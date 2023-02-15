How to be a Happy Single on Valentine's Day

Photo by spreadshirt

It’s that time of the year again! Valentine's Day – the retailers love it...

This Valentine's Day, do you have any bad or lonely feelings? Although Valentine's Day isn't typically associated with depression, it can be a depressing occasion if you've recently experienced a breakup or are dealing with ongoing romantic disappointment.

1. You can avoid the stress of finding the perfect gift.

Let's face it, finding a gift for someone else can be difficult. What if they reject it? What if there is too much or not enough? On Valentine's Day, you don't have to worry about any of that if you're single. Either buy a present for yourself, or don't buy anything at all. The only person you have to please is yourself, which is much simpler than doing the same for another person.

2. You can save money.

One of the most expensive holidays of the year is Valentine's Day. The cost of making dinner reservations, purchasing flowers, chocolates, gifts, and other Valentine's Day essentials can add up quickly. However, you don't have to worry about spending that much money if you're single. Without going overboard, you can treat yourself to a movie, a nice meal, or even a quick shopping trip.

According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans spent over $20 billion on Valentine's Day gifts in 2019 and were expected to spend a record-breaking $27.4 billion for 2020 — including $2.4 billion on candy alone! People also expected to spend an average of approximately $196 for Valentine's Day, with men spending around $291 compared to women spending $106.

You are not a part of this madness - you are saving money!

3. You can spend time with your single friends.

Valentine's Day is a great excuse to get together with your single friends and have some fun if you have any. You can watch a movie, eat out, or simply hang out and talk. You may feel less alone and realize that being single is not necessarily a bad thing when you are with your friends.

4. You can indulge in your guilty pleasures.

When you're in a relationship, you frequently have to make compromises on your entertainment choices. However, when you're single, you can indulge in all of your vices without facing criticism. To binge-watch your preferred TV program. Try it out. Do you wish to consume a whole pizza by yourself? You are you. Valentine's Day is the ideal occasion to indulge in all your favorite pastimes guilt-free.

5. You can take time for self-care.

Valentine's Day is all about love, and that includes self-love! Did you look in the mirror today and said some nice things to you? No? Why not?! According to psychologists we all should be doing it daily! When you're single, you have more time to take care of yourself. You can take a long bubble bath, or just read a book. Or a short story about Casanova - he had a gambeling problem and a kid with his own daughter. Taking care of yourself is important, and Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to do just that.

6. You can focus on you and your goals.

Being single on Valentine's Day can be a wonderful opportunity to focus on your goals and dreams. A trip, a new hobby, or work on your career are all things you can arrange. While being in a relationship frequently forces you to compromise on your priorities, being single gives you the freedom to follow your interests. Now “spread your wings and fly!”

It's not the end of the world if you're single on Valentine's Day. It´s just one day, but it's an opportunity to indulge in your vices, take care of yourself, save money, and concentrate on your objectives. So, enjoy Valentine's Day and accept your single status: “Don´t worry, be happy!”

