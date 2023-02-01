Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.

Anna S.

Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.

And that means that the body cannot use an extract in the same way as the whole plant. The varied herbal cuisine scores with the all-round care that keeps us healthy. But it is also worthwhile in the case of special complaints to season more with special herbs or to infuse as a medicinal tea. All kitchen herbs can now be bought fresh in the supermarket or in nurseries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebScW_0kTpFUlK00
Photo byKINN LivingonUnsplash
It is a member of the sage family Lamiaceae, which includes many other medicinal and culinary herbs. The name "rosemary" derives from Latin ros marinus: "dew of the sea" .

The ROSEMARY has a circulation-enhancing and warming effect. It loosens tense muscles, helps with rheumatism, muscle and joint pain, and stimulates the circulation. If used internally promotes digestion. In addition, rosemary is known to have a strengthening and stimulating effect on the psyche.

Rosemary scores twice:

eaten as a fresh or dried spice, it stimulates digestion. As a rosemary extract in ointments or creams, it also helps against muscle and joint pain, tension and circulatory disorders. Rosemary comes from the Mediterranean region and grows up to 2 m high as an evergreen shrub. In the sunshine, its narrow, dark green leaves exude the typical rosemary aroma. The small, pale blue to violet flowers sprouts between the leaves. Rosemary was voted medicinal plant of the year 2000 for its health-promoting effects.

Rosemary effects:

  • Stimulates blood circulation
  • Stimulates the circulation
  • Has a stimulating and strengthening effect
  • Promotes digestion
  • Antispasmodic
  • Anti-inflammatory

Rosemary promotes blood circulation and relaxes muscles and joints:

Applied externally, rosemary stimulates blood circulation. It helps to strengthen the circulation, especially if you have low blood pressure – but without increasing blood pressure. The improved blood circulation and heating loosen tense muscles, for example with back pain or tension pain. But the stimulating effect of rosemary can also help against muscle and joint pain and rheumatism.

Active ingredients:

Essential rosemary oil, tannins, bitter substances, flavonoids, salicylate, saponins.

The potential anti-inflammatory phytochemicals discerned by researchers include rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, carnosol, eucalyptol, eugenol, ursolic acid, and luteolin. Rat studies demonstrated the ability of carnosic acid and rosmarinic acid to suppress several pro-inflammatory cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α and interleukin (IL)-6, and their ability to inhibit the activation of nuclear factor (NF)-κB. One study found rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid restored NF-κB levels to that of the control group, which did not undergo the inflammatory conditions. In these studies, the reduction in inflammatory markers also led to benefits for inflammatory conditions, including diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

How to use Rosemary:

Externally as rosemary extract in ointments and creams, internally as rosemary extract in supplements, or as rosemary tea.

Rosemary is often used in the form of an oil. Fresh rosemary with olive oil can be used for this, by just putting fresh rosemary into the olive oil, the oil can be used after 5 days. This rosemary embrocation can help to transport the inflammatory substances in the tissue more quickly thanks to its blood circulation-promoting effect. By applying rosemary oil to the problematic area and massaging it in, you can take advantage of its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Use it to treat rheumatism, arthritis, sprains, muscle tightness, and headaches. A hot bath with a few drops of rosemary oil added is another option.

At the beginning of a rheumatic attack, the symptoms can be treated with heat, since there is usually no inflammation at this stage.

Other benfits of Rosemary:

Stress and anxiety relief:

According to studies, the smell of rosemary essential oil alone can reduce blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Stress, worry, or any other thought or experience that puts your body in "fight-or-flight" mode might result in high cortisol levels. Cortisol can lead to weight gain, oxidative stress, high blood pressure, and heart disease when stress is continuous. By inhaling over an open bottle or utilizing an essential oil diffuser, you can rapidly reduce tension. Simply blend 6 tablespoons of water with 2 tablespoons of vodka in a small spray bottle, 10 drops of rosemary oil, and you have an anti-stress aromatherapy spray. Apply this spray to your pillow at night to unwind or spritz it into the air in your home any time to reduce stress.

Improve memory:

It is known that Greek scholars utilized rosemary essential oil to sharpen their memory prior to exams. In a recent study, 144 volunteers' cognitive abilities were assessed while using rosemary oil as aromatherapy, and the results were published in the International Journal of Neuroscience. It was discovered that rosemary greatly improved memory function and raised mental attentiveness. Another investigation into the benefits of rosemary oil aromatherapy on 28 elderly dementia and Alzheimer's patients, which was published in Psychogeriatrics, discovered that the herb's characteristics can both stop and delay the progression of the disease. To benefit from the aromatherapy properties of rosemary oil, mix a few drops with some moisturizer and apply it to your neck. You may also use a diffuser, whenever you require a mental energy boost.

Promote the growth of hair:

When massaged into the scalp, rosemary essential oil has been reported to accelerate the development of new hair by 22%. It can be used to promote new hair development in balding areas, lengthen hair, or prevent baldness because it stimulates scalp circulation. Rosemary oil is a fantastic tonic for general hair health and beauty because it also delays graying, improves shine, and prevents and lowers dandruff.

It is important to note that herbal remedies, including rosemary, should be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional, as they may interact with other medications or have unwanted side effects. It's always recommended to check with a healthcare professional regarding the use of any herbal remedies as a treatment for rheumatism or any other condition.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article /product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arthritis# health# lifestyle# herbs# holistic

Comments / 16

Published by

Writing about healthy, affordable lifestyle is my priority. Inquisitive former international Marketing Manager - traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues.

N/A
3K followers

More from Anna S.

Water Fasting for weight loss - new long-term study on water shows antiaging, life-prolonging and weigh-loss benefits.

Human body need adequate water to function properly. A long-term study by the US health authorities shows that dehydration over a long period of time has devastating effects on the body.

Read full story
36 comments

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.

Read full story
2 comments

Helps regulate diabetes - Basil the Italian super-herb.

Basil is used to treat worm infections, warts, intestinal gas, kidney problems, fluid retention, and stomach spasms. Insect and snake bites are also treated with it. Basil is sometimes used by women before and after childbirth to encourage blood flow and to begin the flow of breast milk.

Read full story

10 US foods banned in the European Union. Chicken, apples, milk, Twinkies - the list of cancer causing food additives.

When it comes to food production, the United States and Europe have different regulations and approaches, which can result in differences in the types and levels of chemicals used in food products. A lot of foods in America include substances that have been connected to various illnesses. Although these foods are still common in the United States, many other nations have made the decision to avoid them and completely forbid them.

Read full story
1 comments

Are you from Oklahoma City or do you live in one of America's fittest city?

The amount of energy in food is measured in calories. Human body converts calories from food consumed into energy. If we don't convert calories into energy, our bodies will store them as fat. Want to get fit and stay fit? Arlington, Va., may be the city for you!

Read full story

Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.

Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.

Read full story
5 comments

Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.

Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?

Read full story
58 comments

Midlife crisis - it is not a myth. The psychological research behid doubts, anxiety and a new motorcycle.

Midlife crisis is typically and very often associated with changes in men. The motorcycle, new and much younger love story or youthful clothes, this are all part of the stereotypical image of the man in a mid-life crisis. A "snazzy guy" and businessman who just "goes to buy cigarettes" and never comes back. While women in these portrayals only played nice little supporting roles - the deserted wife, the new affair, when the men were in crisis.

Read full story

More energy, better sleep, good skin. Sugar Detox- not only weight loss, positive changes within a month without sugar.

The average American adult, teenager, and child consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, or about 270 calories. While we sometimes add sugar or sweeteners like honey to food or beverages, most added sugar comes from processed and prepared foods.

Read full story
23 comments

Rheumatoid Arthritis no longer a question of age. Research shows effect of anti-inflammatory-diet on pain.

Because to the immune system's attack on healthy human tissue, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease. But the cause of this is not yet understood. In order to fight infection, your immune system often produces antibodies that target viruses and bacteria.

Read full story
29 comments

Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.

Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.

Read full story
1 comments

Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.

People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?

Read full story
21 comments

Improvement for mental and physical health. Scientific research confirms brain change through ASMR audios and videos.

ASMR – what is behind the tingling in the head?. ASMR being a social response would explain the feelings of comfort, relaxation, and sleepiness it promotes. The areas of the brain ASMR activates are associated with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, all of which can promote these feelings.

Read full story
16 comments

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.

Read full story
546 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.

Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.

Read full story
79 comments

Other countries, other manners: New Year´s Eve Traditions Worldwide

Making resolutions for the new year, watching the ball drop live on television from Times Square, and celebrating with fireworks are all typical things in the US. Doesn’t sound too crazy, but still fun. On the 31st of December the rest of the world is doing other things for fun. Let´s have a look at the world and it´s New Years Eve Traditions:

Read full story

New Years Resolutions 2023 - the statistic of hopes and wishes for the new year.

A research by LinkedIn shows that only 8% people achieve their dreams/ goals. Meanwhile 92% fails or just give up. Almost 39% of the New Year's resolutions for 2023 relate to financial goals, significantly more than a year ago with 36%

Read full story
1 comments

Christmas: depression, loneliness and higher suicide rate. Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons given: lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, and family gatherings.

Read full story
69 comments

Energy crisis... The winter is just starting and the the big question is: How to save on high heating bills this winter?

Natural gas provides 40% of the nation's power in the United States. It is used for heating in half of all homes. It was a particularly hot summer in some parts of the country, so the air conditioners were running nonstop. Add to that the fact that natural gas inventories in the United States have decreased this year, and the result is: prices are skyrocketing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy