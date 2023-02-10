The death toll now at over 21,000. Turkey and Syria one of the worst earthquake disasters in 100 years

Turkey and Syria are experiencing one of the worst earthquake disasters in 100 years.

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to its epicentre Photo by Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkish-Syrian border area early Monday morning, at 4:17 am local time. A few hours later there was a second 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the region. After 72 hours, the chances of survival for any people still buried are estimated to be extremely low. The wintry weather conditions make the situation even worse: sadly just this Wednesday the Turkish weather service predict snowfall or rain at very low temperatures in the earthquake areas.

Among the thousands of collapsed buildings in the Turkish-Syrian border area, thousands of earthquake victims are probably still to be found. More than 19,000 deaths were reported just by Thursday morning. There are also around 70,000 injured in Turkey and Syria.

Just 3 hours ago: The death toll has now risen to 21,000.

The verified death toll surpassed the number from Japan's Fukushima earthquake in March 2011 on Thursday night. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake 2011 in Japan caused a tsunami that killed around 18,400 people.

Relatives and international rescue teams are feverishly searching for people under the rubble.

“The first 72 hours are considered to be critical,” said Steven Godby, a natural hazards expert at Nottingham Trent University in England. “The survival ratio on average within 24 hours is 74%, after 72 hours it is 22% and by the fifth day it is 6%.”

According to experts, the number of dead after the earthquake catastrophe could increase significantly. Quick projections based on empirical damage models predicted up to around 67,000 fatalities.

Even after days, rescue workers find survivors

According to the government of Turkey, more than 100,000 helpers are deployed in Turkey. They are assisted by search dogs. According to the broadcaster TRT World, about 8,000 people have been rescued so far.

Emergency services rescued two five- and eleven-year-old brothers from the rubble in south-east Turkey after 84 hours. Both children were taken to the hospital. After hearing voices, rescuers in Kahramanmaras province focused their work on the collapsed building under which the brothers were buried.

There is also good news from Hatay province: three people were rescued alive from under the rubble after 84 hours, according to the state news agency Anadolu.

Turkish leader Erdogan acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response.

The president of Turkey on Wednesday acknowledged “shortcomings” in his country’s response to the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade as hope dwindled that more survivors would emerge from the rubble of thousands of toppled buildings.

Photo by Mapbox

Syria:

UN chief calls for further border to be opened.

Buildings and houses have been now completely destroyed, as Syria is still recovering from missile attacks, war, and economic collapse.

In order to enable access to the earthquake victims in northwestern Syria, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Turkey to open further border crossings to Syria. There is currently only one border crossing through which aid can reach the parts of Syria controlled by the rebels. Humanitarian aid should not be politicized, Guterres said. A first aid convoy with six trucks reached Syria today.

Bab al-Hawa between Turkey and Syria is the last of what were once four border crossings through which aid can also reach parts of Syria that are not controlled by the government. There are also reports that the Syrian government under Bashar al-Assad would bypass the rebel areas when distributing aid.

The International Society for Human Rights called for the immediate suspension of sanctions against Syria.

