10 US foods banned in the European Union. Chicken, apples, milk, Twinkies - the list of cancer causing food additives.

When it comes to food production, the United States and Europe have different regulations and approaches, which can result in differences in the types and levels of chemicals used in food products. A lot of foods in America include substances that have been connected to various illnesses. Although these foods are still common in the United States, many other nations have made the decision to avoid them and completely forbid them.

Pesticides, growth hormones, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are increasingly used in food production in the United States to increase crop yields and improve the appearance of food products. However, the United States has some regulations in place to control the use of those chemicals, such as the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), which govern the use of pesticides and other chemicals in food production.

There is generally more emphasis on organic and sustainable farming methods in Europe, which might lead to a reduction in the usage of chemicals in food production. In addition, the European Union (EU) has more stringent rules regarding the use of pesticides, growth hormones, and GMOs, all of which are meant to protect consumer and environmental health.

US food that are banned in the EU include:

  • Bovine hides and bones (for gelatin and collagen) - banned due to concerns over Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease
  • Hormone-treated meat - banned as some hormones used in meat production have been linked to health risks and are not approved by the EU.
  • Genetically modified (GMO) corn and soy protein - banned due to concerns over their potential long-term impact on human health and the environment
  • Pesticide-treated fruits and vegetables - banned due to concerns over residual levels of pesticides in the food
  • Imported fruits and vegetables that don't meet EU standards - banned to ensure a high level of food safety and consumer protection.

The secret ingredient that's used as a whitener in everything from candies and pastries to cheese and gum.

The ingredient is called titanium dioxide, and while it's widely used in the United States, it's banned in the European Union as a possible carcinogen.

Most recently, the USDA reported that the European Commission banned the food additive titanium dioxide, although the preservative remains a mainstay in the United States. It's fair to wonder whether there is a reason why additives are banned in Europe but not in the U.S. In short, the answer would be yes.

Processes for monitoring chemical safety in the EU and the US function very differently. The US is typically more reactive when it comes to policy, but European policy tends to pursue a precautionary approach and try to prevent harm before it happens.

It's significant to note that depending on the specific product and the country of origin, different chemicals may be used in food processing. To learn more about the chemical composition of a particular food product, it is therefore best to read the labels and seek advice from authoritative sources.

On the other hand, also US banned some European foods, well for different reasons:

Kinder eggs

These European treats contravene the 1938 Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act which bans items containing a “non-nutritive object in food”. It bans sweets that contain inedible parts. This is to protect children and adults from swallowing the small collectible figures or mini kits inside the egg.

Your body is a temple for your spirit. Just as you treat temples with respect, you should treat your body with respect.

The long list of food chemicals banned by European Union, but still used in the US.

10 US Banned Food in the EU:

1. France, Austria, Norway, and Finland have banned Froot Loops.

Why it's banned: A look at the ingredients in Kellogg's Froot Loops may explain why the colorful cereals of our childhood are banned in many European countries.

The American breakfast staple contains potentially harmful food dyes such as yellow 5 and red 40. Many scientific studies have linked these artificial colors to cell development inhibition.

2. Chicken

Why it's banned: Chicken is routinely washed in a chlorine solution before it is ready for market.

Does chlorine-washed chicken sound yummy to you?

This antimicrobial treatment lowers the risk of salmonella contamination and other bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. This is also the primary reason the European Union has prohibited American chicken imports since 1997.

3. Milk

Banned in: Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and the EU

Why it's banned: rBGH- therefore the ban? That is the question that Europe, Canada, and many other nations have regarding milk that is produced in the US, where dairy cows are fed the synthetic growth hormone rBGH to boost milk production.

Recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), also known as rBST, was created by agricultural biotech company Monsanto and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1993. This allowed businesses to produce enormous quantities of less expensive milk in appalling conditions at factory farms.

It stands to reason that consuming milk that has been hormone-enhanced cannot be the healthiest choice. According to studies, milk from rBGH-treated cows includes higher-than-normal levels of the hormone insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), which raises the risk of breast cancer and other cancer types.

4. US apples.

Banned in: European Union.

Why it's banned: While apples are meant to prevent illness, that isn't necessarily the case for those grown in the United States.

Diphenylamine (DPA), a substance that may cause cancer, is applied to American apples to prevent browning. The apples you see in the grocery store have a shine to them because of this chemical.

The fruit was prohibited in 2014 by European food safety inspectors because the chemicals have been associated with a number of cancers.

