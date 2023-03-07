The Flesh Eating Bacteria that thrive in warm, salty waters of Florida,causing amputations and increase of deadly cases

Photo by ICLINIC

„ Vibrio bacteria a.k.a. the flesh-eating bacteria proliferate in warm aquatic environments. They are also halophilic, meaning they thrive in slightly salty, brackish water, like the floodwaters that lingered after Hurricane Ian“

According to the health department's report Florida has recorded 74 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections and 17 associated deaths by the end of 2022. This marks the first instance since 2008, when the state first began monitoring, that the number of cases has surpassed 50.

What is Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare infection caused by bacteria. There are different types of bacteria that can cause the disease - the most common trigger is group A streptococcus. Typically, these bacteria live on the skin or in the throat of people without causing harm. In some cases, however, they can cause scarlet fever or necrotizing fasciitis.

The inflammation affects the connective tissue and fascia, causing them to die off. It is an infection that spreads rapidly throughout the body - it can become life-threatening within hours or days. If the disease is not recognized and treated, up to three-quarters of those affected can die. Many people require disfiguring surgeries or even amputations to remove dead and infected tissue.

“There are often points of entry—a cut that gets the bug through the skin to the deep areas; or sometimes it’s a poke, like a thorn or a needle stick; or on other occasions it might be an insect bite,” says William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Already back in 2019 a 12-year-old girl from Mooresville, Indiana returned from a family vacation in Florida with a flesh-eating bacteria that she likely contracted while swimming in the ocean. The girl woke up in pain the day after spending time at Pompano Beach, and her condition quickly worsened. After returning home, she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children Emergency Room in Indianapolis, where doctors discovered the infection had spread up her leg to her thigh. The girl underwent 3 surgeries to remove the infection. Her mother, till today, is raising awareness about the dangers of flesh-eating bacteria and urging people to seek medical care immediately if they notice any symptoms.

Photo by WPTV News

Causes of Necrotizing Fasciitis

Necrotizing fasciitis is often associated with so-called "flesh-eating bacteria." The cause is actually bacteria that do not really eat flesh, but penetrate the skin and secrete exotoxins. These are toxins that attack tissue. It does not necessarily have to be a specific bacterium. The pathogens can also be combined.

The fact that streptococci are found on the skin, but also in the intestine or on mucous membranes of many people, is initially not unusual and mostly harmless. Streptococci from groups A and B can cause a variety of diseases - in addition to necrotizing fasciitis, for example, tonsillitis, otitis media, and scarlet fever. A bloodstream infection (sepsis) and toxic shock syndrome are also caused by A-streptococci.

It is often no longer possible to identify how the germs entered the body. Typically, the bacteria penetrate the skin layer and thus enter the soft tissue. Common entry points can be even the smallest and seemingly insignificant skin injuries. Examples include:

Cuts, scratches, and bite wounds, blunt injuries such as bruises, strains, or contusions, burns, insect bites, injection sites (also due to drug abuse) as well as internal injuries and tissue damage.

Photo by Done By Alex on Unsplash

“When you have standstill water in environments such as tropical Florida, it creates a perfect cocktail for these bacteria to develop,”

“These infections are rare but serious. Vibrio vulnificus causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the United States every year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Flesh-eating bacteria the First Symptoms

Typically, signs of an infection caused by flesh-eating bacteria manifest in the initial 24 hours of contracting the infection. These symptoms may resemble those of other illnesses such as the flu or a minor skin infection. Additionally, early symptoms may also resemble common post-operative discomfort, including severe pain.

A red, warm, or swollen area of skin that spreads quickly

Severe pain, including pain beyond the area of the skin that is red, warm, or swollen

Fever

Later symptoms:

Pus or oozing from the infected area

Dizziness

Fatigue (tiredness)

Diarrhea or nausea

Ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin

Changes in the color of the skin

Accurate diagnosis, rapid antibiotic treatment, and prompt surgery are important to stopping this infection.

Treatment

“ Necrotizing fasciitis is rarely contagious : Most cases of necrotizing fasciitis occur randomly. It is very rare for someone with necrotizing fasciitis to spread the infection to other people. For this reason, doctors usually do not give preventive antibiotics to close contacts of someone with necrotizing fasciitis.”

Diagnosing necrotizing fasciitis can be challenging, particularly during the early stages of infection when patients may experience nonspecific symptoms like pain or tenderness at the site of injury. The infection can progress rapidly and develop within a matter of hours, making prompt diagnosis and treatment crucial.

To halt the spread of the infection, doctors give antibiotics through an IV, which allows the medicine to enter the bloodstream. In some cases, antibiotics are insufficient because the bacteria have destroyed too much tissue and reduced blood flow. In such situations, surgical removal of the dead tissue is unfortunately necessary.

Since necrotizing fasciitis can progress quickly, patients often require urgent surgery, with some even needing multiple procedures. In severe cases, a blood transfusion may be also necessary.

Necrotizing fasciitis often leads to serious complications such as sepsis, shock, and organ failure. Surgical removal of infected tissue can result in lifelong complications, such as loss of limbs or severe scarring. According to data from the past five years, even with treatment, the mortality rate for people with necrotizing fasciitis high: 1 in 5 dies. For patients who unfortunately have both necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome simultaneously, the mortality rate is 1 in 3.

“While Vibrio vulnificus infections are not transmitted between people, they can be contracted in numerous ways, such as eating raw oysters or if a person’s wound touches contaminated seafood or its juices, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Source:

CDC.gov , npr.org, cnn.com, floridahealth.gov , washingtonpost.com, cdc.gov/necrotizingfascititis, National Geographic

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.