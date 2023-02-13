The not very romantic history of Casanova. Happy Valentines Day

“I was born for the sex opposite to mine… I have always loved it and done all that I could to make myself loved by it.”

One of the most well-known lovers in history is Giacomo Casanova. In fact, he writes in his autobiography, which chronicles more than 120 relationships with a variety of women, including nuns and milkmaids:

Today, Casanova is best known as one of the most famous lovers in history. But the Venetian was more than a womanizer. He was a scam artist and scofflaw, an alchemist, spy and church cleric. He wrote satires, fought duels, and escaped from prison more than once.

Giacomo Casanova was born in Venice in 1725 and displayed remarkable intelligence from a young age, earning him a place at the University of Padua at the tender age of 12. After graduating, he began to indulge in vices that would eventually earn him notoriety throughout Europe, including gambling and women. Casanova had a certain charisma and charm that made him irresistible to women, and it's rumored that he found a particular fondness for them after engaging in a simultaneous relationship with a 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister.

Back then Casanova worked as a church cleric, but his gambling debts led to a prison stint. After multiple failed attempts at a religious career, he became a soldier.

“I bought a long sword, and with my handsome cane in hand, a trim hat with a black cockade, with my hair cut in side whiskers and a long false pigtail, I set forth to impress the whole city.”

Surprise, surprise also this career path didn´t last long- he left the military with even more gambling depts.

At 21, Casanova became a violinist and caught the attention of a senator who took him under his wings after Casanova saved his life. However, trouble followed him and he fled Venice. He went to Parma, where he experienced his, first and only, heartbreak. He went on a Grand Tour, seduced a crazy amount of women, became a Freemason, wrote a play, and returned to Venice in 1753.

(The way of dealing with heartbreak didn’t really change- just instead of going somewhere to find as many potential sexual partners, people just go on Tinder or Bumble – no one makes the effort to actually travel somewhere. But that is just my personal opinion).

Thus, while Henriette might have been the most romantic of his loves, Casanova had many more—duchesses, theater actresses, nuns, farm girls and courtesans. But he gave himself earnestly to each.

News of Casanova's “activities”, including his “short relationships” (yes, I mean OneNightStands) with married ladies, nuns and virgins, his gambling, and his membership in the Freemasons, had got him. The Venice Tribunal imprisoned Casanova when he was 30 years old, "mainly," according to the Tribunal, for his "public outrages against the holy religion."

Casanova was imprisoned in the inescapable "The Leads" for five years, in total darkness and low ceiling- so low he couldn´t even stand up. His cell was in the heavily guarded Doge's Palace and was considered impossible to escape from. After 13 months, he was ready to break out- but Karma had different plans- 3 days before his planned escape, he has been moved to a bigger cell. But Casanova was an Optimist. After several weeks he finally managed to break out, he wrote:

“Did God provide me with what I needed for an escape which was to be a wonder if not a miracle. I admit that I am proud of it.”

Casanova the Scam Artist

Outside of the bedroom, Casanova performed as a diplomat, businessman, pimp, lawyer, pastor, novelist, mathematician, spy, foodie, violinist, con man, criminal, and politician. In addition, he wrote a number of plays, essays, novels, and letters. Icosameron, one of his novels, is one of the earliest examples of the science-fiction genre.

Casanova didn't give up his adventurous life after being imprisoned. He fled to Paris, posing as an alchemist and catching the attention of a count who hired him as a spy. He became wealthy by selling state bonds in Amsterdam but lost it all due to his lavish spending and numerous debts. In 1760, penniless, he reinvented himself as the "Chevalier de Seingalt" and scammed his way into meeting with King George III and Catherine the Great, among others like Benjamin Franklin, many European aristocrats and likely Mozart.

He even got into a duel in Warsaw over an Italian actress.

After spending 18 years in exile, Casanova was granted permission to return to Venice in 1774. But he didn´t learned his lesson… Nine years later, he published a vicious satire of Venetian nobility that resulted in his second banishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XS4UC_0klM5A6G00
Photo byCasanova The Movie

Sweet talk

"Giacomo Casanova's love life is the stuff of legend. By his own count he had 122 lovers, but whether he truly loved them all, well, that's another story."

Giacomo Casanova was famous for his charm and slick talking, and it is reported that he employed a variety of seduction strategies. Unfortunately, it is unknown if he had a particular "pick-up line" that he frequently used.

Casanova was a master of flattery and was skilled at elevating a woman's feelings. He was also a superb storyteller who entertained and engaged the people he was trying to impress with his wit and humor. Additionally, he had a reputation for being a perceptive observer of human nature who could utilize his knowledge to his advantage, when attempting to win someone over.

Remember, Casanova lived in a different era and cultural setting, so what could have worked for him might not be acceptable or applicable today.

But it could have been something like:

“Mademoiselle, you are like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Your beauty brightens up this room and warms the hearts of all who see you. May I have the honor of taking you for a walk and getting to know you better?”

According to Casanovas memoirs:

Despite the fact that Casanova never married, he was the father of numerous illegitimate children spread over Europe. Leonilda, his daughter from an affair with Lucrezia Castelli, was one of them.

When Casanova visited Naples in 1761, he almost unintentionally took Leonilda as his lover. He correctly chose not to have sex with her after realizing that she was his own child.

Later on, amid strange circumstances, everything changed. Lucrezia, Casanova's former love interest, encouraged him to go visit them at their lavish new home after Leonilda had been married off to a marchese. Casanova appears to have heard Lucrezia admit that their daughter was sad because her husband had withheld the child Lucrezia so much desired. Lucrezia's proposal for Casanova to personally impregnate her was accepted by him.

Casanova was both father and grandfather to Leonilda's son as a result of their “unholy union”…

STD? Casanovas Health

Different historians have different viewpoints on the subject. Due of his numerous relationships and the lack of knowledge and protection at the time, some people think that Casanova may have acquired STIs. Others contest this assertion, claiming that there is no hard evidence to back it up and that it may be the result of conjecture or misconceptions regarding the state of medical knowledge at the time.

Nevertheless, historians continue to disagree over the concept that Casanova had STDs, and there is still a lot we don't know about his life and health. It's crucial to examine any assertions about his health with skepticism, take the available data into account, and take the historical context into account.

Old Casanova

Due to legal and political issues, Giacomo Casanova was forced to flee Italy in the middle of the 18th century. He was jailed in Venice on blasphemy, heresy, and witchcraft allegations, and after spending several months in jail, he was able to escape the city.

He traveled throughout Europe for the remainder of his life in search of safety and fresh chances. He was always known as a free spirit and an adventurer, and despite his many triumphs, he was frequently forced to leave whenever his antics caused difficulty.

Despite his struggles, Casanova enjoyed an adventurous and colorful lifestyle, and his experiences served as the inspiration for his well-known memoirs, which are regarded as classics of European literature.

You can find it here, as a free download: The Memoirs of Casanova

Giacomo Casanova was never formally married, and there is no solid proof of how many children he had. Despite having numerous romantic relationships and encounters, he spent the majority of his life alone.

In the Bohemian city of Dux, Giacomo Casanova passed away on June 4, 1798, at the age of 73. (modern-day Duchcov, Czech Republic). Although the precise reason of his death is unknown, it is assumed that he passed away naturally, perhaps from a stroke or pneumonia.

