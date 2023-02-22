Cosmetic Trends of the 80s. Toxins and harmful ingredients.

Photo by Lin Shaye

Everyone inhaled a lot of hairspray in the 1980s in an effort to be the hippest chick at the mall. Everyone became blonde, bangs were curled and frozen in place, and makeup was applied with a spatula. But how many of all this thing were toxic?

Tanning Beds:

Sun-kissed skin was a big trend. Tanning beds were very common and "loved" in the 80s for giving people a tanned look, without spending time in the sun. But the UV rays emitted by tanning beds was linked to skin cancer and other skin damage. As end result, many countries have banned or restricted the use of tanning beds, but you can still find them all over US.

Mercury-based skin lightening creams:

Skin-lightening products with mercury as an ingredient: In the 80s, skin-lightening products with mercury as an ingredient were frequently used to lighten skin. Yet, mercury is a poisonous element that can harm the skin bad, the kidneys, and other organs. Mercury usage in cosmetics is forbidden in many countries.

Formaldehyde-based nail products:

Nail products made with formaldehyde: To strengthen nails and prevent chipping, formaldehyde was frequently utilized in nail products in the 80s. Nevertheless, formaldehyde can irritate the skin and respiratory systems and is a known carcinogen. Nowadays, the use of formaldehyde in nail products is prohibited in many countries, but you can still find it in small amounts.

Photo by GETTY

Lead-based lipsticks:

In the 80s, lead was very commonly used in lipstick to create a long-lasting color. Lead, however, is pretty toxic and can interfere and harm neurological and developmental processes. The use of lead in cosmetics is currently prohibited in several countries and way better regulated in the US.

Aerosol hairspray:

Hairspray in aerosol cans was used almost daily to style volume in hair. But these products contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can contribute to air pollution and have been linked to respiratory problems. Today, many countries have restricted the use of aerosol hairspray. Well, you can still buy it at TARGET

Hydroquinone-based skin lightening creams:

Light skin was a big trend. Hydroquinone was another common ingredient in skin lightening creams back then. It has been linked to skin irritation, and long-term use has been associated with an increased high risk of skin cancer. Today, worldwide many countries have banned or restricted the use of hydroquinone in cosmetics.

Formaldehyde-based eyelash glue:

Long beautiful lashes are trendy today and where trendy back in the 80s too. The ingredient "Formaldehyde" was also used in eyelash glue in the 80s. However, the fumes from these products can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, and long-term exposure has been linked to an increased risk of cancer. Today, most countries have banned the use of formaldehyde in eyelash glue.

Dandruff Shampoos with coal tar:

In the 80s, coal tar was a popular ingredient in shampoos for dandruff. It did a good job in getting rid of dandruff quickly. Meanwhile, it has been connected to a higher risk of skin cancer and other illnesses. It took a while but Coal tar is no longer allowed to be used in cosmetics in several countries- but not every country...

APEs:

APEs, which were found in personal care items In the 80s, APEs were frequently employed as surfactants in personal care products. Although they have been associated with hormone disruption and other health issues, they are known to be hazardous to aquatic life. Now APE usage in personal care products is now regulated in several nations, but not fully forbidden.