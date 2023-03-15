Buffalo Wild Wings $9 million lawsuit claiming boneless wings are not wings, they are basically just chicken nuggets

Photo by Facebook/Buffalo Wild Wings

What is a boneless chicken wing?

Is it a real chicken wing with the bones removed for snacking purposes? Or is it a piece of tender breast meat that has been shaped into a wing? The product is referred to as "juicy all-white chicken" in the "About The Wings" section of the Buffalo Wild Wings website.The company claims that after it began selling them in 2003, they quickly became one of its most sold menu items.

According to the complaint, Mr. Halim assumed he was getting real wings that had been deboned based on the products' name and description. But he quickly realized they weren't.

Although Buffalo Wild Wings makes its boneless chicken wings without using actual wing meat, it seems to like using a little bit of irony.

The well-known fast food business appeared to use Twitter to reply to a class-action complaint filed on Friday by the man from Chicago who claimed that the boneless chicken wings they sell are misleading advertising since they are not genuinely deboned chicken wings.

"It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo," Buffalo Wild Wings tweeted on Monday.

Aimen Halim, the plaintiff, claims that Buffalo Wild Wings intentionally misleads consumers by marketing their boneless wings as actual chicken wings rather than as glitzy chicken nuggets. He claims that if he had known the products weren't real chicken wings, he either wouldn't have bought them or would have paid less.

"Plaintiff Aimen Halim (“Plaintiff”), on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, brings this consumer protection and false advertising class action against Defendants Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. and Inspire Brands, Inc. (“Defendants” or “Buffalo Wild Wings”), predicated on the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings. Plaintiff makes the following allegations based on the investigation of his counsel and on information and belief, except as to allegations pertaining to Plaintiff individually, which are based on his personal knowledge."

A picture of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant menu with the "boneless" wing subcategory listed under it can be found in the lawsuit along with other non-wing options like "cauliflower." There are also "traditional" wings and "tenders" on the menu.

Halim's attire makes reference to a Nebraska man who spoke to his city council about boneless wings in 2020, saying:

"Nothing about boneless chicken wings actually come from the wing of a chicken. We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meats but then we go around pretending as though the breast of the chicken is its wing."

Papa John's and Domino's Pizza sell "actual chicken wings," the lawsuit claims, and Buffalo Wild Wings "refused to change its practices" as a result of the speech.

The court dismissed the lawsuit on Monday saying that it had inadequately stated where the two companies named in the complaint – Buffalo Wild Wings and parent company Inspire Brands – are incorporated. The court has given Halim until March 27 to file an amended complaint.

“We will be amending per the court’s order,” attorney Ruhandy Glezakos, the Los Angeles-based Treehouse Law firm.