5 minute Facial Massage: Drains lymph fluid, reduces puffiness and dark circles caused by water retention in the face.

Bags under the eyes are mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes. They're common as we age , which is a frequent aesthetic issues. One form of a very safe and quick therapy, that can greatly improve the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, that not many people know about, is lymphatic massage/drainage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDyHZ_0kcTfZ2Y00
Photo byDr. William Groff

There are many reasons why under-eye bags develop as well as numerous methods for reducing their appearance.

Under-eye bags causes:

  • Age: As we grow older, the skin around our eyes thins and loses its elasticity, causing wrinkles and drooping skin to appear. At the same time, the lower eyelids' underlying fat deposits may move and build up, giving them a puffy, baggy appearance.
  • Genetics: Under-eye bags and puffiness are frequently inherited and can run in families. You are more likely to acquire bags under your eyes if your parents or grandparents do.
  • Lack of sleep: Lack of sleep can make the skin look pale and puffy, particularly around the eyes. The skin surrounding your eyes is under less pressure as you sleep, which allows fluid to build up and give the skin a puffy appearance.
  • Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that it stimulates urine output and leads to fluid loss when consumed in excess. This can result in dehydration and fluid buildup in the lower eyelids, giving them a puffy, swollen appearance.
  • Salty Foods: Consuming a diet heavy in salt can promote edema and create fluid retention, particularly in the lower eyelids.
  • Allergies: Allergic reactions can make the eyes scratchy, swollen, and red, which makes them look puffy and under-eye bags form.
  • Hormonal changes, such as those that happen during menstruation or pregnancy, can result in fluid retention and swelling in the lower eyelids.

Noninvasive treatments:

  • Topical creams and gels can help to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags and puffiness. Topical treatments containing caffeine, vitamin K, and retinol can also help.
  • Applying a cool compress to the affected area can help to reduce swelling and make under-eye bags appear less prominent.
  • Artificial tears can assist to moisten the eyes and reduce puffiness when used as eye drops.
  • Lifestyle adjustments: You can reduce the look of under-eye bags and puffiness by making adjustments to your food and lifestyle, such as eating a low-salt diet, getting adequate sleep, and avoiding alcohol.

Cold caffeine helps really well to reduce puffiness

Cucumber slices on the eyes are the classic, but steeped green tea bags cooled in the fridge are more effective, as the tannins and caffeine will also help perk up your under-eye area. Caffeine, when applied topically, can temporarily constrict blood vessels, and improve microcirculation, which aids in the reduction of puffiness.

Can you massage dark circles and puffiness under the eyes away?

The skin around the eyes is sensitive and loses elasticity quickly, causing wrinkles. The skin becomes dry and loses its hydrated, youthful appearance. These aging symptoms can be significantly improved and delayed with high-quality skin care and massage. Massage increases both blood and lymphatic circulation.

Blood circulation encourages better oxygen supply and makes it easier for nutrients and skin care components to reach the cellular level. With lymphatic drainage massage, toxins that age, pollute, and give the skin a grayish appearance are removed, puffiness brought on by allergies and water retention is reduced, and dead blood cells that contribute to under-eye circles are removed. Many factors contribute to the death of those blood cells, including exhaustion, unhealthy lifestyle and health practices, poor nutrition and chemicals from processed foods that harm the skin (and other organs), computer use and the blue light that harms the skin and eyes, sinus issues, allergies, and poor nutrition. The negative effects of allergies are improved and decreased by lymphatic drainage massage.

The lymph nodes are drained during lymphatic drainage therapy. There are numerous lymph nodes throughout the body that filter viruses and poisons. By stimulating the lymph fluid, which contains white blood cells, lymph node massage promotes circulation and blood flow, which in turn helps the skin cells receive nutrients and oxygen. This in turn helps to filter out dead blood cells, which can reduce the appearance of dark circles and minimize water retention, which can create puffiness beneath the eyes.


Effect of the lymphatic massage:

  • Puffiness and dark circles are reduced
  • Toxins are eliminated - including those that cause impurities
  • Anti-aging effect as the muscles are relaxed
  • Pore reducing when combined with cooling

"Facial Lymphatic Drainage: A Review of the Literature" by Lauren Greenberg, M.D., published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

Dr. Lauren Greenberg is a licensed medical doctor and a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. In this article, the literature on facial lymphatic drainage is reviewed. The technique is discussed in the article along with its advantages and supporting data for use in skin care and cosmetic procedures.

How to preform the lymphatic drainage massage:

  1. First, remove your makeup and eye makeup with a milky cleanser that will not burn your eyes or melt the glue used with eyelash extensions. Rinse the cleanser until the skin and eyelashes are clean.
  2. Apply a small amount of serum to the skin and tapotement to absorb the serum into the skin. Eye serums reduce wrinkles, calm sensitized and irritated skin, and restore elasticity.
  3. Apply a generous layer of eye moisturizer all around the eyes, including the eyelids. Choose a soothing product that will not irritate sensitive eyes.
  4. Now place your hands under the eyes and massage this area with two fingers using slightly circular motion. Also, the slight pulling of the fingers from the root of the nose over the inner corner of the eye over the skin under the eye to the edge of the eye. Repeat for ca. 5 minutes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKe1X_0kcTfZ2Y00
Photo byMindFood

There are many free Videos on Social Media and inspiring women you can check out for more ideas and how to perform the massage on other areas.



If you don´t want to remove your makeup there is also a "Speedy Gonzales" version of the massage:

"The 30-second beauty routine"

Based on the theory of lymph drainage for eye bags, here’s what you can do for your eyes:

  1. Using gentle tapping motions with your index and middle fingers (no tugging or dragging), tap out a circle around your eyes. Tapping brings blood flow to the area.
  2. Go outward along your eyebrows, then inward along the top of your cheekbones toward the bridge of your nose. Circle your eyes three times.
  3. Then with your middle fingers, press firmly upward at the pressure points just under the brow bone on either side of your nose where your brows should start.
  4. Then press firmly inward toward your nose, above the bridge, next to your tear ducts.
  5. Massage your temples with your index and middle fingers to finish.

Source:https://www.healthline.com/



Other benefits of lymphatic drainage massage:

  • Immune system - When the flow of lymphatic fluid is increased during Lymphatic drainage therapy, the immune system produces more antibodies and is able to fight infections more effectively.
  • Inflammation - increasing lymph fluid drainage can help to reduce inflammation and associated pain.
  • Healing - Lymphatic drainage therapy promotes tissue and cell regeneration, which can help to improve the appearance of scars after surgery.

Lymphatic drainage massage/therapy has been shown in studies to have positive effects. The International Alliance of Healthcare Educators has conducted several studies that support the benefits of lymph drainage therapy in reducing stress, anxiety, and pain.


The good thing about lymphatic drainage it only takes 10 minutes a day to still achieve great effects.

This article does not provide medical advice. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the internet. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

