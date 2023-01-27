More energy, better sleep, good skin. Sugar Detox- not only weight loss, positive changes within a month without sugar.

This results in countless diseases and health problems. In most cases, however, other factors also play a role – for example lack of exercise or the overall composition of the diet.

Nevertheless, the disadvantages of sugar outweigh, it contains no vitamins or minerals, does not fill you up, but makes you ill and dependent. Its only advantages: it tastes crazy delicious and provides quick energy. That alone is reason enough to reduce your sugar consumption! But what actually happens in the body when we don't eat refined sugar for a while?

The United States is the biggest consumer of sugar on the globe. According to sources, the country's per capita sugar consumption is 126.4 grams daily. That translates to more than ten times the lowest recommended intake of 11grams per day.

Are you less hungry if you reduce your sugar consumption?

Excessive fructose consumption (meaning artificially produced fructose, which is found in many sweets, for example - not the natural fructose that is found in fruit and vegetables) can lead to leptin resistance in the long term: the satiety hormone that normally tells the brain that the stomach is full, no longer does its job - which can lead to a worse feeling of satiety. This in turn can lead to obesity. If you reduce your consumption of industrially produced fructose, this can lead to an improved feeling of satiety.

How Much Weight Can You Lose By Giving Up Sugar?

If you want to lose weight, you have to be in a calorie deficit. That means you need to burn more calories over a longer period of time than you take in from your daily meals. And that's exactly why there is unfortunately no general answer to how much weight you will lose if you avoid sugar. Everyone is unique and your weight loss is related to what you ate before sugar-free and what you eat during sugar-free.

Experts advise you to eat a healthy and balanced diet (and therefore also free of industrial sugar) over a longer period of time.

And because your success in losing weight depends to a large extent on the ratio between the calories you take in and the calories you burn, you should burn additional calories through regular exercise and sport to reach your goal faster.

How long does sugar withdrawal make you feel bad?

How long the withdrawal symptoms of sugar withdrawal last vary from person to person. And for some, luckily, it doesn't even appear! Experience has shown that the feeling bad phase of giving up sugar lasts 1-10 days for most people struggling with withdrawal symptoms. Realize that it takes time for the body to wean itself from sugar. You've probably eaten too much sugar every day for years. Have patience with your body. Once you get through this first phase, you will reap all the positive effects of cutting out sugar!

Sugar isn't poison, but it definitely isn't good for you. One sugar in particular (glucose) lies at the core of virtually all of the metabolic reactions going on in your body because it is the primary molecule from which your body “knows” how to get energy.

Does well-being improve if we eat less sugar?

Many people who reduce their sugar consumption report that their well-being improves. After 40 days at the latest, many feel fitter and more energetic. The well-known midday slump doesn't happen, and you're fit all day long.

How does the taste change if we eat less sugar?

When we reduce our sugar consumption and eat less refined sugar, our sense of taste also changes. The taste buds become sensitized and neutralized, resulting in weaning from an extremely unnatural sweetness. Many people who change their diet and go sugar-free quickly find foods with a lot of added sugar or sweets to be far too sweet. At the same time, many perceive the natural sweetness of fruits, vegetables and foods made from grains, such as bread, as much sweeter afterwards than before.

Does less sugar improve sleep?

When we eat refined sugar, our blood sugar levels rise. This "sugar high" really gets us going - and can make it harder for us to fall asleep in the evening. Excessive sugar consumption can also make you listless and sluggish. By not eating sugar, you get through the day more energetic, alert and fitter, which makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

What Happens to Your Skin When You Cut Out Sugar?

Impure skin, acne and cellulite can result from excessive sugar consumption. When we eat too much sugar, blood sugar levels rise rapidly. Our body cannot process the excess sugar. The sugar then binds to the proteins collagen and elastin in the blood, which is called "glycation". Collagen and elastin actually ensure that our skin is firm, and the complexion is radiant. Glycation can cause inflammation, blemishes, pimples and acne, skin elasticity can decrease, wrinkles and even cellulite can develop. For example, high sugar consumption causes our skin to age faster if we eat a lot of sugar. On the other hand, if you reduce your sugar consumption, skin problems often disappear: the skin becomes clearer and radiant again.

Does too much sugar weaken the immune system?

Eating too much sugar can also weaken the immune system. The result: the body can no longer protect itself against pathogens and fight them. Excessive sugar consumption is often associated with a nutrient-poor diet. Those who eat a lot of convenience products often also eat less fruit and vegetables, healthy fats, proteins and whole grains. And if we take in too few vitamins and minerals with food, the immune system is automatically weakened.

In addition, of course, many diet-related diseases are prevented, such as obesity, tooth decay, diet-related fatty liver and metabolic syndrome.

Sugar-free living - how to start the transition?

Best with good preparation. This includes, for example, simply checking what food you have in stock and buying it regularly. Chances are many of these contain added sugars. Ideally, you should clean them out and give them away or use them up and then buy sugar-free groceries.

It's also important to make a plan. What do I want to eat and when? A weekly plan helps you get through the day without sugar. If we plan our meals, buy, and cook accordingly, we are no longer tempted to buy something quickly from the bakery or call the delivery service in the evening instead of cooking fresh. It is also important that we really eat our fill, supply our body with all the important nutrients and do not go hungry. This can lead to cravings for sweets.

Sugar withdrawal - 1st to 3rd week.

How long the withdrawal symptoms of sugar withdrawal last vary from person to person. Some have the worst behind them after three to four days, others struggle with mood lows and the like for two weeks or longer. Still, it won't be long before you begin to feel the positive effects of sugar withdrawal.

1 week:

Your blood sugar level stabilizes. You feel full of energy, you can sleep better and maybe your jeans are already starting to slip. In addition, your breath smells fresher because the bacteria in your mouth are less likely to multiply without sugar.

2. week:

You can look forward to a further increase of energy. The food cravings are a thing of the past. You can finally distinguish between real hunger and mere appetite, and you can feel when you feel full.

3. week:

Your skin improves, pimples and blackheads are visibly reduced. The heart beats more slowly, your blood pressure stabilizes. Inflammatory processes in your body decrease, so you may feel less pain.

Here's how: Tips for a sugar-free diet.

Once you've gotten through the three weeks of withdrawal, you can go back to eating out and consuming small amounts of sugar. You're bound to notice how incredibly sweet, even uncomfortably sweet, sugary foods can taste all at once. As a result, your cravings for it are no longer as strong as they were before your sugar withdrawal. In order to be able to continue to enjoy the positive effects of your sugar diet, you should now also focus on a low-sugar diet in the long term.

This is what your long-term low-sugar eating plan could look like

Eat lots of fresh vegetables and fruit and replace sweet snacks with nuts or dried fruit. Instead of buying industrially made strawberry yoghurt, mix chopped fruit into your natural yoghurt. Replace sweetened muesli with oatmeal. Also look out for sugar-free or low-sugar foods.

