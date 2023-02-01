Water Fasting for weight loss - new long-term study on water shows antiaging, life-prolonging and weigh-loss benefits.

Human body need adequate water to function properly. A long-term study by the US health authorities shows that dehydration over a long period of time has devastating effects on the body.

Photo by express uk

Our body needs enough water to function properly. If you drink too little, you run the risk of dehydration. According to a long-term study by the US National Institutes of Health, lack of water has devastating effects on the body.

Long-term study shows that lack of water accelerates physical aging.

The study examined 11,255 adults over a period of 30 years. The result: People who generally drank too little showed signs of physiological aging 50 percent more often. These include: high cholesterol, high blood pressure or high blood sugar.

Sunken eyes and cheeks or dry skin are also some of the consequences. Frightening: The study concluded that a permanent lack of water in the body increases the risk of premature death by 20 percent.

According to the researchers , the risk of diseases such as heart failure or chronic lung disease increases. Normally, the body loses around two and a half to three liters of water per day. It is important to compensate for this loss of fluids through food and drink.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., a study author and researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.

Water Fasting, the diet without food.

There are many types of diets these days. With a so-called “fat flush water” (zero diet), you completely do without any food. It is also called the water diet because you are only allowed to drink water and unsweetened tea during the diet.

Weight loss and a lower risk of developing some chronic illnesses are only two of the potential health effects of water fasting. It may not be ideal for everyone because it involves a number of risks.

The aim of the diet is to lose weight as quickly as possible by completely avoiding calories. The amount of calories you eat is zero; hence the name zero diet.

The basics of this type of diet were developed for people who suffered from obesity, i.e., morbid obesity. This was usually carried out in special facilities under the supervision of specialists.

Since you don't eat food, you should make sure to drink at least three liters of liquid so that the circulation is not completely thrown off balance.

After about three days, the body is said to adjust itself through a metabolic change and the formation of ketone bodies. This change ensures that you no longer feel hungry.

The concept is usually carried out under observation for a full 100 days, with the addition of vitamin supplements. The more modern variant is usually designed for a period of one to a maximum of two weeks.



The recipe for detox and fat flushing

What exactly is the water diet:

The "fat flush water" that causes the fat flush has long been an insider tip in the nutrition industry. It is a method that uses water to flush fatty deposits and toxins from the body. Because of our social lack of exercise due to more and more office jobs, the metabolism stagnates and many substances in the body remain unburned.

However, mere water is not enough to rid the body of all waste and stubborn fat deposits. It needs a few more ingredients that will melt the fat. The water only supports the removal of the dissolved toxins and fats.

Incidentally, the water diet is recommended for several days. Beginners should start with about three days. Advanced and professionals can venture up to a week.

In order to get to the bottom of the fat, you need the following ingredients:

2 liters of pure water

1 tangerine, cut into fillets

1/2 grapefruit, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

6 leaves of mint

Ice cubes made of pure drinking or mineral water

Preparation:

All the ingredients come in a glass carafe. Stir vigorously and chill the mixture in the fridge overnight. Drink over the next day.

How does water “burn” fat deposits?

Photo by Total Shape on Unsplash

With their high content of vitamin C, tangerines help to keep the insulin value and thus the blood sugar level constant. This in turn facilitates fat burning. Grapefruit, on the other hand, contains amines (hydrogen atoms) that boost metabolism and help burn fat better. Cucumbers, on the other hand, fool the body into feeling full faster. Because they consist of more than 95 percent water and fill the stomach. 100 grams only have about 14 calories. And fresh mint leaves are not only low in calories, but also contain important dietary fiber, which converts the fat into usable energy during digestion and thus dissolves it.

Positive aspects of the diet

If you carry out a corresponding diet, you naturally also expect advantages from it. There are some positive aspects of this diet.

As with most diets, the focus of the diet is of course weight loss. A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism also found that eating below calorie requirements leads to severe weight loss.

Another benefit is that you don't have to buy expensive replacement or diet products. The amount of time that is often required to plan a diet is also not a relevant aspect in relation to the zero diet.

After a zero diet, many report that they can perceive food more sensually again and appreciate it more. The sense of taste and smell should be significantly increased.

Disadvantages of the water diet

If you want to follow such a diet, you should also keep an eye on the risks and ask yourself whether you really want to opt for a diet like the zero diet. You should not start an aquatic diet without professional help or consultation with a doctor.

Before the body changes, the feeling of hunger is of course very extreme and it is very difficult to persevere.

As a rule, avoid all foods and, in conclusion, do not take in any important vitamins and nutrients. The body suffers from a nutrient deficiency, albeit only temporarily.

Because you aren't consuming any calories either, it's a natural side effect that you feel low on energy, weak, and tired. Headaches and circulatory problems are also common.

Long-term successes can also only rarely be observed. Cravings are common as the body now craves foods that you previously denied it.

Another negative aspect is that this type of diet does not change the diet. So high-protein, healthy eating that can help you long-term isn't learned.

When choosing a particular diet, you should always carefully weigh all the pros and cons. If the health disadvantages outweigh such a diet, it is not recommended. You can find help, for example, if you seek nutritional advice. Here you will receive targeted advice after the staff have familiarized themselves with your previous nutritional situation in a detailed discussion. If you suffer from illnesses, you should always discuss with your doctor in advance whether the selected diet is suitable for you.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article / product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.