. The goal is to drag a toy into one of the two end zones. Dan Schachner is the game's official "ruff-eree." Kittens, also adoptable, will be performing at halftime.

These pups are already acclimated to the bright lights and jarring noises as rescue groups spend hours getting the field stars ready for the big game. Of course, the truly big game for these players is to secure an adoption. All of these pups have been rescued and some still need homes.

According to Chrissy Beckles, president and founder of The Sato Project , a non-profit organization that rescues abandoned canines from Puerto Rico and re-homes them in the US, "We really couldn’t ask for a better platform,” she told CNN.“I can’t think of a single negative for this – only that it’s only once a year.”

If you are interested in adopting a player, you can contact the shelter via Animal Planet's website. If the pup you want has already been adopted, the shelter may recommend another candidate needing a furever home.

According to Animal Planet, every homeless pet who has appeared on previous Puppy Bowls has been adopted.

Puppy Bowl began in 2005.