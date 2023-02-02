Miley Cyrus “Flowers” hidden messeges. Heartbreak to empowerment and new world record including worldwide number 1 hit.

There is no way how anyone in the country went through January without at least once hearing the new Miley Cyrus single “Flowers”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFyo3_0ka8hXvY00
Photo byDailymail

A catching beat, easy to remember lyrics – but what is she singing about? Heartbreak, empowerment, emancipation, self-love? Fans, Radio stations, Tv stations and Social Media worldwide are going crazy about possible hidden clues in the music video.

Miley Ray Cyrus is a singer and actress, born November 23, 1992 in Nashville/Tennessee in the USA. Her parents, the famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Letitia Jean 'Tish' Cyrus, initially gave her the name Destiny Hope. Her nickname 'Smiley' eventually evolved into 'Miley', by which Miley Cyrus is known today. As a toddler, Cyrus was nicknamed Smiley because she smiled a lot. After a while, Smiley became Miley. In January 2008, she officially changed her name from Destiny Hope Cyrus to Miley Ray Cyrus.

The new single “Flowers” is a mega success for pop star Miley Cyrus, and it is a new world record!

After just two weeks, Miley Cyrus's new song has 200 million streams on Spotify. Spotify confirms this in a message shared by the singer on Twitter. "Thank you Spotify and my amazing fans," she captioned her post. The chart topper sets a new record with this. Never before in the history of the audio platform has a track been listened to so many times in such a short time.

“It’s official…The record has been broken by @MileyCyrus herself on January 26, making #Flowers the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtMBs_0ka8hXvY00
Photo bySpotify

In "Flowers" Miley Cyrus processes her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, 33. Miley Cyrus first met Liam Hemsworth in 2009, when the two were co-stars in the 2010 film "The Last Song”. Cyrus was 16 years old when the couple started dating. Miley and Liam got married in December 2018, but broke up just eight months later. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020. The lyrics seem to be a last message to Ex Liam Hemsworth. Hemsworth was born on January 13, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, and is the younger brother of actor Chris Hemsworth better known as the leading character in the Marvel movie THOR.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Interview published in July 2019, shortly before Cyrus and Hemsworth's split.

Based on the lyrics, fans have speculated that the song is about her life after her breakup with the actor, given the "I can love me better, baby" tagline and the timing of the release. Releasing “Flowers,” an January 13 at midnight London time- the date of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday.

In the full song, Miley Cyrus seems to make lyrical references to the Woolsey fire, which caused their Malibu home to burn down:

"We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn".

As well as their arguments that made her realize this relationship wouldn't work:

"I didn't want to leave you, baby. I didn't want to fight".

All this adds more support to this fan-theory.

Furthermore, Cyrus's line about not wanting to leave could be a reference to rumors that circulated around the time of her breakup from Hemsworth, according to which she wanted to make amends. She reportedly fought for their relationship up until the week Hemsworth unexpectedly filed for divorce, telling him she wanted to fix their marriage, according to TMZ.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had been dating for ten years and married in December 2018. In January 2020, their divorce was finalized. Cyrus stated in December 2020 that she would always love Hemsworth, but their relationship had too much conflict for it to be healthy in the long run. What she said about their relationship breakdown in that interview appears to be a big part in the lyrics of "Flowers."

“There was too much conflict. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting.”

Soon after the song's release, Brandi Cyrus addressed the rumors among fans that Hemsworth was the subject. When speaking with Wells Adams on the "Your Favorite Thing" podcast", she stated:

“Miley’s new song, all the tea…and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good. The song did come out on his birthday—was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”
The narratives fans have created, “makes Miley seem like an absolute genius,” Brandi added. “And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one. The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny.”
“Then there was, ‘The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave for once. And so this is a f*ck you because she’s in the suit.’ Hilarious,” Brandi continued. “Then the other one was, ‘The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.’ The narratives are f*cking hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”
When asked if any of the theories were true, Brandi dodged answering. “I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true,” she said. “Only Miley knows the truth.”

"Flowers" is also number 1 Hit in Australia, Liams home country. This info Miley shared on her Instagram account.

Current relationship status:

Miley Cyrus is dating Maxx Morando, a rocker from Los Angeles. Miley Cyrus, 30, may be singing about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new single 'Flowers,' but she's dating musician Maxx Morando, 23, a member of the rock band Liily.

“Flowers” is a sneak peek at her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, due out on March 10th. So far Miley did not confirm or denied any of the rumors about hidden clues in the song lyrics of “Flowers”

