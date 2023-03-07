The Flesh Eating Bacteria that thrive in warm, salty waters of Florida,causing amputations and increase of deadly cases

Anna S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7BJS_0l9pqEKB00
Photo byICLINIC

Vibrio bacteria a.k.a. the flesh-eating bacteria proliferate in warm aquatic environments. They are also halophilic, meaning they thrive in slightly salty, brackish water, like the floodwaters that lingered after Hurricane Ian“

According to the health department's report Florida has recorded 74 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 17 associated deaths by the end of 2022. This marks the first instance since 2008, when the state first began monitoring, that the number of cases has surpassed 50.

What is Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare infection caused by bacteria. There are different types of bacteria that can cause the disease - the most common trigger is group A streptococcus. Typically, these bacteria live on the skin or in the throat of people without causing harm. In some cases, however, they can cause scarlet fever or necrotizing fasciitis.

The inflammation affects the connective tissue and fascia, causing them to die off. It is an infection that spreads rapidly throughout the body - it can become life-threatening within hours or days. If the disease is not recognized and treated, up to three-quarters of those affected can die. Many people require disfiguring surgeries or even amputations to remove dead and infected tissue.

“There are often points of entry—a cut that gets the bug through the skin to the deep areas; or sometimes it’s a poke, like a thorn or a needle stick; or on other occasions it might be an insect bite,” says William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Already back in 2019 a 12-year-old girl from Mooresville, Indiana returned from a family vacation in Florida with a flesh-eating bacteria that she likely contracted while swimming in the ocean. The girl woke up in pain the day after spending time at Pompano Beach, and her condition quickly worsened. After returning home, she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children Emergency Room in Indianapolis, where doctors discovered the infection had spread up her leg to her thigh. The girl underwent 3 surgeries to remove the infection. Her mother, till today, is raising awareness about the dangers of flesh-eating bacteria and urging people to seek medical care immediately if they notice any symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zl8NK_0l9pqEKB00
Photo byWPTV News

Causes of Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis is often associated with so-called "flesh-eating bacteria." The cause is actually bacteria that do not really eat flesh, but penetrate the skin and secrete exotoxins. These are toxins that attack tissue. It does not necessarily have to be a specific bacterium. The pathogens can also be combined.

The fact that streptococci are found on the skin, but also in the intestine or on mucous membranes of many people, is initially not unusual and mostly harmless. Streptococci from groups A and B can cause a variety of diseases - in addition to necrotizing fasciitis, for example, tonsillitis, otitis media, and scarlet fever. A bloodstream infection (sepsis) and toxic shock syndrome are also caused by A-streptococci.

It is often no longer possible to identify how the germs entered the body. Typically, the bacteria penetrate the skin layer and thus enter the soft tissue. Common entry points can be even the smallest and seemingly insignificant skin injuries. Examples include:

Cuts, scratches, and bite wounds, blunt injuries such as bruises, strains, or contusions, burns, insect bites, injection sites (also due to drug abuse) as well as internal injuries and tissue damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qoGM_0l9pqEKB00
Photo byDone By AlexonUnsplash

“When you have standstill water in environments such as tropical Florida, it creates a perfect cocktail for these bacteria to develop,”

“These infections are rare but serious. Vibrio vulnificus causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Flesh-eating bacteria the First Symptoms

Typically, signs of an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria manifest in the initial 24 hours of contracting the infection. These symptoms may resemble those of other illnesses such as the flu or a minor skin infection. Additionally, early symptoms may also resemble common post-operative discomfort, including severe pain.

  • A red, warm, or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly
  • Severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red, warm, or swollen
  • Fever

Later symptoms:

  • Pus or oozing from the infected area
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue (tiredness)
  • Diarrhea or nausea
  • Ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin
  • Changes in the color of the skin

Accurate diagnosis, rapid antibiotic treatment, and prompt surgery are important to stopping this infection.

Treatment

Necrotizing fasciitis is rarely contagious: Most cases of necrotizing fasciitis occur randomly. It is very rare for someone with necrotizing fasciitis to spread the infection to other people. For this reason, doctors usually do not give preventive antibiotics to close contacts of someone with necrotizing fasciitis.”

Diagnosing necrotizing fasciitis can be challenging, particularly during the early stages of infection when patients may experience nonspecific symptoms like pain or tenderness at the site of injury. The infection can progress rapidly and develop within a matter of hours, making prompt diagnosis and treatment crucial.

To halt the spread of the infection, doctors give antibiotics through an IV, which allows the medicine to enter the bloodstream. In some cases, antibiotics are insufficient because the bacteria have destroyed too much tissue and reduced blood flow. In such situations, surgical removal of the dead tissue is unfortunately necessary.

Since necrotizing fasciitis can progress quickly, patients often require urgent surgery, with some even needing multiple procedures. In severe cases, a blood transfusion may be also necessary.

Necrotizing fasciitis often leads to serious complications such as sepsis, shock, and organ failure. Surgical removal of infected tissue can result in lifelong complications, such as loss of limbs or severe scarring. According to data from the past five years, even with treatment, the mortality rate for people with necrotizing fasciitis high: 1 in 5 dies. For patients who unfortunately have both necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome simultaneously, the mortality rate is 1 in 3.

“While Vibrio vulnificus infections are not transmitted between people, they can be contracted in numerous ways, such as eating raw oysters or if a person’s wound touches contaminated seafood or its juices, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Source:

CDC.gov , npr.org, cnn.com, floridahealth.gov , washingtonpost.com, cdc.gov/necrotizingfascititis, National Geographic

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Bacteria# Health# Infection# Deadly

Comments / 2

Published by

Health & Beauty & Food. Affordable and alternative lifestyle. Traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues.

N/A
3K followers

More from Anna S.

Scopolamine alias Devil's Breath claims another victim: Paul Nguyen, 27, from California killed on a date in Colombia

Amy, the victim’s sister said: Paul Nguyen, 27, loved to travel. "Every time he came home, Paul would share the funniest stories from his trips. He would bring back souvenirs. He would tell the whole family all the interesting things he had found and learned, and he was so happy when he was traveling. This time Paul went on a foreign trip, and this was his first time in Medellin, Colombia, with a friend."

Read full story

The science behind the Tinkerbell Effect and positive Affirmations: how believing in dreams can make them real

The Tinkerbell Effect is a popular way of thinking that helps people believe in themselves and their dreams. It's not a movie or a ride at Disneyland, but rather a technique that became popular in July 2022 all over the internet. It combines two ideas, the law of attraction and the law of assumption, to help people believe that their dreams can come true.

Read full story

Exploring the Predictors of Infidelity: Marriage Therapists Shed Light on Why Women May Cheat in Relationships

Social norms and Hollywood often depict men as the cheating sex, but studies show that the infidelity gender gap is narrowing. Among younger people, women are slightly more likely to cheat than men. Increased responsibilities and empowerment may be factors contributing to this trend.

Read full story

Narcissistic Relationship: When the Magic Fades. Dealing with a Narcissist in a relationship

Charming, good-looking, intelligent, almost too perfect to be true. A narcissist often camouflages themselves at the beginning of a relationship, but this personality disorder can become very dangerous. Psychologists warn about them, yet the attention to the topic of "being in a relationship with a narcissist" is still not significant enough, as the number of victims of narcissists appears to be high. Especially among successful, good-looking, and also intelligent people, there are countless victims, as narcissists tend to seek out partners on an equal footing in order to break them.

Read full story

Lasting weight loss without diet or workout is possible- Study provides evidence based strategies

Long-term dietary change is not easy. Whether you want to lose 2 or 20 pounds, every diet or dietary change requires certain principles that are necessary to actually lose the desired pounds. Maybe you've already tried various methods to get rid of your excess weight, but always gave up in the end. If you want to lose weight properly and also permanently control your diet, these are practical strategies for both weight loss and weight loss prevention.

Read full story

ALDI The German Supermarket Chain is "Taking Over" America and Trader Joe's

Karl and Theo Albrecht in Essen, Germany, took over their mother's convenience store in July 1946. Due to the post-World War II economic conditions, consumers became extremely price-sensitive and were able to discern even the smallest price differences between stores. Karl and Theo came up with inventive ways to cut costs in order to stand out from the competition, such as limiting the number of employees, getting rid of unsold inventory, and skipping advertising. Their cost-cutting strategy paid off, nowadays we this concept is best known as: ALDI.

Read full story

Trader Joe's and Hershey are facing $5 million lawsuit over toxic metals in their chocolates

Class-action lawsuits have been filed against Trader Joe's and The Hershey Company due to the quantity of lead and cadmium in select dark chocolate products. Trader Joe's is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly putting customers' health at risk by failing to disclose on the packaging that some dark chocolate products contain lead and cadmium. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York and follows a similar case against The Hershey Company. The lawsuits stem from a Consumer Reports investigation that found heavy metals in 28 chocolate bars, with potentially harmful levels detected in 23 of them for adults who eat one ounce per day.

Read full story

Opinion: The Doctor told my boyfriend “You are making her sick”. I´m not fat, I´m just really stressed because of him.

First of all: my partner is not a monster. But he is also not always easy to deal with, and he knows that. He likes to put all his To-Do things on me and constantly adds more and more small tasks to the list.

Read full story

Apple Cider Vinegar reduce belly fat. Harvard Medical School looked into Weight Management with ACV

The acetic acid present in ACV is known to reduce belly fat and further suppress body fat build up. Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is a former clinical chief of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a Harvard Medical School faculty member. His research as a rheumatologist focused on diagnostic studies for musculoskeletal symptoms, autoimmune diseases, and infectious arthritis over a 30-year period. He retired in 2009 and is now a senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing. He is researching a variety of trending topics, one of which is the ACV Diet.

Read full story

Cosmetic Trends of the 80s. Toxins and harmful ingredients.

Everyone inhaled a lot of hairspray in the 1980s in an effort to be the hippest chick at the mall. Everyone became blonde, bangs were curled and frozen in place, and makeup was applied with a spatula. But how many of all this thing were toxic?

Read full story

Digestive diseases are the leading cause of hospitalization in the US. Support your gut function: Herbs for Digestion

Digestive diseases are the leading cause of hospitalization in the United States. Twenty million Americans suffer from chronic digestive diseases. Digestive diseases necessitate 25% of all surgical operations.

Read full story

Women worldwide are dealing with hair loss differently. Different approaches from Latino America to Asia.

A woman can lose between 50 and 100 hairs per day, often without noticing- that´s normal. Even hair loss, also known as alopecia, is common. It is affecting more than 50% of women at some point in their lives and approximately 80% of women by age 80, the most common type of hair loss that is thought to be inherited.

Read full story

Female pattern hair loss is not a question of age. Dermatologist reveals causes of hair thinning in women

Losing your hair as a woman, especially if you're young or in a vulnerable stage of life, can have a negative impact on your confidence, or even cause depression. The American Academy of Dermatology says that 30 million women in the US experience hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia, often known as female pattern hair loss, is the most typical genetic cause of hair loss in females. But also, reasons like: hormonal imbalances, specific drugs, nutritional deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and mental or emotional stress - all those factors might contribute to hair loss.

Read full story
10 comments

Mold Exposure - Your House Could Have Toxic Mold. Experts explain in a short movie MOLDY

Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, according to the EPA. But more than half of American homes have mold issues, and 28% of people have genes that make them particularly vulnerable to mold-related health problems, according to experts in MOLDY.

Read full story

How to be a Happy Single on Valentine's Day

It’s that time of the year again! Valentine's Day – the retailers love it... This Valentine's Day, do you have any bad or lonely feelings? Although Valentine's Day isn't typically associated with depression, it can be a depressing occasion if you've recently experienced a breakup or are dealing with ongoing romantic disappointment.

Read full story

Insights from the latest Study on Dry Skin - Findings and Practical Tips

Combat Winter Dry Skin with Natural Healing Techniques: Insights from a Recent Study That Don't Rely on Expensive Skin Care Products. When we experience dry skin, that means the protective skin barrier is no longer intact, the moisture stored in the skin is lost and the skin dries out - it becomes cracked and brittle. Accompanying symptoms of dry skin are often irritation or redness, itching, feelings of tension or flaking.

Read full story

Candida albicans - new research discovery from Germany will change future treatments.

A surprising discovery has been made regarding the growth of a yeast called Candida albicans during infections by researchers at the Hans Knöll Institute at the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology in Jena, Germany. They discovered that the growth of this yeast is fueled by the stimulation of the release of minute RNA fragments. According to the researchers, this knowledge may contribute to our understanding of how fungal infections arise and may suggest new treatment options. The mBio journal published the findings.

Read full story

The not very romantic history of Casanova. Happy Valentines Day

“I was born for the sex opposite to mine… I have always loved it and done all that I could to make myself loved by it.”. One of the most well-known lovers in history is Giacomo Casanova. In fact, he writes in his autobiography, which chronicles more than 120 relationships with a variety of women, including nuns and milkmaids:

Read full story

Revolutionizing Medicine Future: ChatGPT and AI in Healthcare. Would you trust AI in case of emergency?

"Without cracking a single textbook, without spending a day in medical school, the co-author of apreprint study correctly answered enough practice questions that it would have passed the real US Medical Licensing Examination." Medical Licensing Examination."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy