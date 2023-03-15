Buffalo Wild Wings $9 million lawsuit claiming boneless wings are not wings, they are basically just chicken nuggets

Anna S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E40bB_0lJCHUR000
Photo byFacebook/Buffalo Wild Wings

What is a boneless chicken wing?

Is it a real chicken wing with the bones removed for snacking purposes? Or is it a piece of tender breast meat that has been shaped into a wing? The product is referred to as "juicy all-white chicken" in the "About The Wings" section of the Buffalo Wild Wings website.The company claims that after it began selling them in 2003, they quickly became one of its most sold menu items.

According to the complaint, Mr. Halim assumed he was getting real wings that had been deboned based on the products' name and description. But he quickly realized they weren't.

Although Buffalo Wild Wings makes its boneless chicken wings without using actual wing meat, it seems to like using a little bit of irony.

The well-known fast food business appeared to use Twitter to reply to a class-action complaint filed on Friday by the man from Chicago who claimed that the boneless chicken wings they sell are misleading advertising since they are not genuinely deboned chicken wings.

"It's true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,"  Buffalo Wild Wings tweeted on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoUtE_0lJCHUR000
Photo byFacebook / BuffaloWildWings

Aimen Halim, the plaintiff, claims that Buffalo Wild Wings intentionally misleads consumers by marketing their boneless wings as actual chicken wings rather than as glitzy chicken nuggets. He claims that if he had known the products weren't real chicken wings, he either wouldn't have bought them or would have paid less.

"Plaintiff Aimen Halim (“Plaintiff”), on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, brings this consumer protection and false advertising class action against Defendants Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. and Inspire Brands, Inc. (“Defendants” or “Buffalo Wild Wings”), predicated on the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings. Plaintiff makes the following allegations based on the investigation of his counsel and on information and belief, except as to allegations pertaining to Plaintiff individually, which are based on his personal knowledge."

CASE INTRODUCTION

  1. This class action seeks to challenge the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings (the “Products”).
  2. Specifically, the name and description of the Products (i.e., as “Boneless Wings”) leads reasonable consumers to believe the Products are actually chicken wings. In other words that the Products are chicken wings that have simply been deboned, and as such, are comprised of entirely chicken wing meat.
  3. Unbeknownst to Plaintiff and other consumers, the Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing.
  4. This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product’s name and receive what they are promised.
  5. This is particularly true in a case like this one, where consumers value actual wings, and where Defendant has no valid reason for misleading consumers, other than to promote a cheaper product along with its actual chicken wings.
  6. Surely, if Buffalo Wild Wings was being transparent with its customers, it could readily change the name of the Products (e.g., “boneless chicken”), or disclose on its menu that the Products are actually made of chicken breast meat. Indeed, several of Buffalo Wild Wings’ competitors are careful to name their products “Boneless Chicken” or “Chicken poppers,” rather than “Boneless Wings,” to prevent consumers from being misled.
  7. As discussed further below, Buffalo Wild Wings is well aware of this issue, but has refused to change its practices.
  8. Had Plaintiff and other consumers known that the Products are not actually chicken wings, they would have paid less for them, or would not have purchased them at all. Therefore, Plaintiff and consumers have suffered injury in fact, as a result of Defendants’ deceptive practices.
  9. Plaintiff brings this class action lawsuit on behalf of himself, and all other similarly situated purchasers of the Products. Plaintiff seeks to represent a Nationwide Class and an Illinois Class (defined infra in paragraph 46-47) (collectively referred to herein as the “Classes”). Plaintiff, on behalf of himself and other consumers, is seeking damages, injunctive relief, restitution, declaratory relief, and all other remedies the Court deems appropriate.

SOURCE: Class Action Lawsuit

A picture of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant menu with the "boneless" wing subcategory listed under it can be found in the lawsuit along with other non-wing options like "cauliflower." There are also "traditional" wings and "tenders" on the menu.

Halim's attire makes reference to a Nebraska man who spoke to his city council about boneless wings in 2020, saying:

"Nothing about boneless chicken wings actually come from the wing of a chicken. We would be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meats but then we go around pretending as though the breast of the chicken is its wing."

Papa John's and Domino's Pizza sell "actual chicken wings," the lawsuit claims, and Buffalo Wild Wings "refused to change its practices" as a result of the speech.

The court dismissed the lawsuit on Monday saying that it had inadequately stated where the two companies named in the complaint – Buffalo Wild Wings and parent company Inspire Brands – are incorporated. The court has given Halim until March 27 to file an amended complaint.
“We will be amending per the court’s order,” attorney Ruhandy Glezakos, the Los Angeles-based Treehouse Law firm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lawsuit# Buffalo Wild Wings# Chicken wings# Boneless# News

Comments / 0

Published by

Health & Beauty & Food. Affordable and alternative lifestyle. Traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues.

N/A
3K followers

More from Anna S.

A German man become the third person to be declared clear of HIV Virus after receiving a stem cell transplant

Worldwide third HIV patient cured through stem cell transplantation. With the help of a stem cell donation, the Düsseldorf Patient from the area who suffered from both HIV and cancer was able to overcome both diseases. However, there is skepticism among researchers regarding whether or not it may be feasible to expand the use of this approach in treating patients in the future. Doctors at the University Hospital of Düsseldorf, Germany report in the journal Nature Medicine that they have successfully used stem cell transplantation to cure a cancer-stricken HIV patient for the third time. There is the so-called Düsseldorf Patient, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2008, and then three years later, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which is a type of blood cancer.

Read full story

Natural Detoxification and Weight Management: exploring the benefits of Cinnamon Apple Water

How does the detox drink containing apples and cinnamon benefit the body, and the easy recipe for making it at home. Simple yet effective, apple and cinnamon-infused water is told to help melt away the pounds, alleviate digestive issues, and even prevent type 2 diabetes.

Read full story
Alaska State

Biden administration approved Willow - the massive, yet environmentally controversial, Alaska Oil Drilling Project

The US government under President Joe Biden has given the "green light" to the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska. A document released today, Monday 13th, stated that the controversial plan will be carried out in a scaled-down version. The project was originally approved under the presidency of Donald Trump, but it was stopped by a court. Environmental organizations have been strongly opposed to the project until the end.

Read full story
2 comments

Many illnesses have a particular smell- turns out many animals, not just dogs, can smell cancer, tuberculosis, and Co.

Have you ever wondered what cancer smells like? It turns out that many animals, not just dogs, have the ability to detect markers of illnesses such as cancer and tuberculosis. Even worms and ants can be trained to do so.

Read full story
Florida State

Republican-led efforts: Transgender Health Care Restrictions Extend to Adults in New State Bills

Several states in the United States are introducing bills to restrict access to gender-affirming care for young adults, and possibly even adults. Republican-led efforts include seeking to ban or limit gender-affirming care for people into adulthood or making it harder for adults to access such care.

Read full story
17 comments

Scientists are experimenting with contraceptive pills and gels for men- latest study looks promising.

Scientists are currently experimenting with contraceptives, that would allow men to share responsibility for birth control with women. In the 1960s, hormonal contraceptive pills were introduced and gave women the ability to control their own bodies by choosing when to start a family. However, unintended pregnancies are still common, with almost half of all pregnancies being unintended both in the United States and around the world. According to National Geographics, scientists are currently experimenting with contraceptives for men: pills, gels, and implants.

Read full story
1 comments

OLAPLEX hairy lawsuit: customers claim products cause bald spots and hair loss, 28 women across the US filed a lawsuit

Olaplex produces a variety of hair products, which are available online and at well-known retailers such as Sephora and Ulta (ULTA), with prices ranging from $30 to $90. Olaplex is supposed to make hair healthy, not damage it. But several women across the USA claim exactly that. They report extreme hair loss and are now taking the company to the court.

Read full story

Scopolamine alias Devil's Breath claims another victim: Paul Nguyen, 27, from California killed on a date in Colombia

Amy, the victim’s sister said: Paul Nguyen, 27, loved to travel. "Every time he came home, Paul would share the funniest stories from his trips. He would bring back souvenirs. He would tell the whole family all the interesting things he had found and learned, and he was so happy when he was traveling. This time Paul went on a foreign trip, and this was his first time in Medellin, Colombia, with a friend."

Read full story

The science behind the Tinkerbell Effect and positive Affirmations: how believing in dreams can make them real

The Tinkerbell Effect is a popular way of thinking that helps people believe in themselves and their dreams. It's not a movie or a ride at Disneyland, but rather a technique that became popular in July 2022 all over the internet. It combines two ideas, the law of attraction and the law of assumption, to help people believe that their dreams can come true.

Read full story
Florida State

The Flesh Eating Bacteria that thrive in warm, salty waters of Florida,causing amputations and increase of deadly cases

„Vibrio bacteria a.k.a. the flesh-eating bacteria proliferate in warm aquatic environments. They are also halophilic, meaning they thrive in slightly salty, brackish water, like the floodwaters that lingered after Hurricane Ian“

Read full story
2 comments

Exploring the Predictors of Infidelity: Marriage Therapists Shed Light on Why Women May Cheat in Relationships

Social norms and Hollywood often depict men as the cheating sex, but studies show that the infidelity gender gap is narrowing. Among younger people, women are slightly more likely to cheat than men. Increased responsibilities and empowerment may be factors contributing to this trend.

Read full story

Narcissistic Relationship: When the Magic Fades. Dealing with a Narcissist in a relationship

Charming, good-looking, intelligent, almost too perfect to be true. A narcissist often camouflages themselves at the beginning of a relationship, but this personality disorder can become very dangerous. Psychologists warn about them, yet the attention to the topic of "being in a relationship with a narcissist" is still not significant enough, as the number of victims of narcissists appears to be high. Especially among successful, good-looking, and also intelligent people, there are countless victims, as narcissists tend to seek out partners on an equal footing in order to break them.

Read full story

Lasting weight loss without diet or workout is possible- Study provides evidence based strategies

Long-term dietary change is not easy. Whether you want to lose 2 or 20 pounds, every diet or dietary change requires certain principles that are necessary to actually lose the desired pounds. Maybe you've already tried various methods to get rid of your excess weight, but always gave up in the end. If you want to lose weight properly and also permanently control your diet, these are practical strategies for both weight loss and weight loss prevention.

Read full story

ALDI The German Supermarket Chain is "Taking Over" America and Trader Joe's

Karl and Theo Albrecht in Essen, Germany, took over their mother's convenience store in July 1946. Due to the post-World War II economic conditions, consumers became extremely price-sensitive and were able to discern even the smallest price differences between stores. Karl and Theo came up with inventive ways to cut costs in order to stand out from the competition, such as limiting the number of employees, getting rid of unsold inventory, and skipping advertising. Their cost-cutting strategy paid off, nowadays we this concept is best known as: ALDI.

Read full story

Trader Joe's and Hershey are facing $5 million lawsuit over toxic metals in their chocolates

Class-action lawsuits have been filed against Trader Joe's and The Hershey Company due to the quantity of lead and cadmium in select dark chocolate products. Trader Joe's is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly putting customers' health at risk by failing to disclose on the packaging that some dark chocolate products contain lead and cadmium. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York and follows a similar case against The Hershey Company. The lawsuits stem from a Consumer Reports investigation that found heavy metals in 28 chocolate bars, with potentially harmful levels detected in 23 of them for adults who eat one ounce per day.

Read full story

Opinion: The Doctor told my boyfriend “You are making her sick”. I´m not fat, I´m just really stressed because of him.

First of all: my partner is not a monster. But he is also not always easy to deal with, and he knows that. He likes to put all his To-Do things on me and constantly adds more and more small tasks to the list.

Read full story

Apple Cider Vinegar reduce belly fat. Harvard Medical School looked into Weight Management with ACV

The acetic acid present in ACV is known to reduce belly fat and further suppress body fat build up. Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is a former clinical chief of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a Harvard Medical School faculty member. His research as a rheumatologist focused on diagnostic studies for musculoskeletal symptoms, autoimmune diseases, and infectious arthritis over a 30-year period. He retired in 2009 and is now a senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing. He is researching a variety of trending topics, one of which is the ACV Diet.

Read full story

Cosmetic Trends of the 80s. Toxins and harmful ingredients.

Everyone inhaled a lot of hairspray in the 1980s in an effort to be the hippest chick at the mall. Everyone became blonde, bangs were curled and frozen in place, and makeup was applied with a spatula. But how many of all this thing were toxic?

Read full story

Digestive diseases are the leading cause of hospitalization in the US. Support your gut function: Herbs for Digestion

Digestive diseases are the leading cause of hospitalization in the United States. Twenty million Americans suffer from chronic digestive diseases. Digestive diseases necessitate 25% of all surgical operations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy