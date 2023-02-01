Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.

Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.

And that means that the body cannot use an extract in the same way as the whole plant. The varied herbal cuisine scores with the all-round care that keeps us healthy. But it is also worthwhile in the case of special complaints to season more with special herbs or to infuse as a medicinal tea. All kitchen herbs can now be bought fresh in the supermarket or in nurseries.

Photo by KINN Living on Unsplash

It is a member of the sage family Lamiaceae, which includes many other medicinal and culinary herbs. The name "rosemary" derives from Latin ros marinus: "dew of the sea" .

The ROSEMARY has a circulation-enhancing and warming effect. It loosens tense muscles, helps with rheumatism, muscle and joint pain, and stimulates the circulation. If used internally promotes digestion. In addition, rosemary is known to have a strengthening and stimulating effect on the psyche.

Rosemary scores twice:

eaten as a fresh or dried spice, it stimulates digestion. As a rosemary extract in ointments or creams, it also helps against muscle and joint pain, tension and circulatory disorders. Rosemary comes from the Mediterranean region and grows up to 2 m high as an evergreen shrub. In the sunshine, its narrow, dark green leaves exude the typical rosemary aroma. The small, pale blue to violet flowers sprouts between the leaves. Rosemary was voted medicinal plant of the year 2000 for its health-promoting effects.

Rosemary effects:

Stimulates blood circulation

Stimulates the circulation

Has a stimulating and strengthening effect

Promotes digestion

Antispasmodic

Anti-inflammatory

Rosemary promotes blood circulation and relaxes muscles and joints:

Applied externally, rosemary stimulates blood circulation. It helps to strengthen the circulation, especially if you have low blood pressure – but without increasing blood pressure. The improved blood circulation and heating loosen tense muscles, for example with back pain or tension pain. But the stimulating effect of rosemary can also help against muscle and joint pain and rheumatism.

Active ingredients:

Essential rosemary oil, tannins, bitter substances, flavonoids, salicylate, saponins.

The potential anti-inflammatory phytochemicals discerned by researchers include rosmarinic acid, carnosic acid, carnosol, eucalyptol, eugenol, ursolic acid, and luteolin. Rat studies demonstrated the ability of carnosic acid and rosmarinic acid to suppress several pro-inflammatory cytokines, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α and interleukin (IL)-6, and their ability to inhibit the activation of nuclear factor (NF)-κB. One study found rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid restored NF-κB levels to that of the control group, which did not undergo the inflammatory conditions. In these studies, the reduction in inflammatory markers also led to benefits for inflammatory conditions, including diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

How to use Rosemary:

Externally as rosemary extract in ointments and creams, internally as rosemary extract in supplements, or as rosemary tea.

Rosemary is often used in the form of an oil. Fresh rosemary with olive oil can be used for this, by just putting fresh rosemary into the olive oil, the oil can be used after 5 days. This rosemary embrocation can help to transport the inflammatory substances in the tissue more quickly thanks to its blood circulation-promoting effect. By applying rosemary oil to the problematic area and massaging it in, you can take advantage of its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Use it to treat rheumatism, arthritis, sprains, muscle tightness, and headaches. A hot bath with a few drops of rosemary oil added is another option.

At the beginning of a rheumatic attack, the symptoms can be treated with heat, since there is usually no inflammation at this stage.

Other benfits of Rosemary:

Stress and anxiety relief:

According to studies, the smell of rosemary essential oil alone can reduce blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Stress, worry, or any other thought or experience that puts your body in "fight-or-flight" mode might result in high cortisol levels. Cortisol can lead to weight gain, oxidative stress, high blood pressure, and heart disease when stress is continuous. By inhaling over an open bottle or utilizing an essential oil diffuser, you can rapidly reduce tension. Simply blend 6 tablespoons of water with 2 tablespoons of vodka in a small spray bottle, 10 drops of rosemary oil, and you have an anti-stress aromatherapy spray. Apply this spray to your pillow at night to unwind or spritz it into the air in your home any time to reduce stress.

Improve memory:

It is known that Greek scholars utilized rosemary essential oil to sharpen their memory prior to exams. In a recent study, 144 volunteers' cognitive abilities were assessed while using rosemary oil as aromatherapy, and the results were published in the International Journal of Neuroscience. It was discovered that rosemary greatly improved memory function and raised mental attentiveness. Another investigation into the benefits of rosemary oil aromatherapy on 28 elderly dementia and Alzheimer's patients, which was published in Psychogeriatrics, discovered that the herb's characteristics can both stop and delay the progression of the disease. To benefit from the aromatherapy properties of rosemary oil, mix a few drops with some moisturizer and apply it to your neck. You may also use a diffuser, whenever you require a mental energy boost.

Promote the growth of hair:

When massaged into the scalp, rosemary essential oil has been reported to accelerate the development of new hair by 22%. It can be used to promote new hair development in balding areas, lengthen hair, or prevent baldness because it stimulates scalp circulation. Rosemary oil is a fantastic tonic for general hair health and beauty because it also delays graying, improves shine, and prevents and lowers dandruff.

It is important to note that herbal remedies, including rosemary, should be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional, as they may interact with other medications or have unwanted side effects. It's always recommended to check with a healthcare professional regarding the use of any herbal remedies as a treatment for rheumatism or any other condition.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article /product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.