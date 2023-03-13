Many illnesses have a particular smell- turns out many animals, not just dogs, can smell cancer, tuberculosis, and Co.

Have you ever wondered what cancer smells like? It turns out that many animals, not just dogs, have the ability to detect markers of illnesses such as cancer and tuberculosis. Even worms and ants can be trained to do so.

ANTS:

Ants, for example, have an exceptional sense of perception and can detect the scent of breast cancer in urine. A research study conducted by the University Sorbonne Paris Nord in France showed that the silky ant, Formica fusca, can distinguish between the scent of urine from mice carrying human breast cancer tumors and that of healthy mice. Ants and other animals pick up signs of disease by perceiving volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are produced in a variety of ways and can be found in exhaled breath, sweat, urine, and blood.

When diseases change the VOCs we emit, it results in a different odor, which the ants can detect. By using a process called operant conditioning, where the ants are trained with a sugar reward near the cancer sample, they learn to seek out that scent.

The German lead author Baptiste Piqueret says that they were surprised by the rapidity of ants in learning. In just ten minutes, an ant can be trained. After being trained, the ants were put in a petri dish with urine samples from mice with tumors and healthy mice. They spent 20% more time with the cancerous samples. Ants detect the chemicals that make up odors with their antennae's olfactory receptors, and the scent is their main form of communication. They recognize group members by detecting their body odor and use pheromones, often in tiny concentrations, to communicate an astonishing array of complex signals.

These ants do not sting and are relatively inexpensive to obtain and maintain. They are excellent candidates for such work, as honey and dead insects make them happy.

However, the exact chemicals the ants are smelling are unknown, as is the case with other animals that can detect cancer.

DOGS:

Dogs are a human's best friend and they have an amazing sense of smell that can detect several types of cancers, and infectious diseases in humans like malaria, and even COVID-19. They can also smell infectious diseases in animals like chronic wasting disease in deer. Cynthia Otto from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine found that dogs can detect the disease in deer feces (CWD), possibly by smelling the infectious agent itself. In pilot studies, dogs have also been trained to respond to samples from infected subjects. Medical Detection Dogs, a British charity, has trained dogs to detect a record 28 diseases, including specific bacteria.

When it comes to detecting cancer, the dogs may be detecting how the body is responding to the cancer cells or cancer itself. They could also be detecting different scents, as different dogs responded to different fragments of the odor in an ovarian cancer study.

RATS:

In some countries, they use a type of rat called an African giant pouched rat to detect landmines and tuberculosis. These rats have been trained to use their sense of smell to find explosive materials and tuberculosis bacteria. They are rewarded with food when they correctly identify samples in training, and they can screen a large number of patient samples very quickly. They have helped find many cases of tuberculosis that were missed by local health clinics, and they are a helpful backup to human technicians. Using these rats has increased the detection of tuberculosis cases by around 50% compared to just using human clinics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3936NT_0lGmXN5200
Photo byfreestocksonUnsplash

Each rat screens “upwards of a hundred patient samples in about 20 minutes,” Fast says, something it would take a human researcher four days to accomplish. They are rewarded when they identify a sample already identified as positive. But if the rat alerts to a sample already thought to be negative, it’s sent on to be evaluated using a more expensive test.

BEES:

Scientists in the Netherlands have discovered that honeybees have the ability to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. Honeybees have an excellent sense of smell, much like ants, and use their antennae to detect scents. The scientists at the Wageningen Bioveterinary Research laboratory used local bees and placed them in special boxes with their heads sticking out. The bees were then exposed to scents from various samples, including COVID-positive materials. When the bees correctly identified the COVID-positive samples, they were rewarded with a sugary treat. Over time, the bees learned to identify the virus without the need for a reward.

The bees can be trained to detect the virus in just a matter of minutes and can check a test in seconds. While it's unclear exactly what the bees are smelling in the COVID-positive samples, the researchers believe that bees could be helpful in remote communities where traditional testing is difficult.

WORMS:

There's a tiny creature called Caenorhabditis Elegans that looks like a worm and is smaller than a honeybee. It's often used in laboratory research because it has disease genes similar to humans and is transparent, which means scientists can easily observe its biological processes under a microscope.

In addition to being a valuable model organism for scientific study, this worm has also been found to have the ability to detect cancer. A study conducted in Japan showed that it can detect pancreatic cancer cells, while an Italian study found that it can recognize breast cancer cells. In both cases, the worms would move toward samples with cancer cells and avoid the healthy ones.

The organism has also been shown to have cancer-detecting abilities. One Japanese study showed it can detect pancreatic cancer cells and an Italian study revealed it could recognize breast cancer cells

A Japanese biotech company has even developed a cancer test called N-Nose, which uses these worms to detect cancer. Members of the public can send in a urine sample and have it tested by the worms for early detection of cancer.

