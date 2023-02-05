ADHD in Adults. Impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) begins in childhood and adolescence. For many, the symptoms are less pronounced with increasing age than in childhood or adolescence. In some people, ADHD is not diagnosed until adulthood.

Experts have agreed on certain criteria that must be met for an ADHD diagnosis. They describe different forms of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. An estimated 15% of children and adolescents with ADHD will still fully meet these criteria when they become adults. However, ADHD often manifests itself differently in adults. The hyperactivity often decreases, and then the focus is on inattention, inner restlessness and problems in regulating one's own feelings.

How is ADHD diagnosed in adults

In principle, the diagnostic criteria for adults are the same as for children with ADHD. A diagnosis is made when the abnormalities started in childhood, at least five to six signs of inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity are present, problems in more than one area of life and social or professional life is severely impaired.

Some people with ADHD were never diagnosed during childhood. There is a special questionnaire for them (e.g. the “Wender Utah Rating Scale”) that is intended to help doctors make the diagnosis retrospectively. This is a prerequisite for being able to prescribe medication.

It is important to rule out other mental illnesses that could explain the symptoms. ADHD is sometimes mistaken for a personality disorder like borderline personality disorder. Disorders such as bipolar disorder can also be confused with ADHD.

Many people with ADHD also have comorbidities or other problems such as social behavior disorders, depression, a tic disorder or alcohol and drug addiction. Such comorbidities may be a consequence of ADHD. Many adults with ADHD report having low self-esteem, some develop depression as a result. Alcohol or drugs can be an attempt by those affected to cope with the problems of ADHD or to relieve symptoms.

How does ADHD manifest itself in adulthood?

ADHD is less obvious in adults than in hyperactive children and adolescents. Above all, adults with ADHD have problems organizing their everyday life or work, concentrating on tasks for a long time or meeting deadlines.

But they can also be very impulsive. For example, adults with ADHD talk a lot and often interrupt others. Some get into trouble quickly, prematurely end relationships, change jobs overnight, or quit before they have a new job. Difficulties can also arise on the road, for example due to reckless driving.

Many adults with ADHD struggle to balance their emotions. You are easily irritable and have a low tolerance for frustration. When they are stressed, they find it difficult to fulfill their duties. Adults with ADHD can also have trouble setting and achieving goals.

Crucially, if someone has mental health problems that affect their quality of life significantly and over a long period of time, it makes sense to seek professional advice. It is also important that an ADHD diagnosis is made carefully so that there is no unnecessary or incorrect treatment.

Recognize if ADHD is present in adulthood

How do I recognize ADHD in adults? Adults show different symptoms than children: they are less jittery and hyperactive. However, symptoms such as clumsyness and forgetfulness remain. They tend to be disorganized and find it difficult to complete tasks.

ADHD primarily manifests as inattentive behavior:

  • · Fails to give close attention to details or makes careless mistakes
  • · Has difficulty sustaining attention
  • · Does not appear to listen
  • · Struggles to follow through with instructions
  • · Has difficulty with organization
  • · Avoids or dislikes tasks requiring sustained mental effort
  • · Loses things
  • · Is easily distracted
  • · Is forgetful in daily activities

ADHD is primarily manifested as an impulsive behavior:

  • · Fidgets with hands or feet or squirms in chair
  • · Has difficulty remaining seated
  • · Runs about or climbs excessively in children; extreme restlessness in adults
  • · Difficulty engaging in activities quietly
  • · Acts as if driven by a motor; adults will often feel inside as if they are driven by a motor
  • · Talks excessively
  • · Blurts out answers before questions have been completed
  • · Difficulty waiting or taking turns
  • · Interrupts or intrudes upon others

ADHD Test:

This quiz can't replace a clinical diagnosis. If you believe you might have ADHD or another condition after taking this test, consider reaching out to a qualified professional about your symptoms.

People with ADHD often eat too much sugar. This can increase the symptoms and lead to overweight in parallel. A lack of magnesium affects the cerebral energy metabolism, the female line and the heart flow.

ADHD and now?

Some adults with ADHD need more support to manage the condition. Treatment with medication and/or psychotherapy can be useful for them. Medications can be effective in controlling the core ADHD symptoms of hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattention.

Caffeine, like many other substances, can produce a paradoxical reaction in ADHD sufferers. Instead of the actually expected effects of increased alertness and better cognition, the opposite effects, such as calming effects, are then achieved.

How do others deal with the it

Many adults with ADHD struggle primarily because of their inattentiveness and impulsiveness. But some develop good strategies to deal with it, for example:

  • Plan the day carefully and create reminder lists so you don't forget anything. It is important not to take on too much.
  • Break tasks down into smaller steps to make it easier to complete them one at a time.
  • Place reminders in important places, such as on the front door, on the refrigerator or in the car.
  • Jot down important appointments and tasks in a notebook or mobile app.
  • Introduce routines and, for example, always leave important items such as the house key or wallet in the same place.

Since the problems with ADHD are very individual, it is difficult to give general advice. Over time, however, many people find out what can help them to cope better with everyday life. The support of friends and family is helpful.

What does Cola-Cola do to ADHD

For some people with ADHD, the stimulant substances in cola, red bull, and coffee (caffeine) work somewhat similar to the stimulants (methylphenidate, dexamfetamine) that we doctors prescribe as medication for ADHD.

Can you drink alcohol with ADHD?

In adolescents with ADHD there is rather an additional risk of impulse control weaknesses, which can lead to the fact that alcohol consumption does not end after a glass but becomes limitless.

Who inherits ADHD father or mother?

ADHD is caused by an imbalance in the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine. These so-called neurotransmitters are important for the transmission of information in the nerve cells. In ADHD, there is not enough dopamine in the space between two nerve cells (synaptic cleft).

Basically, it can be said that the probability for a child to develop attention deficit/​hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is increased if a parent is affected. However, one should be cautious about defining this disease exclusively as “genetic”.

Available evidence suggests that ADHD is genetic—passed down from parent to child. ADHD seems to run in at least some families. At least one-third of all fathers who had ADHD in their youth have children with the condition. What's more, the majority of identical twins share the ADHD trait.

Are adults with ADHD narcissistic?

Narcissistic traits are more common in ADHD sufferers. For those affected by ADHD, depending on the severity, a clearer self-centeredness with narcissistic excursions is often described. On the surface, a narcissistic personality may exhibit behaviors resembling those of an ADHD person, but for different causes.

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

