Lasting weight loss without diet or workout is possible- Study provides evidence based strategies

Long-term dietary change is not easy. Whether you want to lose 2 or 20 pounds, every diet or dietary change requires certain principles that are necessary to actually lose the desired pounds. Maybe you've already tried various methods to get rid of your excess weight, but always gave up in the end. If you want to lose weight properly and also permanently control your diet, these are practical strategies for both weight loss and weight loss prevention.

Long-lasting weight loss

Without some willpower and motivation, losing weight is very difficult. We have many goals in life - we pursue some persistently, others we let slip. Why is that? Of course, it's due to our drive to achieve a goal. If it seems too unrealistic or too unimportant, we don't even start. In order to pursue a balanced diet in the long term and perhaps also regularly go to the gym, you need a compelling reason that drives you to lose weight. If you also follow these tips, you will get a big step closer to your goal on the scale:

Eat consciously

  • How often do you sit down at the table and focus only on your food? And how often do you watch TV, work on emails or read magazines on the side? Even if it's an old hat: You should chew each bite about 25 times. This also reduces the feeling of fullness and satiation occurs earlier.

Drink more water

  • Often we are not hungry, we are just dehydrate. Also you may consume fewer calories by drinking water prior to meals. Don’t drink surgery beverages, water is always the better option

The right foods

  • Whether you're doing low-carb or intermittent fasting, if you follow certain nutritional rules, there is always a risk that you will overdo it and slide into a too one-sided diet. At the same time, you may tend to rely on certain diet products that are not necessarily helpful. Many low-fat products have a lot of sugar and many low-carb products have too much fat. Here's how you can create a healthy diet plan.

Buy whole grains

  • Products made from whole grains not only keep you full longer than the white flour variety, they are also healthier because they contain more nutrients. They also reduce the risk of various diseases such as type 2 diabetes or lipometabolic disorders. So when it comes to pasta, for example, it's better to choose the whole-grain variety for your meals.

Beware of salt

  • Processed foods and fast food in particular contain a lot of salt - and we often exceed the amount of salt we should consume daily. Since salt can increase the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, it's best to use as little salt as possible in your cooking and avoid adding salt to your food. Another advantage is that you'll learn to appreciate the natural flavor of your food more!

More protein

  • Proteins provide a fast and long-lasting feeling of satiety. In addition, your body burns energy to digest proteins, so you even burn a few calories through digestion. Even those who regularly exercise and do not want to lose their muscles through a diet cannot avoid protein. Practical side effect: Protein reduces the likelihood of cravings.

Light calorie deficit

  • Of course, you can also go on a crash diet to lose weight, but it is not particularly sustainable. What good is it to lose a few pounds quickly and suffer daily if your diet will be adjusted again and again? A slight calorie deficit of 300 to 500 calories is optimal for losing weight in the long term, and still getting through the day well. On average, the calorie requirement for many women between 25 and 51 is about 1,900 kcal per day, for men it is about 2,400 kcal.

Take your time and chew slow

  • You need some time for your brain to register that you've eaten enough. When you chew your food thoroughly, you eat more slowly, which is linked to lower calorie intake, greater feelings of fullness, and smaller serving sizes. Your weight may also be impacted by how quickly you finish your meals. Faster eaters are more likely to gain weight than slower eaters, according to a recent review of 23 observational studies. Fast eaters have a much higher risk of being overweight. It might be beneficial to keep track of how many times you chew each bite- just count, to develop the habit of eating more slowly.

For bad foods, use smaller plates

  • Fast Food is bad for the body, but we all want a Pizza every now and then. The mind is very powerful. Smaller plates may fool your mind into believing you are eating more than you actually are. In order to eat less of the unhealthy foods you consume, it is a good idea to use smaller plates. Also you are more likely to eat an unplanned snack if you keep unhealthy foods on your counter. Obesity and increased weight are related to this. Keep healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables, outside the cabinets where you can see them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtGYA_0l5v83es00
Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash

Lose weight the right way: Avoid these 5 mistakes

With these mistakes you can unfortunately torpedo your weight loss success - so try to avoid these traps:

  1. Drinking sugary drinks: soft drinks, fruit juices, alcohol come with a lot of calories. Water or unsweetened herbal tea are the best alternatives, but a fruit spritzer with more water than juice is also okay.
  2. Wrong environment: Surround yourself with people who also pay attention to nutrition - so you can motivate each other.
  3. Aiming too high: Set small, realistic (weight loss) goals each week
  4. Demonize carbohydrates
  5. Carbohydrates give you energy. Go for complex carbohydrates (potatoes, rice, whole grains) and eat them mainly at lunchtime. In the evening, a rather protein-containing and light meal is the better choice.

You don’t have to exercise, but you really should.

Whether you hate sports or not, if you want to live healthy and slim in the long term, you cannot avoid some movement. Especially if you want to lose weight faster. You probably don't belong to the people who are naturally slim and never seem to gain weight. You don't need to go to the gym for two hours every other day, but choose a sport that you pursue 1-3 times per week and create an awareness of walking stairs and short distances in everyday life. Great side effect: More muscle mass also helps you burn fat faster.

Source: Healthline, National Library of Medicine , PubMed, NIH

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

