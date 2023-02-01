Water Fasting for weight loss - new long-term study on water shows antiaging, life-prolonging and weigh-loss benefits.

Anna S.

Human body need adequate water to function properly. A long-term study by the US health authorities shows that dehydration over a long period of time has devastating effects on the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPUvO_0kXQ6dSc00
Photo byexpress uk

Our body needs enough water to function properly. If you drink too little, you run the risk of dehydration. According to a long-term study by the US National Institutes of Health, lack of water has devastating effects on the body.

Long-term study shows that lack of water accelerates physical aging.

The study examined 11,255 adults over a period of 30 years. The result: People who generally drank too little showed signs of physiological aging 50 percent more often. These include: high cholesterol, high blood pressure or high blood sugar.

Sunken eyes and cheeks or dry skin are also some of the consequences. Frightening: The study concluded that a permanent lack of water in the body increases the risk of premature death by 20 percent.

According to the researchers, the risk of diseases such as heart failure or chronic lung disease increases. Normally, the body loses around two and a half to three liters of water per day. It is important to compensate for this loss of fluids through food and drink.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D., a study author and researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of NIH.

Water Fasting, the diet without food.

There are many types of diets these days. With a so-called “fat flush water” (zero diet), you completely do without any food. It is also called the water diet because you are only allowed to drink water and unsweetened tea during the diet.

Weight loss and a lower risk of developing some chronic illnesses are only two of the potential health effects of water fasting. It may not be ideal for everyone because it involves a number of risks.

  • The aim of the diet is to lose weight as quickly as possible by completely avoiding calories. The amount of calories you eat is zero; hence the name zero diet.
  • The basics of this type of diet were developed for people who suffered from obesity, i.e., morbid obesity. This was usually carried out in special facilities under the supervision of specialists.
  • Since you don't eat food, you should make sure to drink at least three liters of liquid so that the circulation is not completely thrown off balance.
  • After about three days, the body is said to adjust itself through a metabolic change and the formation of ketone bodies. This change ensures that you no longer feel hungry.
  • The concept is usually carried out under observation for a full 100 days, with the addition of vitamin supplements. The more modern variant is usually designed for a period of one to a maximum of two weeks.

The recipe for detox and fat flushing

What exactly is the water diet:

The "fat flush water" that causes the fat flush has long been an insider tip in the nutrition industry. It is a method that uses water to flush fatty deposits and toxins from the body. Because of our social lack of exercise due to more and more office jobs, the metabolism stagnates and many substances in the body remain unburned.

However, mere water is not enough to rid the body of all waste and stubborn fat deposits. It needs a few more ingredients that will melt the fat. The water only supports the removal of the dissolved toxins and fats.

Incidentally, the water diet is recommended for several days. Beginners should start with about three days. Advanced and professionals can venture up to a week.

In order to get to the bottom of the fat, you need the following ingredients:

  • 2 liters of pure water
  • 1 tangerine, cut into fillets
  • 1/2 grapefruit, thinly sliced
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 6 leaves of mint
  • Ice cubes made of pure drinking or mineral water

Preparation:

All the ingredients come in a glass carafe. Stir vigorously and chill the mixture in the fridge overnight. Drink over the next day.

How does water “burn” fat deposits?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XoMu_0kXQ6dSc00
Photo byTotal ShapeonUnsplash

With their high content of vitamin C, tangerines help to keep the insulin value and thus the blood sugar level constant. This in turn facilitates fat burning. Grapefruit, on the other hand, contains amines (hydrogen atoms) that boost metabolism and help burn fat better. Cucumbers, on the other hand, fool the body into feeling full faster. Because they consist of more than 95 percent water and fill the stomach. 100 grams only have about 14 calories. And fresh mint leaves are not only low in calories, but also contain important dietary fiber, which converts the fat into usable energy during digestion and thus dissolves it.

Positive aspects of the diet

  • If you carry out a corresponding diet, you naturally also expect advantages from it. There are some positive aspects of this diet.
  • As with most diets, the focus of the diet is of course weight loss. A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism also found that eating below calorie requirements leads to severe weight loss.
  • Another benefit is that you don't have to buy expensive replacement or diet products. The amount of time that is often required to plan a diet is also not a relevant aspect in relation to the zero diet.
  • After a zero diet, many report that they can perceive food more sensually again and appreciate it more. The sense of taste and smell should be significantly increased.

Disadvantages of the water diet

If you want to follow such a diet, you should also keep an eye on the risks and ask yourself whether you really want to opt for a diet like the zero diet. You should not start an aquatic diet without professional help or consultation with a doctor.

  • Before the body changes, the feeling of hunger is of course very extreme and it is very difficult to persevere.
  • As a rule, avoid all foods and, in conclusion, do not take in any important vitamins and nutrients. The body suffers from a nutrient deficiency, albeit only temporarily.
  • Because you aren't consuming any calories either, it's a natural side effect that you feel low on energy, weak, and tired. Headaches and circulatory problems are also common.
  • Long-term successes can also only rarely be observed. Cravings are common as the body now craves foods that you previously denied it.
  • Another negative aspect is that this type of diet does not change the diet. So high-protein, healthy eating that can help you long-term isn't learned.

