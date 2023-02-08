Olive Oil Fraud - how to recognize the authentic Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the store

The finest olive oil brand provides several beneficial health effects, such as anti-inflammatory qualities and disease-fighting compounds, that inauthentic olive oils do not have.

Photo by Depositphotos

In the kitchen, olive oil is a fantastic product with incredible adaptability. Yes, olive oil is more than just a great addition to salad dressings. You may use olive oil to cook a huge variety of things, as well as bake with it!

The grocery store's olive oil aisle seems to be endless. Some are from Italy, while others are from California and Greece. Some are small and have exorbitant prices, while others are larger and more affordable. Some claim to be "extra-virgin," while others claim to be "pure" or "refined."

Research published over the past several years stating that more than 50% of extra-virgin olive oil imported into the U.S. is tainted or even fake may have shattered your faith and left you unsure of what to buy and what you're getting. However, not all olive oils are manufactured the same way, and they are not all of the same quality.

If a bottle is simply labeled "olive oil," it has been processed and purified, rendering all nuances of flavor. Extra-virgin olive oil has stringent requirements that must be met – that involves laboratory tests, and it is the only edible commodity in the world, that also involves human taste tests. The fact remains, however, that extra-virgin has "no errors" from picking through processing and bottling.

Here's all you need to know about olive oil, including a comparison of extra virgin vs. regular olive oil. After reading this, you'll be able to purchase the best olive oil for your needs, avoid scams and counterfeits.

The reason why extra virgin olive oil is the best olive oil for heart health than other types all comes down to its purity. Since it isn't mixed with other oils, you don't have to worry about adding unhealthy fats to your diet.

Olive Oil Categories:

Olives, which are most frequently grown in the Mediterranean Basin, are the source of all olive oil. Yet, not all of the approximately 4 million hectares devoted to the valuable crop are intended to create the highly sought extra virgin olive oil.

Refined oil in the first categories typically has little or no scent and is intended primarily for industrial use:

Lampante

Refined Olive Oil

Crude Olive-Pomace Oil

Refined Olive-Pomace oil

Following the categories, the quality starts to rise, with premium oils like:

Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

These are some of the most highly valued cooking oils on the planet, and they stand out for their organoleptic qualities and low acid level. Virgin olive oil can have certain smell and flavor and a maximum 2% acidity. The maximum amount of acidity in extra virgin olive oil is 0.8%.

The health benefits of olive oil have been attributed to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, observational studies have shown a link between lower risks of cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and even dementia in people who consume higher amounts of olive oil than those who use little or none.

Photo by MediaSelf

How to recognize a good Olive Oil

There are several techniques to locate the top extra-virgin products. Find a harvest date first. Since olive oil is a fruit juice, it loses its flavor after about 12 months and is definitely bad by 18 months.

Bottle color and material are important freshness indicators. Since olive oil is sensitive to light, heat, and oxygen, it is best to keep it in a dark glass or completely opaque bottle, preferably one made of metal rather than plastic, and out of the way of windows or bright lighting.

Although the term "premium" can be abused, it is frequently used to describe the finest olive oil; olive oil that takes you places with a distinct personality that reflects the land with a refined sense of place, or "terroir," as the French name it.

Premium olive oil is easily distinguished from ordinary olive oil. It will have an infinite number of taste layers and the most beautiful texture. Of all, while everyone can make extra virgin olive oil, only the most committed oil producers can create a superior product.

The olive variety or the estate where the olives are coming from and pressed can also be found. While olive oils are produced all over the world, from well-known nations like Italy, Greece, and Spain to less well-known locations like California, Chile, and Australia, they are all as wonderful, larger industrial producers have sadly the tendency to blend a variety of various strains together.

Olive oil that is NOT branded "extra virgin" should be avoided in general.

Extra virgin is of higher quality than virgin. It has little health benefits, a high acidity level, and flavor flaws.

Olive oil labeled "Blended" may contain grain or vegetable oil.

Third-party certifications, such as recent olive oil competition awards, are frequently good indicators.

Fake extra virgin olive oil is easily identified on the nose and taste because it lacks the depth and fragrances of the real thing.

According to the THE STRATEGIST NEW YORK MAGAZINE this are currently the best Olive Oils:

California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil. $10

Iliada Extra-Virgin-Olive-Oil Tin. $47.

Cobram Estate Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. From $15.

Vignoli Extra Virgin Olive Oil. $37.

Lantzanakis Olive Oil. From $18.

Kirkland Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. $25.

Wonder Valley Olive Oil. $36.

Pianogrillo Farm Extra-Virgin Olive Oil. $21.

