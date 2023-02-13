Revolutionizing Medicine Future: ChatGPT and AI in Healthcare. Would you trust AI in case of emergency?

"Without cracking a single textbook, without spending a day in medical school, the co-author of apreprint study correctly answered enough practice questions that it would have passed the real US Medical Licensing Examination." Medical Licensing Examination."

The test-taker was ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence that was not a Mensa member or a medical genius.

The technology, which was designed to respond to user questions in a conversational form, has attracted so much attention that researchers and medical professionals are attempting to ascertain what it can and cannot do for health and medicine future.

What is ChatGPT ?

ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a natural language-processing tool driven by artificial intelligence

The system is not like a fluent search engine, according to OpenAI, a San Francisco-based company that developed it and released it in November. Not even the internet is accessible through it. Instead, it is fed a tremendous amount of web data that is stored on a server by a human programmer.

Because ChatGPT's algorithm is trained to anticipate which word will appear in a sentence based on the context of what comes before it, it can answer queries even if it has never encountered a certain sequence of words before. It generates its response using knowledge that is kept on its server.

According to the company, ChatGPT may also respond to follow-up inquiries, acknowledge errors, and dismiss inappropriate inquiries.

The technology, which was designed to respond to user questions in a conversational fashion, has attracted so much attention that researchers and medical professionals are attempting to ascertain what it can and cannot do for health and medicine.

Huge interest in medical healthcare sector

Although artificial intelligence systems have been available for a while, this one attracted so much attention that medical practices, professional associations, and medical journals formed task forces to investigate its potential applications as well as any potential restrictions and ethical issues.

Ansible Health, the office of Dr. Victor Tseng, has formed a task force to address the problem. The pulmonologist is a co-author of the study in which ChatGPT showed that it could certainly pass the medical licensing exam and a medical director of the California-based organization.

Tseng claimed that his coworkers first experimented with ChatGPT last year and were intrigued when it correctly identified fictitious patients in hypothetical situations.

“We were just so impressed and truly flabbergasted by the eloquence and sort of fluidity of its response that we decided that we should actually bring this into our formal evaluation process and start testing it against the benchmark for medical knowledge.”

That standard was the three-part exam that US medical school graduates must pass in order to be licensed to practice medicine. It is widely regarded as one of the most difficult of any profession because it does not ask straightforward questions with easily found answers on the internet.

The research group used 305 questions from the June 2022 sample test that were made publicly available. Since none of the responses or pertinent context were listed on Google before January 1, 2022, they weren't included in the data set that ChatGPT was trained on. The example questions from the study's authors were stripped of their graphics and graphs, and each question they posed was followed by a new chat session.

Medical schools typically allow students to take time off from class specifically for preparation, which they frequently put hundreds of hours into. ChatGPT doesn’t need that.

Without any specialized training, the AI performed at or nearly passed on all of the exam's components, displaying "a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations."

“I think it definitely is going to help, but everything in AI needs guardrails, ChatGPT’s article was pretty accurate, but it made up some references.” said Dr. Linda Moy, the editor of Radiology and a professor of radiology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

I asked ChatGPT

“How do you see the impact of AI in the healthcare future?”

ChatGPT answer:

“As an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions or emotions, but I can tell you that the potential for AI in healthcare is immense. AI has the ability to process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and make predictions quickly and accurately, which can help healthcare professionals make more informed decisions and improve patient outcomes.

In particular, AI-powered language models like ChatGPT can be used for tasks such as medical diagnosis, treatment recommendation, and drug discovery. Additionally, AI can also help with administrative tasks in healthcare, such as appointment scheduling and insurance claims processing, freeing up time for healthcare professionals to focus on providing care to patients.

Of course, there are also challenges and ethical considerations to keep in mind as AI is integrated into healthcare. However, with proper development, testing, and deployment, AI has the potential to greatly enhance the field of medicine and improve health outcomes for patients around the world.”

“How can you assist in case of emergency?”

ChatGPT answer:

As an AI language model, I am not able to provide physical assistance in case of an emergency, but I can provide information and advice that may be helpful. Here are a few ways I can assist in an emergency situation:

1. Provide First Aid Information: I can provide basic first aid information and advice for common emergencies such as bleeding, choking, and burns.

2. Provide Emergency Services Phone Numbers: I can provide phone numbers for emergency services in different countries, such as 911 in the United States or 112 in Europe.

3. Provide Information on Common Emergency Symptoms: I can provide information on common symptoms of emergencies, such as heart attack and stroke, and advice on how to respond.

4. Provide Information on Emergency Preparedness: I can provide information and advice on emergency preparedness, including creating a first aid kit, making an emergency plan, and stocking supplies.

It's important to note that while I can provide information, I am not a substitute for professional medical advice and it's always best to seek help from a trained medical professional in case of an emergency. “

Would you like to try it out yourself? Well, then enjoy:

It’s free to try while its makers are testing it.

Source: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/02/02/health/artificial-intelligence-medicine