When choosing a particular diet, you should always carefully weigh all the pros and cons. If the health disadvantages outweigh such a diet, it is not recommended. You can find help, for example, if you seek nutritional advice. Here you will receive targeted advice after the staff have familiarized themselves with your previous nutritional situation in a detailed discussion. If you suffer from illnesses, you should always discuss with your doctor in advance whether the selected diet is suitable for you.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article / product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Study# Health# Weighloss# lifestyle# News

Comments / 38

Published by

Writing about healthy, affordable lifestyle is my priority. Inquisitive former international Marketing Manager - traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues.

N/A
3K followers

More from Anna S.

Following the Baby Formula Scandal, the FDA has established a new Food Safety Unit.

The US has suffered from the biggest baby food crisis in decades. Baby formula has been scarce for months. A factory halted production after the deaths of two infants. Baby food from abroad was essential for new parents across the whole country.

Read full story
2 comments

Miley Cyrus “Flowers” hidden messeges. Heartbreak to empowerment and new world record including worldwide number 1 hit.

There is no way how anyone in the country went through January without at least once hearing the new Miley Cyrus single “Flowers”. A catching beat, easy to remember lyrics – but what is she singing about? Heartbreak, empowerment, emancipation, self-love? Fans, Radio stations, Tv stations and Social Media worldwide are going crazy about possible hidden clues in the music video.

Read full story
9 comments

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.

Read full story
2 comments

Helps regulate diabetes - Basil the Italian super-herb.

Basil is used to treat worm infections, warts, intestinal gas, kidney problems, fluid retention, and stomach spasms. Insect and snake bites are also treated with it. Basil is sometimes used by women before and after childbirth to encourage blood flow and to begin the flow of breast milk.

Read full story

10 US foods banned in the European Union. Chicken, apples, milk, Twinkies - the list of cancer causing food additives.

When it comes to food production, the United States and Europe have different regulations and approaches, which can result in differences in the types and levels of chemicals used in food products. A lot of foods in America include substances that have been connected to various illnesses. Although these foods are still common in the United States, many other nations have made the decision to avoid them and completely forbid them.

Read full story
1 comments

Are you from Oklahoma City or do you live in one of America's fittest city?

The amount of energy in food is measured in calories. Human body converts calories from food consumed into energy. If we don't convert calories into energy, our bodies will store them as fat. Want to get fit and stay fit? Arlington, Va., may be the city for you!

Read full story

Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.

Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.

Read full story
5 comments

Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.

Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?

Read full story
60 comments

Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.

Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.

Read full story
17 comments

Midlife crisis - it is not a myth. The psychological research behid doubts, anxiety and a new motorcycle.

Midlife crisis is typically and very often associated with changes in men. The motorcycle, new and much younger love story or youthful clothes, this are all part of the stereotypical image of the man in a mid-life crisis. A "snazzy guy" and businessman who just "goes to buy cigarettes" and never comes back. While women in these portrayals only played nice little supporting roles - the deserted wife, the new affair, when the men were in crisis.

Read full story

More energy, better sleep, good skin. Sugar Detox- not only weight loss, positive changes within a month without sugar.

The average American adult, teenager, and child consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, or about 270 calories. While we sometimes add sugar or sweeteners like honey to food or beverages, most added sugar comes from processed and prepared foods.

Read full story
25 comments

Rheumatoid Arthritis no longer a question of age. Research shows effect of anti-inflammatory-diet on pain.

Because to the immune system's attack on healthy human tissue, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease. But the cause of this is not yet understood. In order to fight infection, your immune system often produces antibodies that target viruses and bacteria.

Read full story
29 comments

Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.

Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.

Read full story
1 comments

Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.

People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?

Read full story
21 comments

Improvement for mental and physical health. Scientific research confirms brain change through ASMR audios and videos.

ASMR – what is behind the tingling in the head?. ASMR being a social response would explain the feelings of comfort, relaxation, and sleepiness it promotes. The areas of the brain ASMR activates are associated with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, all of which can promote these feelings.

Read full story
16 comments

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.

Read full story
547 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.

Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.

Read full story
79 comments

Other countries, other manners: New Year´s Eve Traditions Worldwide

Making resolutions for the new year, watching the ball drop live on television from Times Square, and celebrating with fireworks are all typical things in the US. Doesn’t sound too crazy, but still fun. On the 31st of December the rest of the world is doing other things for fun. Let´s have a look at the world and it´s New Years Eve Traditions:

Read full story

New Years Resolutions 2023 - the statistic of hopes and wishes for the new year.

A research by LinkedIn shows that only 8% people achieve their dreams/ goals. Meanwhile 92% fails or just give up. Almost 39% of the New Year's resolutions for 2023 relate to financial goals, significantly more than a year ago with 36%

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy