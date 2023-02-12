Cellulite - no need to keep them. Dermatologist approved: Dry Brushing

Anna S.

Dry brushing is not only considered anti cellulite, but also an immune system booster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0BPO_0kkZMBzV00
Photo bylifes butter

“Dry brushing does exfoliate, which is fine if not done too vigorously,” says Dr. Carolyn Jacobs, a board-certified dermatologist and director at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

What exactly is the brush massage all about and how to do it right

We brush the hair, the teeth, and some even the brows or beard. However, there is one obvious region that may be missing out on the benefits of bristles: the entire body. If you're looking for the best technique to exfoliate and renew your skin, dry brushing is a great thing. But, before grabing any brush and ´go to town´ on your skin, it's crucial to know how to do it correctly and which regions should be avoided.Thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow, dry brushing is experiencing a revival this winter!

It’s obviously working for Paltrow, whose limbs, at 49, are preternaturally smooth. All you have to do is purchase a brush and brush upwards towards the heart. Kate Shapland, founder of beauty brand Legology, previously shared her simple instructions with Vogue: “[Brush] from feet to knees, a few short strokes behind your knees where there is a density of lymph, then up over your thighs to your hips and over buttocks. On your arms, start on your hands and brush up to your elbows, then up over upper arms to shoulders.”

The method of dry brushing has many advantages: The exfoliating full-body massage is told to ensure soft skin, stimulate blood circulation and the lymphatic system. Even cellulites can be brushed away, if done frequently. Even if there is no scientific evidence for the visual effect, you can feel the beneficial effect of the gentle brush strokes right from the first time.

Not only Gwyneth Paltrow, but also the model Miranda Kerr is a loyal follower of dry brushing, which comes from a long past tradition.

What is the health benefit of dry brushing?

Even the nuns and monks of the Middle Ages have brushed their skin using a brush made of fine bronze wire with a copper-tin alloy to strengthen their organism. The so-called monastery brush is still recommended for brushing by experts in traditional Chinese medicine. The copper-tin alloy of the bristles is said to stimulate the flow of energy during brushing and thus promote relaxation and revitalization of body and mind.

Dry brushing has the added benefit of stimulating your nervous system, which can help you feel better and relaxed. Like a massage typically does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YikrH_0kkZMBzV00
Photo byOlivia Budgen

Classic dry brushes and their effect on the body and cellulite

Massage brushes with pure natural bristles also have a positive effect on our organism and health. Dry skin massage stimulates the cardiovascular system and can stimulate the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is part of the immune system and serves to eliminate waste products from the body. If it is impaired, for example, there may be an increased accumulation of fluid in the tissues.

Dermatologists and Ayurvedists alike agree that when performed correctly, regular dry brushing (two to three times per week) can help improve circulation, lymphatic drainage, and visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite.

By brushing the skin, the lymph flow and thus the removal of unwanted substances is supported. Since cellulite is caused, among other things, by accumulated lymph fluid, it is quite possible that the unwanted dimples are also reduced by the stimulating massage and the connective tissue appears firmer overall.

“Dry brushing unclogs pores in the exfoliation process. It also helps detoxify your skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph flow/drainage,” says Dr. Khetarpal. Also, by unclogging pores, it's easier for the body to sweat and eliminate toxins in your system.

Choosing the right brush for dry brushing

When choosing a body brush, two factors play an essential role:the size and the material. Yes, in this case the size matters.

  • SIZE: Variants with a long handle have the advantage that they can easily reach difficult areas on the back, during use. Brushes with a hand loop lie well in the hand and can be led therefore particularly easily over the body. Some brushes combine both advantages, that of a long bar and a removable handle. In principle, the bristles, regardless of the material, should be selected in soft or medium, depending on the skin condition.
  • MATERIAL: To the natural boar bristles, which are very often used for brushes of any kind, serve as a vegan alternative sisal fibers and cactus bristles. Body brushes made of silicone and plastic are particularly easy to clean.
  • CLEANING: After using a classic brush, tap it out on a firm and flat surface. Wash out with soap and water as needed. Store brush in an airy place.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lH9Ka_0kkZMBzV00
Photo byGetty Images/ Victoria Bee Photography

How does a dry brush massage work?

  1. For the best effect, it is necessary to pay attention to the correct technique. The massage is always done from the bottom up and from the outside in. Strong rubbing and abrasive movements should be avoided.
  2. The brush massage begins with circular movements on the right or left foot. From there, you slowly work your way up towards the torso. With long stroking and circular movements, the brush glides over the legs up over the thighs to the hips and buttocks. This is immediately followed by the other foot and leg.
  3. Then the arms. Start at the back of the right hand and brush up on the outside of the arms to the shoulder, then the inside in the same direction and finally the left arm.
  4. Finally, the abdomen, chest and, if necessary, the back - which are also massaged clockwise.
  5. The treatment ends with a shower so that the "flakes" of skin brushed off by the exfoliating effect can be washed off. Use warm water. Then apply a cream to protect the skin from dryness.

Face Dry Brushing:The face can also benefit from dry brushing. For face brushing, however, a special face brush with even finer bristles is required. In order not to overstimulate the skin, the face should also not be brushed daily like the body, but rather only two or three times per week for a few minutes. The effect is similar: Dead skin cells and debris are removed, and blood circulation and cell regeneration are stimulated.

Note: When not to dry brush:

In principle, the treatment is suitable for everyone.

However, in case of eczema, skin diseases and skin injuries, one should not put additional stress on the skin by Dry Brushing. The same applies to sunburned skin. Sensitive areas such as nipples, varicose veins or irritated skin should always be avoided. If you are brushing the skin for the very first time, you should start with particularly gentle movements without much pressure to find out what feels good and develop your very own dry brushing technique.

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

