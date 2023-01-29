Are you from Oklahoma City or do you live in one of America's fittest city?

Common knowledge:

The amount of energy in food is measured in calories. Human body converts calories from food consumed into energy. If we don't convert calories into energy, our bodies will store them as fat. Want to get fit and stay fit? Arlington, Va., may be the city for you!

"Arlington, Va., was ranked as the fittest city, with a score of 85 out of a possible 100."

Photo by Estradaanton

Using 34 evidence-based factors, the ACSM/Elevance Health Foundation Fitness Index assessed the fitness of America's 100 largest communities. Madison, Wisconsin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Washington, Irvine, California, Portland, Oregon, St. Paul, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, and Chicago, Illinois complete the list of the top 10 fittest cities (first time in the top 10).

Arlington, Virginia, set a Fitness Index record by being named No. 1 for the fifth time, winning first place in six indications and placing in the top 10 cities across 34 categories. Both the community/environment and personal health sub-scores gave Arlington the top spot.

The Fitness Index, now in its 15th year, provides municipal officials with useful data to help them make potentially game-changing decisions on how to adjust policies, procedures, and environments in their communities to promote fitness and health.

“Congratulations to those city leaders and planners who led efforts to develop parks and playgrounds, build bike paths and safe streets, and offer a built environment that encourages physical activity,” said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Elevance Health. “As we entered another year of the pandemic, health disparities in our communities continued to be an issue, which only encourages us to tackle health equity head on. We were also faced with another year of loss, sickness and isolation, resulting in the need for improved mental health. As we start to return to our previous routines, we need to underscore the significant mental and physical health benefits that exercise has in our lives.”

Fit cities strengthen bonds between neighbors and raise the standard of living for their citizens.

The top 5 fittest cities in the U.S. are:

Arlington, Va. Madison, Wis. Minneapolis Washington, D.C. Seattle

The 5 least fit cities in the U.S. are:

Louisville, Ky.

Indianapolis

Tulsa, Okla.

North Las Vegas, Nev.

Oklahoma City

"Oklahoma City ranks among the lowest in these indicators, with higher rates of chronic disease and less availability of community parks and recreation that can support active living"

“The Fitness Index Advisory Board hypothesized that poor mental health issues might be a significant factor because the pandemic disrupted every phase of our lives, some more than others,” said Stella Volpe, Ph.D., R.D.N., ACSM-CEP, FACSM, chair of the American Fitness Index Advisory Board. “Our decision to hone in on this important factor was accurate. We found that cities ranked in the top 25 tended to score well in personal health indicators; however, there was one exception – mental health. Four cities in the top 25 also ranked among the cities with the poorest mental health.”

Physical activity, including both aerobic and strength training, has been proven in studies to be helpful in preventing and reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression, enhancing mood and self-esteem, and benefiting sleep quality.

Don't worry if you feel more as if you don't have enough time to exercise; you are not alone. The main justification given by people for not exercising is "no time."

How many calories can you burn in 15 minutes? If you discover that you are in a time crunch, how about starting out with just 15 minutes and then adding 15 every two weeks until you have an hour? If you are reading this and believe that 15 minutes won't make a difference to you, you are mistaken since calories burned build up. Furthermore, 15 minutes of exercise are preferable to 15 minutes of inactivity.

BURPEES

Burpees train the entire body while attempting to increase lower and upper body strength and endurance. Burpees, when done properly, should strengthen the muscles in your legs, hips, abdomen, arms, chest, buttocks, and shoulders.

Get into a plank posture first, then "jump" your knees in toward your chest and land with your feet just outside of each hand's place in the plank. Jump up after that while raising your chest. Next, point your toes while raising your arms in the air. After landing, raise your knees to your chest and return to the plank posture by kicking your legs. A rep is one.

Every minute, about 10 calories are burned.

But if Burpees isn´t for you, there are other options like the effective and free workouts with ADIDAS Athletes:

