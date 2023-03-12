Scientists are experimenting with contraceptive pills and gels for men- latest study looks promising.

Anna S.

Photo by Justin Chen on Unsplash

Scientists are currently experimenting with contraceptives, that would allow men to share responsibility for birth control with women.

In the 1960s, hormonal contraceptive pills were introduced and gave women the ability to control their own bodies by choosing when to start a family. However, unintended pregnancies are still common, with almost half of all pregnancies being unintended both in the United States and around the world. According to National Geographics, scientists are currently experimenting with contraceptives for men: pills, gels, and implants.

These new methods may be more convenient and reliable than condoms or vasectomies, and some are being developed without the hormones that often cause side effects for women. This development is seen as a shift towards greater equity between the sexes, according to Heather Vadhat, executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative, which funds contraceptive research.

To understand how these new birth control methods work, it is important to have a basic understanding of the male reproductive system. Successful reproduction in men requires the right balance of hormones, especially testosterone, which triggers the production of sperm in a process called spermatogenesis. It takes about 74 days for sperm to develop and mature, and mature sperm are stored in the testes.

During ejaculation, more than 250 million sperm are released from the testicles and seek to fertilize an egg. While female birth control disrupts the production of one to two fertile eggs a month, male birth control needs to stop millions of sperm in their tracks to prevent conception.

In the early study in mice, funded by the US National Institutes of Health and published in the journal Nature Communications, a single dose of the drug, called TDI-11861, immobilised sperm before, during and after mating.

Male hormonal birth control

A new type of birth control is being developed for men that use hormones to stop the production of sperm. This method specifically targets spermatogenesis and slowly shuts down the sperm production process.

The most studied version of this method is a topical gel that is applied to a man's shoulders and arms every day. The gel contains a synthetic female hormone called progesterone that lowers the levels of testosterone in the body, which is a male reproductive hormone. By lowering testosterone levels, the man can no longer produce sperm.

As the gel is absorbed into the skin, small amounts remain just underneath, slowly releasing contraceptive hormones that make the man infertile for as long as he continues to use the gel. The gel has few side effects, and the results of clinical trials have been promising, according to Christina Wang, an expert on male contraception at the University of California, Los Angeles.

To prevent side effects like low libido, the gel also contains a small amount of testosterone that's added back into the body, meanwhile still ensuring that testosterone levels are too low to produce sperm.

In a 2012 clinical trial, 99 men used the gel, and almost 90 percent of them experienced temporary infertility. Participants reported side effects similar to those of female hormonal birth control, such as weight gain, acne, low libido, and mood swings.

Hormonal gels are already used to treat hormone deficiencies, which is one reason why this method is appealing to researchers. Wang has recruited 400 couples to test a male birth control gel, and she estimates that it could be widely available by about 2030.

Vasectomies have been available for men as a birth control method since the late 19th century.

The procedure involves blocking tubes in the scrotum that carry sperm from the testes to the semen. Doctors typically insert a clip or cut and tie the tubes directly. While vasectomies are not easily reversible and painful during the recovery, new options are on the horizon, such as a gel developed by Contraline that is currently in early clinical trials in Australia.

Contraline's gel is currently in early clinical trials in Australia, and participating men will be evaluated over the next three years. This new method of vasectomy could become a less invasive and more easily reversible option for men seeking birth control.

A recent study published in Nature Communications has shown promise for a contraceptive pill that could be taken before intercourse and wear off after about a day. The pill works by targeting an enzyme called Soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC), which is responsible for telling sperm to start swimming. Suppressing this enzyme prevents sperm from getting past the vagina. The pill has been tested on mice and was effective in making them infertile after 15 minutes, with fertility returning to normal after two hours. The researchers hope to test the enzyme blockers on humans within the next two to three years, with the possibility of the pill being on the market within the next decade.


The big question is:

Will men be interested in using male birth control?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1x15_0lFsT9x800
Photo byDeon BlackonUnsplash

According to a survey of 5,000 men from around the globe, many are interested in trying out a contraceptive.

There was a belief that men wouldn't use it and women wouldn't trust them to use it. But a global survey of 5,000 heterosexual men suggests that this stereotype may not be completely true. The survey found that many men were interested in trying a contraceptive, with the most enthusiastic men in Nigeria and the least enthusiastic in the US, where only about 40% of men would be willing to try birth control.

According to Steve Kretschmer, who conducted the survey, men's interest in birth control increased over time in all the countries surveyed. Also, most women in each country said they would believe their male partner if he said he was taking birth control.

Vahdat is excited about the potential of male birth control, which has been long awaited. She believes that when it becomes widely available, it will change how we think about reproduction and who is responsible for it. Currently, female autonomy is often associated with contraceptive use, but with male birth control, this stereotype could shift.

