Harry's Book Causes Controversy Prior to Official Release

Anne Spollen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkRw1_0k5zAOcG00
Prince Harry's book to be released early next week contains some questionably explosive claims.Photo byCreative Commons Attribution 2.0

"Please, boys, don’t make my final years a misery."

These were the words King Charles reportedly said to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021 as he stood between his two offspring. It seems his younger son Harry may be doing just that.

Though his book was under tight security, an early release in Spain has been circulated. Titled, "En La Sombra" or "In the Shadow," Harry's book, "Spare," has sparked outrage over many of its claims. The prince's recounting of his time in Afghanistan was of particular concern to the British military.

The Duke of Sussex went on two tours of duty in Afghanistan. In his memoir, he asserts he killed more than 20 Taliban fighters. While some previous member of the United Kingdom armed forces are questioning his headcount, Harry recount he did not think of the men he killed as people, but rather as "chess pieces" he was removing from the board.

Colonel Kemp, commander of British forces in Afghanistan, prior to his retirement, stated Harry's spoken perception that British soldiers are trained to see their enemies as "less than human" was potentially dangerous. Colonel Kemp went on to say the tasteless comments might "incite some people to attempt an attack on British soldiers anywhere in the world" and possibly justify an attack on Harry by those who support the Taliban.

Other revelations are of a more personal nature. The Duke describes his loss of virginity in a grassy field behind a pub by an "older woman" who is not named. He also writes of a physical altercation with his brother William, his experiments with cocaine at the age of 17, and how he and his brother begged their father not to marry Camilla. He also recalls he wore a Nazi uniform at the suggestion of Kate and William.

There are several references to Princess Diana. Upon consulting a psychic to communicate with his deceased mother, Harry reports the woman told him, "Your mother says that you are living the life that she couldn't live, the life she wanted for you."

How much did Prince Harry get paid to write his memoir? $20 million. A spokesperson from Penguin Random House says Prince Harry will "support British charities with donations from his proceeds."

The book is available for purchase in the US beginning on January 10; Harry is scheduled to appear with Anderson Cooper on Sunday night's 60 Minutes to discuss his book. This is the Duke's first US television interview.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# prince harry book release pri

Comments / 6

Published by

Writer interested in lifestyle topics, wellness, mental health, social issues, and New York City, particularly Staten Island.

Staten Island, NY
891 followers

More from Anne Spollen

Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar Boat

Problems have been plaguing the iconic Staten Island FerryPhoto byPhoto by Documerica on UnsplashonUnsplash. During the rush hour of Thursday, December 22, 2022, a fire broke out on the The Sandy Ground, a new 85 million dollar ferry. This is one of three of Staten Island's recently commissioned Ollis-class vessels. At the time, the rush hour ferry was carrying 16 crew members and 868 passengers. The fire began in the engine room, just after 5 pm. Five injuries due to minor smoke inhalation were reported. Those individuals were taken to area hospitals.

Read full story
3 comments

China's Narrow Definition for Covid Deaths Lowers Assumed Toll

As China's Covid cases surge, numbers are questionedPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash. As Covid pandemic restrictions are lifted, China is experiencing a new wave of the virus. What the numbers are when it comes to Covid fatalities are most likely skewed as Chinese health officials have narrowly defined how Covid deaths are tallied.

Read full story
1 comments

Ex-President Donald Trump Newest Venture: Self-Portrait NFTs

Trump's NFT cards sell out in a matter of hours despite criticismsPhoto byImage credit: collecttrumpcards.com. Former President, Donald J. Trump has moved on to a new venture. Tantalizing followers on his Truth Social app with news of a major announcement, the reveal came on Thursday, December 15: consumers can now access a website to purchase NFTs, or digital images of Trump, for the starting price of $99.00. The digital trading cards show Trump's head superimposed on powerful images, such as a cowboy, an astronaut, an elephant rider and a superhero shooting lasers from his eyes.

Read full story
23 comments

Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen

In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.

Read full story
820 comments
California State

Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed

Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.

Read full story
796 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took photographs of Buckingham Palace against the Queen&#x27;s wishesPhoto byMark Jones, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
12 comments
Staten Island, NY

A City Girl Tries Van Life in the City

Van life is not quite the same in Staten IslandPhoto byPhoto by Clay Banks on UnsplashonUnsplash. I don’t know why I started watching those videos of van life. One day they popped up in my feed. I adored the pups in a few so I clicked the like button and suddenly I was awash in van life reels. It was like the algorithm went manic.

Read full story
1 comments

Welcome Dish Brain: An Artificial Brain That Can Learn

Researchers have developed an artificial brain that can learnPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Yes, researchers have grown a responsive brain in a dish. Dubbed Dish Brain, scientists have shown how their recently crafted neural network can play a simple game of Pong, a video game similar to the table game of Ping Pong. Dish Brain plays in an appropriate and predictable way, showing the amalgamation has the ability to learn.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams' plan to hospitalize Mentally Ill Homeless draws Criticism

Currently, homelessness is at levels not seen since the Great DepressionPhoto bySteve KnutsononUnsplash. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 that New York City will begin a campaign to remove homeless individuals from the streets if they are deemed a harm to themselves. Previously, the person had to be judged to be a threat to others. This new directive allows both outreach workers and police officers to intervene when someone appears to be so mentally ill that it prevents them from “meeting their basic human needs, causing them to be a danger to themselves,” according to the mayor. The police will be permitted to bring the person to a psychiatric facility even if the individual does not want or refuses care.

Read full story
5 comments
Staten Island, NY

Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.

Read full story
7 comments

Hiring (and maybe firing) an Attorney for your Divorce

When your marriage breaks and you have to go legalPhoto byPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. It's never easy. Divorce is difficult in every way: emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Many couples believe they will be the exception to the rule when they decide to divorce. They imagine they’ll be the ones to navigate an amicable split and save on the expense of hiring an attorney. That is the most common mistake divorcing couples make.

Read full story
1 comments

Merriam-Webster Announces the 2022 Word of the Year

Every year since 2003, Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in the United States and the unofficial highest source of American word use, has selected ten words to sum up each year. Of course there is one word that tops that list each year.

Read full story
81 comments

How to Help Ukraine Immediately

The heartbreaking images streaming from Ukraine make us want to help. But how? Sending donations, either in the form of items or money, is one form of aid, but many of us wonder how long it will take for the assistance to arrive when the need is so immediate. While donations are very much needed, one grassroots way to get cash into the hands of Ukrainian residents instantly is by booking an Airbnb for a few days or weeks with no intention of showing. People have begun doing this and sending messages such as: “I just booked your listing in Kyiv. Of course, I won’t be showing, but I wanted to help.”

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy