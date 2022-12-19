Ex-President Donald Trump Newest Venture: Self-Portrait NFTs

Anne Spollen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DObVk_0jn5z1TY00
Trump's NFT cards sell out in a matter of hours despite criticismsPhoto byImage credit: collecttrumpcards.com

Former President, Donald J. Trump has moved on to a new venture. Tantalizing followers on his Truth Social app with news of a major announcement, the reveal came on Thursday, December 15: consumers can now access a website to purchase NFTs, or digital images of Trump, for the starting price of $99.00. The digital trading cards show Trump's head superimposed on powerful images, such as a cowboy, an astronaut, an elephant rider and a superhero shooting lasers from his eyes.

NFT stands for a non-fungible token. Each NFT has a unique identification code and metadata that establishes ownership and helps to create a contrived scarcity which increases value. It is a way of collecting digital art. NFT's exist on a blockchain and cannot be duplicated. Initially, collectors lunged at the products as they are less likely to fall victim to fraud; however, enthusiasm for NFTs has cooled considerably in recent months.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: "My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting." He then reminded his audience that they "would make a great Christmas gift." The website prompts viewers to "instantly become part of a new league of collectors" by filling in their email address and paying via credit card.

Once the card is bought, purchasers are automatically entered into sweepstakes for "thousands of incredible prizes" and to "meet the one and only #45." Some of the prizes include having dinner with Trump, a meet-and-greet cocktail affair at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, a Zoom call from the former president, hand-signed memorabilia, and a one-on-one meeting with Trump where you can, according to the website, "Ask all the questions you want and get all the advice you can handle from the man that has changed business and America."

Critics of the cards point out that the art and graphic execution of the cards is sophomoric and some of the clothing Trump is depicted wearing is taken directly from clothing catalogs and may be subject to copyright infringement.

Despite criticism, the undertaking has been successful: 45,000 of the digital cards were sold out in only a few hours. The former-president-turned-politician's cards are now being traded on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, with starting bids more than double the initial 99.00.

Neither Trump himself nor the Trump Organization are connected to the cards. Trump's likeness is licensed via a company called NFT International LLC. A search in public data reveals that NFT Internations LLC is based in a UPS store located in a Park City, Utah shopping mall, situated between an Asian restaurant and a vape shop. NFT INT LLC purchased rights to Trump’s image from another obscure company called CIC Digital.

In a thread on Twitter, Ken Bensinger of the NY Times claims CIC Digital is a company formed by former Trump Advisor, Nick Luna, and current Trump Lawyer, John Marion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trump nft# politics

Comments / 23

Published by

Writer interested in lifestyle topics, wellness, mental health, social issues, and New York City, particularly Staten Island.

Staten Island, NY
872 followers

More from Anne Spollen

Hospital Refusing to Give Life Saving Treatments to Unvaccinated Teen

In a case that is capturing national attention, a 14 year old needing a kidney transplant has been denied the surgery because she has not received the Covid 19 vaccine. The teen, Yulia Hicks, is an orphan adopted from Ukraine by her American parents last year. Yulia suffers from Senior Loken Syndrome, a degenerative kidney condition that requires a transplant to survive. She has been receiving daily dialysis treatment for the past 15 months.

Read full story
819 comments
California State

Move to Pay Reparations to Descendants of Slaves Renewed

Lawmakers are looking to determine a dollar amount for reparations due ancestors of enslaved AmericansPhoto byPhoto by Tasha Jolley on UnsplashonUnsplash. New York is following California's lead in renewing efforts to look at a dollar amount due the descendants of enslaved Americans.The figure determined in California is 569 billion; each recipient would receive $223,200. This total also takes into account compensation for discriminatory housing practices that abided after slavery was abolished.

Read full story
758 comments

Prince Harry and Meghan's Upcoming Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took photographs of Buckingham Palace against the Queen&#x27;s wishesPhoto byMark Jones, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
12 comments
Staten Island, NY

A City Girl Tries Van Life in the City

Van life is not quite the same in Staten IslandPhoto byPhoto by Clay Banks on UnsplashonUnsplash. I don’t know why I started watching those videos of van life. One day they popped up in my feed. I adored the pups in a few so I clicked the like button and suddenly I was awash in van life reels. It was like the algorithm went manic.

Read full story
1 comments

Welcome Dish Brain: An Artificial Brain That Can Learn

Researchers have developed an artificial brain that can learnPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Yes, researchers have grown a responsive brain in a dish. Dubbed Dish Brain, scientists have shown how their recently crafted neural network can play a simple game of Pong, a video game similar to the table game of Ping Pong. Dish Brain plays in an appropriate and predictable way, showing the amalgamation has the ability to learn.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams' plan to hospitalize Mentally Ill Homeless draws Criticism

Currently, homelessness is at levels not seen since the Great DepressionPhoto bySteve KnutsononUnsplash. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 that New York City will begin a campaign to remove homeless individuals from the streets if they are deemed a harm to themselves. Previously, the person had to be judged to be a threat to others. This new directive allows both outreach workers and police officers to intervene when someone appears to be so mentally ill that it prevents them from “meeting their basic human needs, causing them to be a danger to themselves,” according to the mayor. The police will be permitted to bring the person to a psychiatric facility even if the individual does not want or refuses care.

Read full story
5 comments
Staten Island, NY

Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten Island

Staten Island has about 1300 homeless individualsPhoto byJon TysononUnsplash. The Forgotten Borough is being remembered by the city in the form of three new homeless shelters planned to open in early 2023. The idea of Staten Island housing these shelters began during Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign in 2017 as part of his“Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City" project. While the opening of the sites has faced numerous delays, they are soon to be reality.

Read full story
7 comments

Hiring (and maybe firing) an Attorney for your Divorce

When your marriage breaks and you have to go legalPhoto byPhoto by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash. It's never easy. Divorce is difficult in every way: emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Many couples believe they will be the exception to the rule when they decide to divorce. They imagine they’ll be the ones to navigate an amicable split and save on the expense of hiring an attorney. That is the most common mistake divorcing couples make.

Read full story
1 comments

Merriam-Webster Announces the 2022 Word of the Year

Every year since 2003, Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in the United States and the unofficial highest source of American word use, has selected ten words to sum up each year. Of course there is one word that tops that list each year.

Read full story
81 comments

How to Help Ukraine Immediately

The heartbreaking images streaming from Ukraine make us want to help. But how? Sending donations, either in the form of items or money, is one form of aid, but many of us wonder how long it will take for the assistance to arrive when the need is so immediate. While donations are very much needed, one grassroots way to get cash into the hands of Ukrainian residents instantly is by booking an Airbnb for a few days or weeks with no intention of showing. People have begun doing this and sending messages such as: “I just booked your listing in Kyiv. Of course, I won’t be showing, but I wanted to help.”

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy