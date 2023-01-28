Midlife crisis - it is not a myth. The psychological research behid doubts, anxiety and a new motorcycle.

Midlife crisis is typically and very often associated with changes in men. The motorcycle, new and much younger love story or youthful clothes, this are all part of the stereotypical image of the man in a mid-life crisis. A "snazzy guy" and businessman who just "goes to buy cigarettes" and never comes back. While women in these portrayals only played nice little supporting roles - the deserted wife, the new affair, when the men were in crisis.

New York journalist Gail Sheehy popularized the term "midlife crisis" in the United States and beyond in the 1960s. She wrote for newspapers and magazines and caused a sensation in the early 1970s with an investigative report on prostitution in New York that uncovered mafia organizations in the local pimp business. Her multi-award-winning report, which was soon to be filmed, also influenced New York city politics.

“A midlife crisis is a period or phase of life transition when a person begins to question the things that they have accomplished or achieved and whether those same things still provide a sense of fulfillment and meaning,” says Michael G. Wetter, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist practicing in Los Angeles.

Although the male midlife crisis is the most well-known phenomenon, women's experiences were much more central to the origins of the idea of a midlife crisis. In addition, the midlife crisis in women is referred to in the negative sense of the word as the hormonal changes of menopause, i.e. the so-called “menopause”. In contrast to the “newly blossoming” man, women in the midlife crisis are described with socially negative connotations:

moodiness

bad mood

Include interest and libido changes





What is a mid-life crisis:

A midlife crisis is a social phenomenon that describes odd and abnormal behavioral changes in middle-aged adults. The crisis does not usually mean that the job or hobby can no longer be practiced. Social contacts are also not so affected that, for example, they are excluded from the circle of friends or similar. Should this nevertheless be the case, the question to be asked is what could be the cause of the changes besides the “midlife crisis”. The term "midlife crisis" is therefore more of a popular scientific phenomenon that often includes clichés and prejudices.





Is midlife crisis an illness?

No, the midlife crisis is not to be understood as a mental illness, which is why there are no symptoms in this sense. Signs that someone is going through a midlife crisis are also very individual.

A midlife crisis can be triggered by any number of major factors, including divorce, the death of a loved one, boredom or a significant life event, says Krystal Jackson, a licensed therapist and the CEO of Simply Being Wellness Counseling in Farmington, Connecticut.

Midlife Crisis: Symptoms and Signs

The "symptoms" that are usually visible from the outside in typical behavior of a midlife crisis are:

Mood swings

Anxiety

Musings

Inner insecurity

Dissatisfaction with what has been achieved so far (professional, partnership, family).

The overlap between the signs of a midlife crisis and the symptoms of a depressive episode is very high, so a closer look can sometimes be advisable.

The major signs to look for are drastic changes in a person’s outlook or behaviors, according to Jackson. “They may be fixated on their past or romanticize their future. They may take more risks, such as quitting their stable job or buying pricey items,” she says, adding that crises can also result in stress-related difficulties that affect more than just the individual experiencing them, such as mood changes, sleep disturbances or acting out. “The emphasis here is they may feel like their current life no longer makes sense, and they’re trying to find ways to reconnect with themselves.”





Depression or Midlife Crisis?

It is critical to distinguish between symptoms caused by a major life transition and symptoms caused by a mental health condition. Because the signs of mental illness and midlife crisis overlap so much, many people may be wondering how to tell the difference. It's not quite that simple, but you can first use the general classification of mental disorders as a guide. A mental disorder (be it depression, anxiety disorder or something else) is present when:

there is significant suffering

social, work-related, everyday activities are impaired and

there is a change in experience, behavior and feelings that deviates from the norm.





What really happens in the midlife crisis:

The causes of the midlife crisis are quite individual, assuming that it is not a researched clinical picture, but a cliché. The term mid-life crisis inherently implies that there is a crisis preventing planned goals and processes from being completed. A life plan or meaning of life is, so to speak, the crisis. Although every person has different wishes and visions of their own life, in the middle of life everyone often reflects on it.

What have I achieved? What's ahead of me? Am I happy?

These and other questions of meaning and existence arise in relation to family, work, friends, relationships, etc. In the case of a midlife crisis, it can be assumed that these existential questions of life can be answered poorly or with many unpaid bills. This triggers a feeling of deep insecurity, which is then reflected in the behavior of wanting to catch up on something that you may have missed earlier. Specific causes are not exactly defined, neither in the biological nor in the psychosocial area.

How do you get out of a midlife crisis:

“Because much of a midlife crisis is a disconnect between a person’s self-worth and their life outlook, it can be helpful to reframe the midlife crisis as an opportunity to reset or reestablish their vision for their life.”

In addition to work, there are other beneficial factors in this phase of life:

common goal

raise necessary funds for the goal

goals can be maintained

Scientific studies show that middle-aged adults are particularly satisfied and happy when their goals in life are not primarily material in nature. this means that there are goals that are not just aimed at profit and growth. According to the studies, the "maintenance goals" are better, i.e. that what has been achieved so far is considered good and is maintained and maintained.

These include, for example:

to maintain the good relationship with the life partner or

continue to make an important contribution professionally

“A good relationship with your partner or important achievements at work mean something different in middle adulthood than when you are young. A mistake we often make is to equate maintenance with standstill and to rate it negatively" (M. Lachmann)

In midlife, stability and not flexibility or change and transformation should be seen as positive.

Please think about speaking with a private therapist if you or a family member are experiencing a midlife crisis and need support. Make an appointment with a professional therapist whenever you feel depressed, guilty, or experiencing other grievous emotions as a result of your midlife crisis.