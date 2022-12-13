Someone Tried to Kill Me Throwing Rocks Down a Waterfall

Anne Bonfert

I was completely unaware of the danger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KseG0_0jfyrRMf00
Solo traveling in AfricaPhoto byAnne Bonfert

And no. Guns weren’t involved in this event. Neither were knives or other weapons. In fact, I never got to see my attacker from up close. I was out in nature and completely clueless about the danger I was walking into.

Things you do when you are young and fearless. I’ve surely done a fair amount of activities described as dangerous or being classified as an extreme sport. And I still do.

But not once did I come so close to getting knocked out like that day in Tanzania. I had nothing else in mind than just hiking to a waterfall.

I was on a long solo trip traveling through several countries in southern Africa. Yes, I was traveling solo but I wasn’t alone. Most of the time at least not. Every solo traveler will know this. If you travel alone, you meet people around every corner.

Together with a group of Spanish travelers I had met in the hostel I was staying in, I made my way up to the mountains. Yes, I was the outsider. I was the only German and in fact the only English-speaking person. I do speak many languages but Spanish isn’t one of them (yet).

And while the group was all happy and excited about our little trip to the mountains we had nothing to worry about. We thought.

The Spanish group had in fact two Tanzanian friends, locals, who were coming with us. That way we didn’t have to worry about getting the right Dalla-Dalla (local minibus) and they even organized one for us. We didn’t use a shared one but got a private one that took us up the mountain.

At first, I was upset about the group. All girls were wearing super short hot pants and surely didn’t care about the culture in Tanzania. But I knew better than to criticize them and just went along.

They clearly only moved around in a group and never were out on their own. To travel far and in such remote places I’ve been to, I had to adapt to the local culture, be modest and always be on alert.

Even now, I didn’t know who I was with. I didn’t know these people. They could be talking about me all the time. I wouldn’t understand. This is why I always do my own research. I watched the roads we were driving up and down and tried to memorize the tracks we were walking.

It was just for my own safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXaWq_0jfyrRMf00
In the cityPhoto byAnne Bonfert

We were driving up the mountain passing banana plantations on a red dirt track. Rainforest was what I was looking at. And what I was admiring while listening to a constant background sound of Spanish words.

We got to the parking lot where we had to pay an entrance fee. It is what it is in Africa. You do pay a fee at every single waterfall you go to. But we deny the need for a guide. After all, we have a local with us who knows the way. We really don’t need one.

The cashier argued for a bit but we stayed put and started to hike without a guide and without losing any more thoughts on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IA9Y4_0jfyrRMf00
The mountains.Photo byAnne Bonfert

Following a narrow path on the hillside, we had a great view of the surrounding mountain slopes covered in lush green forest.

No cars to be heard. Just the sounds of nature. The air was fresh and the sun was shining.

Then I could hear the burbling of a mountain river. Such a peaceful sound. We crossed the small water and hiked deeper into the forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nV0Iy_0jfyrRMf00
The forest.Photo byAnne Bonfert

I remember walking ahead with the local friend of the group who was telling me a lot about the landscape and also spotted this lovely chameleon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgReL_0jfyrRMf00
The Chameleon.Photo byAnne Bonfert

It wasn’t too hot or humid either. The treetops kept the sun from burning onto the forest floor and made it a beautiful day for a hike.

First, we heard it, then we saw it.

The waterfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKvc4_0jfyrRMf00
The waterfall.Photo byAnne Bonfert

It was like magic. The loud sound of dripping water. The cooling wetness in the air. And just the look of the water crushing down the cliffs. Spectacular.

Countless children were up here. I wasn’t sure what they were doing. Our group started to do a photo shoot. Or lots of them. Everyone was taking pictures of the waterfall or of themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYzW2_0jfyrRMf00
The magic of a waterfall.Photo byAnne Bonfert

I walked down to the edge of the water and put my feet in the cold but refreshing water. I heard some splashing. Not like the splashing of falling water.

I turned around. Rocks were falling in the water. I looked up and all of a sudden I felt an impact on the back of my head. I was in shock and didn’t know what really happened.

I walked back to the others asking if they could see something on my skin. That was a rock falling from the sky hitting my neck. Someone asked if I was okay.

I don’t think I had realized yet what had happened and how lucky I was. The rock “only” hit my shoulders/neck. And luckily I got a strong back and some muscles.

I was watching the rocks falling from a distance. That was no natural rockfall. Those were rocks thrown down from the top of the waterfall.

On purpose.

We packed up and soon left the site.

The local guy we had with us told us a guide was approaching him on the way up saying he would be our guide when our friend denied it. He was almost certainly sure he was the one walking to the top throwing those rocks.

As if I can’t walk 50 meters without a guide. Not in Africa. Here you need a guide for everything.

Or they’ll throw rocks at you.

I mean seriously, throwing hand-sized rocks 150 meters down towards a crowd can be life-threatening.

And while one of the Spanish girls said I was unlucky to be hit by one of the rocks, I knew it was the opposite.

It was my lucky day.

Because I survived.

“Luck is believing you’re lucky.” — Tennessee Williams

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Solo travel# Africa# Killing# Danger

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a traveler. Photographer. Writer. Teacher. Skydiving instructor. Adventure enthusiast. Nature lover. And fell in love with the African continent. My stories go around travel, nature and all kinds of adventurous activities.

641 followers

More from Anne Bonfert

Opinion: Should We Change the Way We Fight This Virus?

People wearing masks in publicPhoto byMatteo Jorjoson/ UnsplashonUnsplash. Two years into the pandemic and we’re no step further. Something has to change. We’re now two years into the pandemic implementing again travel bans as soon as a new variant has been detected. How is that possible? Have we learned nothing in these two years?

Read full story
California State

Bizarre Rock Formations on the Other-Worldly Desert Lake

The State of California has diverse landscapes featuring coastline, mountains and desert country. Especially the scenes in the desert couldn’t be more interesting. While most people connect the desert with sand dunes up to the horizon, there is much more to a desert. Sometimes you can even find water inside the desert. Like at Mono Lake. A desert lake that has been formed thousands of years ago as a terminal lake and is today a very productive ecosystem.

Read full story
Mojave, CA

Visiting the Hottest Place on Earth - Death Valley

Deserts all around the world have taught humans how to live in such hostile environments. Adapting to the surroundings let them survive next to the toughest animals. Some deserts are drier than others, some are made of ice, and others are named to be the hottest places on earth. Next to the deserts in the Middle East and the Sahara, the northern Mojave Desert in Eastern California is considered to be one of the hottest places on earth in summer.

Read full story
Nevada State

Driving the Loop Road and Hiking in Red Rock Canyon NCA

The state of Nevada got plenty of beautiful landscape features which are popular tourist destinations. Vast landscapes but also mountainous and rocky scenes are part of the state's characteristics. Red sandstone and deep canyons are a landmark of the region. One of the most popular visitor attractions is the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area.

Read full story
Overton, NV

When Reflecting Sun Rays Create a Valley of Fire

Nevada. A state full of surprises and breathtaking sceneries. A road trip through the vastness of the country will leave you speechless. Winding roads through the mountains and straight-lined highways continuing up to the horizon. You'll find it all.

Read full story
Arizona State

Living Along the Mighty Colorado River - Hualapai Indian Reservation

The beautiful state of Arizona isn't just a popular destination for visitors on vacations but it is home to many locals too. The rugged country along the mighty Colorado river characterized by a mix of plateaus, ridges, and canyons is offering both. A home to the native Hualapai Indians and a tourist center for visitors willing to explore the area.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

Fishing Paradise on the Salt River - Apache Lake

With summer in full swing more and more travelers and adventure enthusiasts are looking for new destinations for their summer vacations. While Arizona is a vast State with diverse landscapes it doesn't just have dry and arid desert scenes to offer but also plenty of bodies of water for all those looking for something to cool off and splash in during the hottest days of the year.

Read full story
Roosevelt, AZ

Splashing into Summer on the Shores of Roosevelt Lake

In the hot summer months, people are naturally flocking to bodies of water. If the ocean isn't in reach then at least to a lake or a river. Arizona doesn't just have dry and arid landscapes but also plenty of bodies of water for you to spend your vacations at.

Read full story
Arizona State

Exploring Arizona's Largest National Forest - Tonto National Forest

Tonto National ForestEdmundo Mendez, Jr./ Unsplash. The landscapes of Arizona are as vast and diverse as your imagination allows it. From flatlands, pine tree forests over desert scenes up to alpine tundra - you can find it all. Depending on where you want to spend your vacations and what your favorite activities are you'll get what you are looking for.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

Red Rocks, Pine Forest, Desert Landscape, and Alpine Tundra all in one Place - Coconino National Forest

Arizona is as diverse in nature as a region can be. From desert landscapes, to rushing rivers and snow on the mountains you can find it all in this State. And that is why the country is so popular. All kinds of adventurers and adrenaline junkies are traveling every year to different parks and regions of Arizona to spend their holidays.

Read full story
Prescott, AZ

Forest, Lakes, and Pristine Nature in Prescott National Park

Watson Lake, Prescott National ForestRobert Alvarez/ Unsplash. The country of Arizona has countless national parks and forests under protection in order to preserve the unique ecosystem and landscape features of the State. Diverse surroundings offering entertainment for all kinds of adventurers and people of different ages.

Read full story
Parker, AZ

Embracing the Finest Views Along the Parker Strip at Buckskin Mountain State Park

The popularity and attractions of the mighty Colorado River are stretched across miles of riverbanks and several states. Not only its waters and shoreline but also the most desertlike surrounding landscapes are what fascinates visitors. Several dams are built along the river creating lakes and more recreation areas. Parker dam is one of them creating a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. Above and underneath the dam there are countless viewpoints and visitor centers.

Read full story
Colorado State

Destination Colorado River - Staying at the Riverbanks of the Mighty Water

The mighty waters of the Colorado River attract each year thousands of visitors. Split over several states and on both sides of the river there are countless national parks, wilderness areas, and wildlife refuges inviting tourists and locals alike to indulge in the beauty of the Colorado River.

Read full story
1 comments
Cibola, AZ

Waiting for the Migratory Birds of the Pacific Flyway in the Cibola National Wildlife Refuge

The endless shorelines and ever-changing landscapes along the majestic Colorado River attract every year thousands of visitors. Some of the parks and wildlife refuges are heavily trafficked by high numbers of visitors every day. Others are rather abandoned by tourists.

Read full story
Arizona State

The Water Recreation Heaven of Martinez Lake in Arizona

Water has always been fascinating to humans but even more so in deserted countries and states such as Arizona. The Colorado River is creating many hotspots for tourists and locals alike and along its shoreline and developed lakes have recreation areas been created.

Read full story
Arizona State

Exploring the Rugged Terrain of the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge by Foot

The State of Arizona is attracting many visitors each year with its vast and ever-changing landscapes. Many wilderness areas and National Parks have been created to showcase the beauty of the country and to protects its wildlife and natural environment.

Read full story
Meadview, AZ

Camping on Lake Mead and Enjoying Solitude at the Isolated Sandy Point

Lake Mead is a great tourist attraction for foreigners and locals alike. The massive water in the incredible dry surrounding of the desert landscapes attracts many people each year. Especially watersport enthusiasts love to spend their vacation days on and around the lake.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint George, UT

Going on an Adventure in the Remote Wilderness of Parashant National Monument - Grand Canyon

While the Grand Canyon and its National Park are world-famous and get visited each year by millions of tourists there is still plenty of land where barely anyone goes on adventures. The surrounding mountains and riverbanks of the Colorado River are offering all along spectacular views across the landscape.

Read full story
North Rim, AZ

Exploring the Wilderness of the Largest Contiguous Pine Forest in the States - Kaibab National Forest

A large National Forst surrounding the north and south rims of the Grand Canyon has a size of 650,000 ha. The Kaibab National Forest is split into two sections as the North and the South Kaibab. Those regions vary in their appearance in nature.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy