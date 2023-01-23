The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only Child

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, laid to rest at Graceland next to her father and son Photo by Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was laid to rest on Sunday, January 22. She will be buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Lisa Marie will be joining not only her son on the iconic property, but her father, Elvis, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys.

Friends of the Presley family spoke at her service, in addition to Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, manager Jerry Schilling and Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner Joel Weinshanker. Musical performers included Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir.

Schilling, both a producer and aid to Elvis and a manager to Lisa Marie, spoke of remembering “a girl named Memphis,” which is what Schilling called Lisa Marie. Schilling had recently accompanied Lisa Marie on the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards.

Following Schilling's speech, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla, 77, took the stand. "I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you, and this says it all," she began. "'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one. Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love."'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her, but the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above."

Priscilla concluded by saying, "That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

Lisa Marie was mother to four children: Riley, 33, as well as Riley's brother, Benjamin, who died in July 2020 at the age of 26. She was also mom to 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Her apparent cause of death was cardiac arrest.