More energy, better sleep, good skin. Sugar Detox- not only weight loss, positive changes within a month without sugar.

Anna S.

The average American adult, teenager, and child consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, or about 270 calories. While we sometimes add sugar or sweeteners like honey to food or beverages, most added sugar comes from processed and prepared foods.

This results in countless diseases and health problems. In most cases, however, other factors also play a role – for example lack of exercise or the overall composition of the diet.

Nevertheless, the disadvantages of sugar outweigh, it contains no vitamins or minerals, does not fill you up, but makes you ill and dependent. Its only advantages: it tastes crazy delicious and provides quick energy. That alone is reason enough to reduce your sugar consumption! But what actually happens in the body when we don't eat refined sugar for a while?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sy6vM_0kSrfXGk00
Photo byMatthew Tontonoz

The United States is the biggest consumer of sugar on the globe. According to sources, the country's per capita sugar consumption is 126.4 grams daily. That translates to more than ten times the lowest recommended intake of 11grams per day.

Are you less hungry if you reduce your sugar consumption?

Excessive fructose consumption (meaning artificially produced fructose, which is found in many sweets, for example - not the natural fructose that is found in fruit and vegetables) can lead to leptin resistance in the long term: the satiety hormone that normally tells the brain that the stomach is full, no longer does its job - which can lead to a worse feeling of satiety. This in turn can lead to obesity. If you reduce your consumption of industrially produced fructose, this can lead to an improved feeling of satiety.

How Much Weight Can You Lose By Giving Up Sugar?

If you want to lose weight, you have to be in a calorie deficit. That means you need to burn more calories over a longer period of time than you take in from your daily meals. And that's exactly why there is unfortunately no general answer to how much weight you will lose if you avoid sugar. Everyone is unique and your weight loss is related to what you ate before sugar-free and what you eat during sugar-free.

Experts advise you to eat a healthy and balanced diet (and therefore also free of industrial sugar) over a longer period of time.

And because your success in losing weight depends to a large extent on the ratio between the calories you take in and the calories you burn, you should burn additional calories through regular exercise and sport to reach your goal faster.

How long does sugar withdrawal make you feel bad?

How long the withdrawal symptoms of sugar withdrawal last vary from person to person. And for some, luckily, it doesn't even appear! Experience has shown that the feeling bad phase of giving up sugar lasts 1-10 days for most people struggling with withdrawal symptoms. Realize that it takes time for the body to wean itself from sugar. You've probably eaten too much sugar every day for years. Have patience with your body. Once you get through this first phase, you will reap all the positive effects of cutting out sugar!

Sugar isn't poison, but it definitely isn't good for you. One sugar in particular (glucose) lies at the core of virtually all of the metabolic reactions going on in your body because it is the primary molecule from which your body “knows” how to get energy.

Does well-being improve if we eat less sugar?

Many people who reduce their sugar consumption report that their well-being improves. After 40 days at the latest, many feel fitter and more energetic. The well-known midday slump doesn't happen, and you're fit all day long.

How does the taste change if we eat less sugar?

When we reduce our sugar consumption and eat less refined sugar, our sense of taste also changes. The taste buds become sensitized and neutralized, resulting in weaning from an extremely unnatural sweetness. Many people who change their diet and go sugar-free quickly find foods with a lot of added sugar or sweets to be far too sweet. At the same time, many perceive the natural sweetness of fruits, vegetables and foods made from grains, such as bread, as much sweeter afterwards than before.

Does less sugar improve sleep?

When we eat refined sugar, our blood sugar levels rise. This "sugar high" really gets us going - and can make it harder for us to fall asleep in the evening. Excessive sugar consumption can also make you listless and sluggish. By not eating sugar, you get through the day more energetic, alert and fitter, which makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

What Happens to Your Skin When You Cut Out Sugar?

Impure skin, acne and cellulite can result from excessive sugar consumption. When we eat too much sugar, blood sugar levels rise rapidly. Our body cannot process the excess sugar. The sugar then binds to the proteins collagen and elastin in the blood, which is called "glycation". Collagen and elastin actually ensure that our skin is firm, and the complexion is radiant. Glycation can cause inflammation, blemishes, pimples and acne, skin elasticity can decrease, wrinkles and even cellulite can develop. For example, high sugar consumption causes our skin to age faster if we eat a lot of sugar. On the other hand, if you reduce your sugar consumption, skin problems often disappear: the skin becomes clearer and radiant again.

Does too much sugar weaken the immune system?

Eating too much sugar can also weaken the immune system. The result: the body can no longer protect itself against pathogens and fight them. Excessive sugar consumption is often associated with a nutrient-poor diet. Those who eat a lot of convenience products often also eat less fruit and vegetables, healthy fats, proteins and whole grains. And if we take in too few vitamins and minerals with food, the immune system is automatically weakened.

In addition, of course, many diet-related diseases are prevented, such as obesity, tooth decay, diet-related fatty liver and metabolic syndrome.

Sugar-free living - how to start the transition?

Best with good preparation. This includes, for example, simply checking what food you have in stock and buying it regularly. Chances are many of these contain added sugars. Ideally, you should clean them out and give them away or use them up and then buy sugar-free groceries.

It's also important to make a plan. What do I want to eat and when? A weekly plan helps you get through the day without sugar. If we plan our meals, buy, and cook accordingly, we are no longer tempted to buy something quickly from the bakery or call the delivery service in the evening instead of cooking fresh. It is also important that we really eat our fill, supply our body with all the important nutrients and do not go hungry. This can lead to cravings for sweets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0I1I_0kSrfXGk00
Photo byRod LongonUnsplash

Sugar goes by at least 61 different names on ingredients lists, and is added to 74 percent of all packaged food sold in grocery stores. The average American consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, more than double the recommended amount.

Sugar withdrawal - 1st to 3rd week.

How long the withdrawal symptoms of sugar withdrawal last vary from person to person. Some have the worst behind them after three to four days, others struggle with mood lows and the like for two weeks or longer. Still, it won't be long before you begin to feel the positive effects of sugar withdrawal.

1 week:

Your blood sugar level stabilizes. You feel full of energy, you can sleep better and maybe your jeans are already starting to slip. In addition, your breath smells fresher because the bacteria in your mouth are less likely to multiply without sugar.

2. week:

You can look forward to a further increase of energy. The food cravings are a thing of the past. You can finally distinguish between real hunger and mere appetite, and you can feel when you feel full.

3. week:

Your skin improves, pimples and blackheads are visibly reduced. The heart beats more slowly, your blood pressure stabilizes. Inflammatory processes in your body decrease, so you may feel less pain.

Here's how: Tips for a sugar-free diet.

Once you've gotten through the three weeks of withdrawal, you can go back to eating out and consuming small amounts of sugar. You're bound to notice how incredibly sweet, even uncomfortably sweet, sugary foods can taste all at once. As a result, your cravings for it are no longer as strong as they were before your sugar withdrawal. In order to be able to continue to enjoy the positive effects of your sugar diet, you should now also focus on a low-sugar diet in the long term.

This is what your long-term low-sugar eating plan could look like

Eat lots of fresh vegetables and fruit and replace sweet snacks with nuts or dried fruit. Instead of buying industrially made strawberry yoghurt, mix chopped fruit into your natural yoghurt. Replace sweetened muesli with oatmeal. Also look out for sugar-free or low-sugar foods.

Here is a list:

  • Mineral water
  • Unsweetened tea
  • Eggs
  • Fish
  • Meat
  • Whole grain products
  • Vegetables
  • Fruit
  • Herbs
  • Legumes
  • Plant milk
  • Natural dairy products
  • Nuts, seeds and kernels

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detox# Skincare# Health# Weight loss# Beauty

Comments / 22

Published by

Inquisitive former international Marketing Manager - traveling the world testing alternative treatments and medicine. I'm curious about the latest updates on health and environmental issues - writing about healthy, affordable lifestyle is my priority.

N/A
3K followers

More from Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.

Read full story

Basil the Italian super-herb, can even help regulate diabetes.

Basil is used to treat worm infections, warts, intestinal gas, kidney problems, fluid retention, and stomach spasms. Insect and snake bites are also treated with it. Basil is sometimes used by women before and after childbirth to encourage blood flow and to begin the flow of breast milk.

Read full story

10 US foods banned in the European Union. Chicken, apples, milk, Twinkies - the list of cancer causing food additives.

When it comes to food production, the United States and Europe have different regulations and approaches, which can result in differences in the types and levels of chemicals used in food products. A lot of foods in America include substances that have been connected to various illnesses. Although these foods are still common in the United States, many other nations have made the decision to avoid them and completely forbid them.

Read full story
1 comments

Are you from Oklahoma City or do you live in one of America's fittest city?

The amount of energy in food is measured in calories. Human body converts calories from food consumed into energy. If we don't convert calories into energy, our bodies will store them as fat. Want to get fit and stay fit? Arlington, Va., may be the city for you!

Read full story

Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.

Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.

Read full story
3 comments

Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.

Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?

Read full story
55 comments

Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.

Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.

Read full story
12 comments

Midlife crisis - it is not a myth. The psychological research behid doubts, anxiety and a new motorcycle.

Midlife crisis is typically and very often associated with changes in men. The motorcycle, new and much younger love story or youthful clothes, this are all part of the stereotypical image of the man in a mid-life crisis. A "snazzy guy" and businessman who just "goes to buy cigarettes" and never comes back. While women in these portrayals only played nice little supporting roles - the deserted wife, the new affair, when the men were in crisis.

Read full story

Rheumatoid Arthritis no longer a question of age. Research shows effect of anti-inflammatory-diet on pain.

Because to the immune system's attack on healthy human tissue, rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease. But the cause of this is not yet understood. In order to fight infection, your immune system often produces antibodies that target viruses and bacteria.

Read full story
27 comments

Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.

Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.

Read full story
1 comments

Weight mangement with cinnamon, the supermarket spice that helps burning fat.

People are willing to follow fad diets and weight loss aids when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, but they undervalue the significance of eating well. Understanding that a balanced diet is the first step on the road to greater health and that there is no quick fix for this is crucial. Why not return to the basics if exercising hard is not helping you lose weight?

Read full story
21 comments

Improvement for mental and physical health. Scientific research confirms brain change through ASMR audios and videos.

ASMR – what is behind the tingling in the head?. ASMR being a social response would explain the feelings of comfort, relaxation, and sleepiness it promotes. The areas of the brain ASMR activates are associated with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, all of which can promote these feelings.

Read full story
16 comments

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.

Read full story
542 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.

Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota have the highest binge drinking rates in the country according to data from medication access company NiceRx, at 25.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 22.7 percent, respectively. These top three are followed by Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Illinois and Colorado.

Read full story
78 comments

Other countries, other manners: New Year´s Eve Traditions Worldwide

Making resolutions for the new year, watching the ball drop live on television from Times Square, and celebrating with fireworks are all typical things in the US. Doesn’t sound too crazy, but still fun. On the 31st of December the rest of the world is doing other things for fun. Let´s have a look at the world and it´s New Years Eve Traditions:

Read full story

New Years Resolutions 2023 - the statistic of hopes and wishes for the new year.

A research by LinkedIn shows that only 8% people achieve their dreams/ goals. Meanwhile 92% fails or just give up. Almost 39% of the New Year's resolutions for 2023 relate to financial goals, significantly more than a year ago with 36%

Read full story
1 comments

Christmas: depression, loneliness and higher suicide rate. Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons given: lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, and family gatherings.

Read full story
69 comments

Energy crisis... The winter is just starting and the the big question is: How to save on high heating bills this winter?

Natural gas provides 40% of the nation's power in the United States. It is used for heating in half of all homes. It was a particularly hot summer in some parts of the country, so the air conditioners were running nonstop. Add to that the fact that natural gas inventories in the United States have decreased this year, and the result is: prices are skyrocketing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

It´s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Beautiful decorations all over New York City.

It's mid-December and there's a holiday spirit in the city. America's most famous Christmas tree, whose 50,000 LEDs were lit to jubilant crowds during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the end of November.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy