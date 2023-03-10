OLAPLEX hairy lawsuit: customers claim products cause bald spots and hair loss, 28 women across the US filed a lawsuit

Olaplex produces a variety of hair products, which are available online and at well-known retailers such as Sephora and Ulta (ULTA), with prices ranging from $30 to $90.

Olaplex is supposed to make hair healthy, not damage it. But several women across the USA claim exactly that. They report extreme hair loss and are now taking the company to the court.

"The 28 women who filed the lawsuit met each other in a Facebook group started as a way to commiserate about their hair and to brainstorm about what they could do about it."

The hair care company Olaplex advertises an active ingredient that changes everything and permanently repairs hair. A great promise, but 28 women across the USA no longer believe it. They have now sued the company and reported hair loss, bald patches, and other damage to their health. They claim that chemicals in hair care products are to blame. (Specifically targeting its No. 0 to No. 9 products).

"They've purchased a product that's been marketed as something that repairs and restores hair, but has badly damaged their hair," said Amy Davis, co-counsel for the plaintiffs.

The allegations made against the company are also hair-raising. The lawsuit filed in February, in California district court alleges:

itching, rashes, yeast infections, bacterial infections, burning, open sores, and drastic hair loss.

In some cases, the women would have lost more than half of their scalp hair, others would have suffered bald patches.

"The hair has split and broken, leaving it looking unkempt and as if it had been cut with a weedwhacker" quoted from the complaint. The women's hair had become "dry, brittle, frizzy and dull" as a result of using Olaplex. Among other things, photos showing the plaintiffs with bald patches on their heads, which were published by one of the law firms involved, are supposed to prove that.

The claims around hair loss are particularly alarming: One plaintiff, Jessica Auriana, 44, told Good Morning America that after using shampoo, conditioner, and clarifying shampoo from Olaplex for just two months, she lost 20% of her hair. "I'm outside daily ... I started to feel the wind and air on my scalp in places that I've never felt it."

Auriana has joined a lawsuit against Olaplex, a hair care brand that is popular among influencers and celebrities. The company claims to repair damaged and compromised hair from the inside out, leaving users with healthy, and shiny hair. This is according to marketing materials found on the company's website and social media.

The company has refuted the allegations made in the lawsuit

The company is claiming that Olaplex products are safe and effective and do not cause hair loss or breakage, as attested by millions of satisfied customers. Olaplex Holdings Inc. further stated that it has exceeded industry beauty standards by publishing test results from independent third-party labs on its website.

It’s worth noting that these are Human Repeat Insult Patch Tests (HRIPT), which Olaplex explains via email is "an industry standard test which follows a strict protocol to ensure the product(s) tested do not cause skin irritation or skin sensitivity."

The company clarified that there are numerous reasons for hair breakage or loss, including lifestyle, medical conditions and medications, post-COVID effects, skin conditions, and more. Thus, individuals experiencing consistent hair breakage should consult their stylist and dermatologist to determine the unique needs of their hair and skin.

Olaplex believes that complaints such as those referenced in the article are commonplace in the industry and have been made against other brands in the same category for years. The company is prepared to vigorously defend itself against these unfounded accusations.

According to experts, individuals experiencing hair loss should seek advice from their stylists or dermatologists to identify the root cause. The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit suggest that consumers must conduct their due diligence when choosing beauty products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmCgA_0lEY9V4J00
Photo byAOL

Has Olaplex used controversial ingredients?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. has stated that it has removed the problematic active ingredient Lilial from its products worldwide as a precautionary measure. However, this is what the lawsuit disputes, as it claims that products from previous batches that contain Lilial are still being sold. To date, Olaplex has not issued a recall of any of its products.

Lilial, also known as butylphenyl methylpropional, is a fragrance commonly used in cosmetics and cleaning products. However, the liquid fragrance has been criticized for its potential impact on reproductive abilities. In 2016, a BASF study revealed that Lilial had a harmful effect in animal studies. The European Union (EU) has banned the use of Lilial for almost a year now, and cosmetics that contain this ingredient cannot be sold in the EU.

There’s still no FDA regulation on Lilial in the US, however, Olaplex no longer uses the ingredient. Since no clinical studies have been conducted testing the relationship between Lilial and hair loss, it remains unclear if there is a connection.

About 37,000 reviews on Amazon have given Olaplex's No. 7 bonding oil an average rating of four and a half stars. However, out of those reviews, approximately 1,100 one- and two-star reviews expressed concerns about the product damaging their hair.

"We are prepared to vigorously defend our Company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations" the company lets slip in an Instagram statement about the case. Comments on the matter are split. While some rushed to the company's support - "People are trying to blame their damaged hair on the product. The product is good, the hair is not" - others criticize the company for its handling of the case:

"I wish this company would acknowledge customers' concerns instead of telling them it's not," comments one user. She says her customers have told her about brittle hair after using the shampoo and conditioner. "This product is not for everyone. At least be honest [...]. You sound like a pharmaceutical company making excuses."

According to experts, individuals experiencing hair loss should seek advice from their stylist or dermatologist to identify the underlying cause. In the lawsuit, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs advise consumers to exercise "due diligence" when selecting beauty products.

Collectively, the plaintiffs are seeking more than $75,000 in damages, which co-counsel on the lawsuit, Rachel Bentley, said is "for the injuries our clients sustained."

