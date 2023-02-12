Can You smell Diabetes?

Anna S.

Photo byGETTY Images

Diabetes is a chronic illness that interferes with how your body uses glucose, a key source of energy for your cells. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are the two primary subtypes. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin, a hormone that aids in controlling blood glucose levels. In type 2 diabetes, the body either produces insufficient insulin or uses it inefficiently.

To turn blood sugar into usable energy, the hormone Insulin is required- Insufficient levels of the hormone can cause blood sugar levels to keep rising, increasing the risk of heart disease or neurological damage.

When your body can’t get energy from glucose, it burns fat in its place. The fat-burning process creates a buildup of acids in your blood called ketones, which leads to DKA if untreated. Fruity-smelling breath is a sign of high levels of ketones in someone who already has diabetes. It’s also one of the first symptoms that doctors look for when they check for DKA.

While some medical disorders can be indicated by a person's body odor, diabetes is not one of them. Increased thirst, frequent urination, hazy vision, slowly healing wounds, and exhaustion are among the most typical signs of diabetes. It is crucial to see a doctor for a diabetes test if you are experiencing any of these signs.

A fasting plasma glucose test, an oral glucose tolerance test, and a hemoglobin A1C test are just a few of the tests used to identify diabetes. The fasting plasma glucose test calculates the level of glucose in your blood after at least eight hours of not eating or drinking. Your body's capacity to manage glucose is assessed by an oral glucose tolerance test. Your average blood glucose levels over the previous two to three months are determined by the hemoglobin A1C test.

Bad Breath = Diabeties?

Everybody occasionally has terrible breath. Strong mouth odors can be caused by foods like onions or garlic or bad dental hygiene, but they frequently go away with little lifestyle adjustments. But occasionally, poor breath is more complicated and a sign of a critical medical issue.

Acetone breath, which has the same fruity aroma as nail polish remover, could indicate that your liver is producing a lot of ketones, which are acids, in your blood. It is primarily a concern with type 1 diabetes, but it can also occur with type 2 if you get the dangerous condition known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Additionally, it can occur for a few non-diabetic reasons, including as the keto diet, fasting, and heavy drinking.

Signs and Symptoms

Other symptoms of DKA, aside from fruity breath, appear quickly; in some cases, within 24 hours. They are also indicators that you may have diabetes. You may have noticed that you are:

  • Thirsty and frequently peeing
  • Feel sick to your stomach and vomit
  • Weak or tired
  • I'm out of breath
  • Confused
  • Rapid weight loss (newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes)
  • Not breaking a sweat
  • It can also occur if you miss or fail to take your insulin

Other Reasons for Acetone Breath

While diabetes is the most common cause of acetone breath, it can also be caused by the following factors:

Fasting and the keto diet: Changing your diet can result in acetone-scented breath. When you follow a ketogenic, or keto, diet (high fat, moderate protein, very low carb) or some fasting plans, your body uses fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

Alcoholic ketoacidosis: Heavy drinking can result in a buildup of ketones in your blood, resulting in the illness known as alcoholic ketoacidosis. It usually occurs if you consume large amounts of alcohol on a daily basis, along with vomiting and not eating.

DKA can be diagnosed using blood and urine tests that measure blood sugar and ketone levels.

Working with your doctor to create a thorough treatment plan is essential if you have been diagnosed with diabetes. This could entail taking medication or receiving insulin therapy, as well as making lifestyle adjustments like eating a balanced diet and exercising frequently.

Therefore, body odor or bad breath does not reliably indicate diabetes. It's crucial to get a diabetes test if you experience symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, sluggish wound healing, and exhaustion. People with diabetes can live healthy, fulfilling lives with the right care and management.

DKA can be life-threatening. You require immediate medical attention if:

  • You have more than one DKA symptom.
  • You are unable to contact your doctor.
  • Your blood sugar level remains above 300 mg/dL.

Sources:

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

