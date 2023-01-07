Harry's Book Causes Controversy Prior to Official Release

Prince Harry's book to be released early next week contains some questionably explosive claims. Photo by Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

"Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

These were the words King Charles reportedly said to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021 as he stood between his two offspring. It seems his younger son Harry may be doing just that.

Though his book was under tight security, an early release in Spain has been circulated. Titled, "En La Sombra" or "In the Shadow," Harry's book, "Spare," has sparked outrage over many of its claims. The prince's recounting of his time in Afghanistan was of particular concern to the British military.

The Duke of Sussex went on two tours of duty in Afghanistan. In his memoir, he asserts he killed more than 20 Taliban fighters. While some previous member of the United Kingdom armed forces are questioning his headcount, Harry recount he did not think of the men he killed as people, but rather as "chess pieces" he was removing from the board.

Colonel Kemp, commander of British forces in Afghanistan, prior to his retirement, stated Harry's spoken perception that British soldiers are trained to see their enemies as "less than human" was potentially dangerous. Colonel Kemp went on to say the tasteless comments might "incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world" and possibly justify an attack on Harry by those who support the Taliban.

Other revelations are of a more personal nature. The Duke describes his loss of virginity in a grassy field behind a pub by an "older woman" who is not named. He also writes of a physical altercation with his brother William, his experiments with cocaine at the age of 17, and how he and his brother begged their father not to marry Camilla. He also recalls he wore a Nazi uniform at the suggestion of Kate and William.

There are several references to Princess Diana. Upon consulting a psychic to communicate with his deceased mother, Harry reports the woman told him, "Your mother says that you are living the life that she couldn't live, the life she wanted for you."

How much did Prince Harry get paid to write his memoir? $20 million. A spokesperson from Penguin Random House says Prince Harry will "support British charities with donations from his proceeds."

The book is available for purchase in the US beginning on January 10; Harry is scheduled to appear with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night's 60 Minutes to discuss his book. This is the Duke's first US television interview.