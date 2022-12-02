A City Girl Tries Van Life in the City

Van life is not quite the same in Staten Island Photo by Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash on Unsplash

I don’t know why I started watching those videos of van life. One day they popped up in my feed. I adored the pups in a few so I clicked the like button and suddenly I was awash in van life reels. It was like the algorithm went manic.

I watched so many videos of these perfect California mornings by the ocean that I decided to try van life for myself. Not entirely vanlife, but a test run, just to see what it might be like.

Except — I don’t have a van.

But I do have a Honda Element.

And I don’t live anywhere near the West Coast.

But I do I live on the East Coast, in Staten Island, a borough of New York City. You really can’t get much more East than that. I can practically smell the Atlantic. This is not always a good thing.

Also, I don’t have a dog, but I do have three cats, all rescues with visceral behavioral issues and quirky habits. They are city cats to boot, the kind who have never experienced cold or rain, and their idea of travel is from their litter boxes to their bowls.

I figured if I could get them into carriers we could go into the Honda-as-van together and roam the cityscape in at least some semblance of vanlife. It all seemed so romantic. Healthy dogs romping in the surf. Sunsets with wine. Yoga on the van roof.

I could only wrangle Jack into the carrier. The other two cats vanished the second they saw it come down from the closet shelf. This single cat spent his time hissing at me, indignant that he was cast into a role so clearly written for a dog. Cats know these kinds of things instinctively. Either that or he thought he was going to the vet. This is understandable since the last time Jack went to the vet, he came home sans testicles.

Unphased, I pretended the hissing was the sound of a well-groomed dog who functioned as a devoted traveling companion. This was really hard to do. Every time I looked at Jack, he flattened his ears and hissed even louder.

Van life folk usually have van life neighbors just like them — bronzed individuals who eat nothing but avocados and sunlight. I have neighbors, too. We spend a fair amount of time talking on the elevator because it moves like elevators did in the 1920s. It’s our mobile meeting place.

When I got on the elevator, Tony was already inside, carrying a case of beer down to his car. Tony works for the New York City Department of Sanitation as a refuse engineer — prior to woke culture he was a garbageman — and you can tell that about Tony immediately.

It’s not that Tony smells — he doesn’t. It’s just that he’s got this Neanderthal energy — squatting when he’s standing kind of vibe, and he’s hairy. Like really hairy. Tony has hair on his earlobes. I haven’t checked his palms. I’m too afraid.

“Yuh cat sick in that cage?”

“No,” I answer, with the languidly soft yoga voice of a west coast denizen. “We’re going to try van life.”

Tony squints at me. “Like livin’ in yuh cah?” He shakes his head. “Yuh gonna get killed out there with all the crazies .”

“We’ll be careful,” I say. I can sense Tony’s disapproval when he makes a soft kind of chuffing sound as he exits the elevator. He’s also shaking his head back and forth for visual amplification.

I am determined, despite Tony’s eloquent warning. I pack the car with some blankets, three Poland Springs water bottles, place the kitty carrier in the passenger seat, and set out into city traffic.

“This is a test run, Jack,” I say. “We’re going down to the beach area to see where we should park our rig. You like that? Our ‘rig’? I’m already talking like a nomad.”

Jack blinks at me.

A big part of van lifers is their focus on morning routines. No matter how small the kitchen, 307 percent of it is devoted to a coffee bar. They make these foamy concoctions that look like they would cost $27.00 in New York City.

Since this is just a trial outing, and we have no kitchen, Jack and I stop at a drive-up Starbucks and get a caramel latte. Then we drive toward an asphalt lot that has an ocean view. Well, maybe not the ocean, but there’s water. I know enough not to expect the sandy Pacific coast.

We park with our latte, I give Jack a few treats and we gaze at our view of Manhattan. There are some geese, which count as wildlife. And of course, there is New York Harbor, and a sky that could be in one of those free calendars the banks used to give out before we all had phones.

The best part? No bodies are floating in the water today. Jack and I are communing with the geese, the sky, and the harbor. It’s not exactly like those van life videos, but there are some definite parallels.

Unfortunately, there is also a camp of some kind set up to my left, and a strong odor of weed wafts over and into our Honda Element-maybe-someday-traveling-home. Cop cars prowl by every few minutes and when they start eyeballing our spot, I remember my inspection sticker is a bit past its expiration. Once they leave, Jack and I head back to the apartment.

As I put the carrier back and clean out the spots where Jack suffered a few nervous squirts, I think about how I’d remove the back seat of the Element and make a bed. A friend of mine put a sink and microwave in the back of her van, and maybe she would help do the same with mine.

We would need room for at least two litter boxes, and climbing around the van would have to substitute for the cat tree that currently takes up a quarter of my bedroom. The cats and I could all sleep on an air mattress. I could write about our adventures in a John Steinbeck way.

I look over at the cats draped on the sofa in differing stages of sleep, paws kneading onto sherpa blankets with sun rays warming their flanks. Maybe we could just make videos that show the joy of home, of never having to look for a shower or a safe place to park for the night to sleep, and of having a constant supply of food and heat.

But really, who wants that? Maybe I would buy a real van soon, one already modified for van life. We would drive west somewhere and escape the tyranny of New York City rent and pollution.

“Are we up for the challenge, guys? I’m thinking more and more about it. Imagine leading a fully Instagrammable life.”

Ozzy stretches and shades his eye with one paw. I take this as a non-committal agreement, which is the best — the only — kind you get from a feline.

“It’s a deal,” I say to them. What could go wrong with three cats and a woman with the mechanical ability of a Fig Newton traveling the country in a van?