5. Instant mashed potatoes

Banned in: Japan, Australia, the European Union

Why it´s banned: This one is simple. It's packaged mashed potatoes. Of course, there is a problem.

Butylated Hydroxyanisole is a side ingredient in instant mashed potatoes from Hungry Jack (BHA). Food packaging made of wax and rubber also contains this preservative. There is no doubt that you would not want it inside your body.

Despite being commonly used in the United States, it is prohibited in Japan, Australia, and the European Union due to cancer-related studies.

6. Packed ground beef

Banned in: European Union

Why it´s banned: Pink slime is obviously not something you want on your burger, which is why it is prohibited. However, there is a good probability that the ground beef you purchased in a packed form for your next barbeque contains pink slime.

ABC News investigation found that pink slime, a livestock byproduct used as a filler in ground beef to lower fat content, was present in almost 70% of the ground beef sold in U.S. stores.

What's the beef, you might be wondering. It is created with ammonia gas, an anti-microbial that should not be consumed, when making pink slime.

In the United States, the pink goo received FDA approval in 2001 for human ingestion.

7. Pork meat

Banned in: the European Union, Russia, and China.

Why it´s banned: Ractopamine, an animal feed ingredient, is fed to American pigs to rush weight gain and achieve carcass leanness in finishing swine.

It is also the explanation why American pigs are way bigger than pigs everywhere in the world.

Since the chemical has been connected to serious health problems in both humans and animals, it is little wonder that it is prohibited in more than 160 nations! Sadly not in US.

If you ca, you should always choose organic pork meat.

8. Coffee-mate

Banned in: Austria, Hungary, and multiple Scandinavian countries.

Why it's banned: It may sound ideal to have shelf-stable coffee creamer that can give your coffee a vanilla or caramel flavor, but you´ll not find it in Europe.

Sugar, stabilizers, and a variety of flavorings are typically used in the manufacture of creamers like Coffee Mate. However, this non-dairy product contains hydrogenated soybean and cottonseed oils, which are strictly forbidden in a number of European nations.

Trans fatty acids are abundant in hydrogenated oils. Trans fat is the worst kind of fat, according to numerous studies, as it elevates bad cholesterol while lowering good cholesterol, which raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes, heart attacks, and stroke.

9. Twinkies

Banned in: ​​ Norway, Finland, and Austria.

Why it’s banned: This one is not a surprise. Yellow 5 coloring is used in this highly processed sponge cake to give it its unique golden color.

It has been established that Yellow 5 coloring can cause allergic symptoms like hives, itching, coughing, and vomiting.

In the EU, warning labels for food colours containing these chemicals are mandatory, however nations like Finland, Norway, and Austria have chosen not to take that chance.

10. Skittles

Banned in: Norway and the European Union

Why it’s banned: Additions that are really toxic, such as food dyes. There goes the good childhood memory..

Yellow 5 and yellow 6 artificial colors are included among the ingredients of the classic childhood treat. These food colors are frequently connected to allergy responses and kid hyperactivity. The vibrant candy contains another dubious chemical in addition to the food dyes, which has caused the European Union to ban it just recently in 2022.

Titanium dioxide is an additive that improves opacity and brightness in consumer goods. After research revealed that titanium dioxide increased the number of lung cancers in rats, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified the substance as potentially carcinogenic to people.

In the US, poultry is often treated with chlorine to kill disease-causing germs. Growth-promoting hormones are used particularly in cattle breeding. Both methods, as well as the import of such products, are banned in the EU. Fears that this could be softened with the transatlantic trade agreement TTIP led to mass protests in the European Union in 2015. The EU is unconcerned about chlorine consumption in general. Rather, it asks why the chicken needs to be thoroughly cleaned in the first place. The EU believes that there should be a "high level of safety throughout the food chain, from farm to fork," rather than just heavily cleaning the meat at the end of the process to compensate for insufficient hygiene standards earlier in the process.

Food that has had minimal processing or is "chemistry-free" can be beneficial for your health because it typically contains less preservatives, artificial flavors, and other chemicals. Ingesting fewer potentially harmful additives and consuming a diet high in complete, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can help to increase overall health. It is important to note, however, that some chemical additives and preservatives are necessary for maintaining food safety and quality. It's a delicate balancing act between limiting our exposure to potentially harmful chemicals and ensuring that the food we eat is safe and of high quality.

Ultimately, the goal should be to consume a balanced and varied diet that includes a mix of minimally processed and processed foods, while also being mindful of added sugars, salt, and unhealthy fats. It's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized dietary advice.

