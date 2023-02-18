Female pattern hair loss is not a question of age. Dermatologist reveals causes of hair thinning in women

Losing your hair as a woman, especially if you're young or in a vulnerable stage of life, can have a negative impact on your confidence, or even cause depression.

The American Academy of Dermatology says that 30 million women in the US experience hair loss. Androgenetic alopecia, often known as female pattern hair loss, is the most typical genetic cause of hair loss in females. But also, reasons like: hormonal imbalances, specific drugs, nutritional deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, and mental or emotional stress - all those factors might contribute to hair loss.

We can lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, often without noticing- that´s normal. Even hair loss, also known as alopecia, is common. It is affecting more than 50% of women at some point in their lives and approximately 80% of women by age 80, the most common type of hair loss that is thought to be inherited.

While most men have no problem seeking treatment for hair loss, women often keep it to themselves, leading to isolation and depression.

What distinguishes female hair loss from male hair loss

Androgenetic alopecia is a type of hair loss that affects both men and women. This condition is also known as male pattern baldness in men. Hair falls out in a predictable pattern, beginning above the temples. The hairline recedes over time, forming a distinctive "M" shape. Hair also thins near the crown of the head, which can lead to partial or complete baldness. Women's hair thins all over the head, but the hairline does not recede. Women with androgenetic alopecia are also less likely to experience complete baldness.

What is causing hair loss

Women, like men, experience changes in their androgen levels as they age. Androgens are sexual hormones that help with growth and reproduction. They also control hair growth. These hormones cause hair follicles to shrink over time, resulting in shorter and finer hair strands. New hair eventually stops growing in those areas, resulting in the appearance of sparse or thinning hair. Ironically, you may also develop more hair on other parts of your body, such as your face or chin. This is due to the fact that the receptors that bind to androgens differ in different parts of the body.

Signs and Types of female hair loss:

  • Hair falling out or breaking off in large amounts daily
  • Noticeable patches of thinner or missing hair, including on the crown of the head
  • Seeing scalp skin through your hair

There are numerous types of hair loss. It can manifest as "thinning" or as complete hair loss. It can be gradual or abrupt, and it can affect both the young and the old.

  • Hair loss can be hereditary or the result of a medical condition or treatment.
  • Chemotherapy causes hair loss, which is a well-known side effect.
  • Iron deficiency.
  • Extreme stress.
  • Hormone changes caused by pregnancy, menopause or birth control pills
  • It is also common for women to lose more hair than usual for up to three months after giving birth.

"For most women, female pattern hair loss becomes an issue in midlife, but it can begin earlier," says Dr. Sulewski. “If you’re experiencing early female pattern hair loss or a constellation of other symptoms, you should consider being evaluated by your doctor to determine the cause and rule out other possible health problems.”

What can be done to help and prevent

Hereditary hair loss is almost always unavoidable. However, you can reduce your risk by doing the following:

  • Stop smoking
  • Limit sun exposure
  • Limit vitamin A intake
  • Eating a healthy diet or taking biotin-rich supplements (a B-vitamin that promotes hair growth)

If you as a woman have pattern hair loss, you should notify your doctor, who can refer you to a dermatologist. Dermatologists are experts in the diagnosis and treatment of hair, skin, and nail problems, including hair loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MLspg_0kqzUvzz00
Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash

Depending on your symptoms, the dermatologist may advise you to:

  • Minoxidil - This over-the-counter treatment is approved for treating female pattern hair loss and is available in 2% or 5% liquid or foam solutions.
  • Finasteride is a prescription hormone-blocking medication used to treat hair loss.
  • Platelet-rich plasma, or PRP, is obtained through a series of blood draws and injections performed in the doctors office.

In the very bad cases of hair loss the most aggressive and effective option is a hair transplant. This one is performed while you are under local anesthesia, to take stronger hair follicles from areas of your scalp where your hair is not thinning and place them in areas where it is thinning to help substantiate those areas. It takes several hours and it might be pretty painful afterwards for several days.

It's important to remember that some medications, such as finasteride and minoxidil, are unsafe for women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant. For more details or a professional's recommendation on the most effective hair loss treatment.

It´s important to note that, depending on the study and the demographic examined, the precise number of women experiencing hair loss in the USA and the underlying causes may change. Other symptoms of certain health conditions include a rash, redness, pain, peeling of the scalp, hair breakage, patch hair loss, or an unusual pattern of hair loss. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult your doctor immediately because they could indicate a more serious condition.

It is advised that you speak with a dermatologist or healthcare professional if you are losing your hair in order to identify the underlying cause and the best course of action.

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

