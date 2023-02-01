Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.

Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.

Vitamin E can't make your wrinkles disappear or prevent sunburn. But applying products with vitamin E can benefit dry skin. And when consumed in the right amount, vitamin E may also help your skin stand up to environmental stressors from the inside out.

WHAT IS VITAMIN E?

Vitamin E is one of the antioxidants. Antioxidants work in the body by protecting it from free radicals. Free radicals are oxygen compounds that are created in the body, for example, through metabolic reactions, UV rays and nicotine. They can severely damage human cells. Antioxidants bind to free radicals, rendering them harmless. For this reason, vitamin E is an important cell protection vitamin: It is essential for skin care. Because vitamin E is of great importance for cell division and the renewal of the skin layer. It helps to smooth and tighten the skin, provides it with moisture and helps to regenerate the skin's natural barrier.

The human body cannot produce vitamin E itself. It must therefore be ingested mainly through food.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is essential for the maintenance of healthy skin.

Specific skin care ingredients work wonders for your skin, and vitamin E is one of them.

Vitamin E work against wrinkles?

Vitamin E prevents dehydration. A deficiency manifests itself in dry and cracked skin. An intact skin barrier means that less moisture is lost inside. This preserves the elasticity of the skin and prevents the formation of wrinkles. In addition, vitamin E also stimulates cell regeneration. Yes, vitamin E has been proven to be effective against wrinkles, such as unwanted forehead lines ("frown lines"), wrinkles around the mouth or wrinkles under the eyes. One of its main tasks is to replace old tissue with new ones: skin cells are stimulated to divide by vitamin E, new cells are created that give the skin a rejuvenated appearance. In addition, vitamin E plays a key role in storing moisture in the layers of the skin, which means that it is plumped up, tightened and smoothed. The skin regains its elasticity and resilience and is much less inclined to form wrinkles.Many external influences make things difficult for our skin. So that it doesn't dry out or crack, you need the right skin care - and it's often enriched with vitamin E, a real beauty all-rounder.



Vitamin E in the diet:

High-quality organic vegetable oils such as wheat germ oil, sunflower oil and sesame oil nuts and seeds. Sunflower seeds, pine nuts, hazelnuts and almonds (e.g. in the form of almond milk or almond butter) All of these are high-quality vitamin E sources. However, the amount of vitamin E that we ingest daily from food is so small that it doesn't have a major effect on our outer layer of skin. In order to optimally support the skin barrier, vitamin E as an oil or cream is ideal. Especially with increasing age, the external application of vitamin E becomes more and more important in order to support the skin in the best possible way. It is advisable to use skin care products with a vitamin E content in addition to the intake of the vitamin through food.

For women between the ages of 20 and 65, the recommended daily dose of vitamin E is around twelve milligrams. For explanation: 100 grams of almonds contain around 26 milligrams of vitamin E, with whole grain bread it is 17 milligrams per 100 grams. All vegetable oils are particularly rich in vitamin E, but again especially sunflower oil, olive oil and corn oil. Walnuts, almonds and whole grain oats are also very good sources of vitamin E.So is it possible to get enough vitamin E from food alone? Yes, that is possible, even if a targeted local treatment promises better results for the complexion.



How to recognize a vitamin E deficiency?

The immediately visible effects of a vitamin E deficiency are cracked, scaly skin or premature aging of the skin. An increased susceptibility to diseases or slow or disturbed wound healing can also be warning signs. If you regularly consume vegetable oils or nuts from organic cultivation, the vitamin E supply is basically covered. Additional local care, for example creams, can also be useful if basic needs are covered.



Can you overdose on vitamin E?

In combination with fat or vitamin C, tocopherol is particularly well absorbed by the body. It is actually only possible to take in too much vitamin E if you consume appropriate dietary supplements. Oversupply through diet alone is unlikely.



Vitamin E in facial care:

The vital substance vitamin E is considered a "beauty vitamin": It plays a decisive role in cell division and thus in the formation of new skin cells - a basic requirement for fresh, firm and wrinkle-free facial skin. Damage caused by UV rays is reduced with vitamin E creams, for example, and by balancing pigmentation, tocopherol prevents the formation of age spots. The E vitamin group is therefore often used in anti-aging products, but in general in face care.

Vitamin E oil can be used on your face as an overnight anti-aging treatment. Since vitamin E has a thick consistency, it's best to apply it before bed so that it can fully absorb. If applied in the morning, you may have difficulty putting makeup or serums on top of it.

Unique Benefits of Vitamin E in cosmetics:

Tocopherol is an important active ingredient for a healthy, beautiful and youthful complexion. As a natural group of substances, the vitamin has many beneficial effects on the skin of the face.



Vitamin E benefits:

protects the skin, repairs damage in the skin barrier and makes it more resistant to bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

supplies the horny layer with moisture and supports it in storing it in the long term.

regenerates the skin barrier, repairs small cracks, and promotes the formation of new cells in the skin.

increases the production of collagen and keratin in the skin, reduces wrinkles, tightens the skin and gives it a young, fresh appearance.

prevents stretch marks after pregnancy.

promotes wound healing and reduces scarring.

All these modes of action make vitamin E an indispensable component of many skin care creams and anti-aging products. High-quality cosmetics usually do without superficially smoothing substances and instead rely on vitamin E: This fulfills all the functions that are expected of firming, caring and moisturizing products. As with vitamin C, the dosage of tocopherol in care creams is important. An active ingredient content of more than 25 percent is often advertised, but it does not make sense. Carrier substances such as lipids, which are able to transport the vitamin particles to the deepest layers of the skin, are particularly important for deep-acting skin care.



Natural or synthetic vitamin E?

In addition to the synthetically produced form, vitamin E is also increasingly being offered as a natural product. While natural vitamin E is derived from vegetable oils, synthetic oil is chemically produced. Natural and synthetic vitamin E are equally absorbed by the body. Nevertheless, the body prefers the naturally obtained vitamin E to the synthetic substance. The natural vitamin E has a better absorption capacity, is stored better and the vitamin E content in the body remains constantly higher. However, the key difference between synthetic and natural vitamin E is that nutrients from plants are never found in isolation. So, unlike synthetic vitamin E, which is produced as a pure molecule, natural vitamin E appears in a complex with many other plant substances. It is this complex interaction of natural vitamins in connection with other accompanying substances that creates the actual effect of the beauty miracle.

A look at the list of ingredients of your beauty product is enough to identify which vitamin it is: For vitamins of natural origin, the name of the food is listed directly as fruit powder. For synthetic vitamins, the following chemical name is listed: D-alpha-tocopherol.

It is important to always remember:

When it comes to vitamins, more is not necessarily better. It's the dosage that counts! Caution is therefore required with vitamin tablets. For many preparations, one serving already corresponds to the recommended daily dose. If other nutrients are taken in through food, the maximum daily dose can quickly be exceeded and there is a risk of overdosing. An overdose of vitamin E through food is usually not possible. But dietary supplements containing high doses of vitamin E can cause it. The recommended daily requirement for vitamin E is between 11 and 12 mg for women and between 12 and 15 mg for men. An overdose of vitamin E can lead to gastrointestinal complaints, headaches or an increased risk of bleeding.

