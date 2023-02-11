Sweat and unpleasant body odor - Dermatologist explains way

Anna S.

Photo byAfrica Studio

Sweating is a natural process that helps regulate body temperature and remove waste from our body, but it also tends to cause a lot of frustration for many people, when it comes to body odor. While it’s not exactly a topic that people like to talk about, it’s an issue that affects us all at some point.

Let’s get down and dirty (literally) and talk about why humans smell bad when they sweat and what can be done about it.

When we sweat, the moisture on our skin creates the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive. These bacteria then break down the sweat into acids that have a strong odor. So, basically, we’re all just walking petri dishes for bacteria.

Body odor is caused by a mix of bacteria and sweat on your skin. Your body odor can change due to hormones, the food you eat, infection, medications or underlying conditions like diabetes. Prescription-strength antiperspirants or medications may help.

Causes of bad smellin sweat

  1. Bacteria: The bacteria that naturally live on your skin can break down sweat and create an odor.
  2. Food and Drink: Certain foods and drinks can affect the odor of your sweat. For example, eating spicy foods or drinking alcohol can cause your sweat to smell different.
  3. Hormonal Changes: Hormonal changes, such as those that occur during puberty, menopause, or pregnancy, can affect the odor of sweat.
  4. Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), can lead to an increased production of sweat and a stronger odor.
  5. Medications: Some medications can cause changes in the odor of sweat, such as antibiotics or antidepressants.
  6. Poor Hygiene: Sweat that is not regularly washed can accumulate and mix with bacteria on the skin, leading to an unpleasant odor.
  7. Genetics: Some people naturally produce sweat that has a stronger odor than others. This can be influenced by genetic factors.

Sweating and body odor are common when you exercise or you're too warm. They're also common when you're feeling nervous, anxious or stressed. Unusual changes in sweating — either too much (hyperhidrosis) or too little (anhidrosis) — can be cause for concern. Changes in body odor also may signal a health problem

Body odor may affect some people more than others. Genetics, food, or hygiene practices may be to blame for this. Because the amino acids in protein break down into pungent chemicals when digested, those with high protein diets typically have stronger body odor. A person is more likely to develop a significant body odor if their sweat contains a large amount of the enzyme beta-galactosidase.

So, what can be done about the smell

The first step is to take a good, long look at your hygiene habits. Are you showering regularly? Are you using soap and water to cleanse your skin? If not, then you need to start doing so. Bacteria thrive in dirty environments, so it’s important to keep your skin clean and fresh.

Your choice of soap is a further crucial element. While bar soap may be an inexpensive and practical choice, it may also be harsh on skin and can leave a bacterial film. Instead, choose a soft, hydrating body wash to keep your skin clean and healthy.

The right antiperspirant. Not all antiperspirants are created equal, so it’s important to find one that works for you. Look for antiperspirants that contain aluminum zirconium, as this ingredient is known to be effective in controlling sweat and odor.

Compounds that are transported through the blood can also be released through your sweat glands. That can make your armpits and skin smell bad. It's normal for stress to cause smelly compounds to be released through your sweat.

Another thing to consider is the type of clothing you’re wearing. Sweat and moisture are trapped by synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, which can serve as a haven for bacteria. Choose breathable materials like cotton instead, which supports airflow and keep you dry.

It’s also important to keep in mind that certain foods can contribute to body odor. Spicy foods, alcohol, and coffee are just a few examples of foods that can increase sweating and body odor. So, if you’re trying to combat body odor, it may be a good idea to cut back on these foods or avoid them altogether.

If you’re still struggling with body odor despite your best efforts, it may be time to see a doctor. There are some medical conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, that can cause excessive sweating and body odor. A doctor can help you determine if this is the case and can recommend treatment options.

“Some diseases result in a characteristic odor emanating from different sources on the body of a sick individual,” said Mats Olsson, an experimental psychologist at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.
Bromhidrosis is foul-smelling body odor related to your sweat. Perspiration itself actually has no odor. It's only when sweat encounters bacteria on the skin that a smell can emerge. Other than body odor (BO), bromhidrosis is also known by other clinical terms, including osmidrosis and bromidrosis.

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

Health & Beauty & Food. Affordable and alternative lifestyle. Former international Marketing Manager - traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues.

