Improvement for mental and physical health. Scientific research confirms brain change through ASMR audios and videos.

The sounds are supposed to help relax and fall asleep: so-called ASMR videos in which the protagonists make noises with everyday objects, their fingers or their mouths in front of a microphone. what is behind this phenomenon?

ASMR – what is behind the tingling in the head?

ASMR being a social response would explain the feelings of comfort, relaxation, and sleepiness it promotes. The areas of the brain ASMR activates are associated with hormones like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, all of which can promote these feelings.

From A like crackling with aluminum foil, to B like brushing over the microphone to Z like zooming in and out: With whispering voices, ASMR artists guide their fans in their YouTube videos through a wide variety of noises, so-called eating, hand and mouth sounds. And they receive compliments and nice comments from her fans in real time, who thank her for the wonderfully relaxed moments and the pleasant goosebumps.

Goal achieved! Because exactly such reactions are supposed to trigger so-called ASMR videos in the viewers. But what exactly is hidden behind these four letters?

ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.

ASMR is a pleasant tingling sensation that is often described as a gentle electrostatic discharge. This tickling usually starts at the scalp and spreads down the neck to the shoulders and lasts from a few seconds to a few minutes. Many people found this feeling very relaxing and calming.

Where does the phenomenon come from?

The ASMR phenomenon found its origins in the – where else could it be – the Internet. More specifically, in an online forum on the Steadyhealth.com website, where people came together with one sensory commonality: a pleasant tingling sensation in the back of their heads. The term ASMR was then coined in 2010 by Jennifer Alleen along with a Facebook group of the same name, according to website Asmruniversity.com.

The first YouTube channel called WhisperingLife was published in 2009, as the portal further reveals. And it apparently didn't take long for ASMR to become a YouTube trend. According to an estimate by researchers at the University of Sheffield, more than 13 million videos were already available on YouTube in 2018. According to media reports, the first German ASMR videos were published in 2012. And in the meantime there are also some so-called ASMR artists in this country who can look forward to a proud number of subscribers and loyal fans of their self-made ASMR videos.

How does the relaxation method work?

These comforting tingling sensations are known as “tingles” in ASMR circles. They are caused by certain stimuli, so-called "triggers". These are acoustic, tactile and visual stimuli.

Tactile stimuli can be, for example, gentle touches on the head. Visual stimuli can be videos in which the protagonists carry out everyday activities and thus create soothing noises. So it's kind of obvious that American artist Bob Ross is considered by many to be an ASMR pioneer.

Anyone who can still remember the iconic painter from the 1990s knows why. In 403 episodes of his TV painting course "The Joy of Painting" he painted himself into the hearts of his viewers, even if they had nothing to do with painting. Probably because his extremely soothing voice in combination with the steady noise of the brush and the gentle scratching of the spatula on the canvas had an extremely relaxing effect.

These noises are called acoustic triggers in the ASMR scene. This includes noises that are generated, for example, with the hands or fingers, the mouth or with the help of various everyday objects.

The most popular acoustic triggers:

· Brushing Sounds: Noises that are generated, for example, with a hairbrush or a comb

· Eating Sounds: Sounds made while eating, such as chewing certain foods

· Gamer Sounds: Game sounds like operating a joystick

· Hand Sounds: Sounds made with hands

· Inaudible Whisper: Whisper

· Liquid Sounds: Sounds with liquids such as shaking containers with liquids

· Mouth Sounds: Sounds made with the mouth, such as clicking or smacking

· Scratching Sounds: Scratching or stroking sounds, such as scratching your fingernails or

stroking surfaces

· Tapping: Tapping on different objects with your fingers or fingernails

High-quality microphones are used in the relaxing videos to ensure optimal sound and the most intense tingling experience possible. In order to conjure up as much variety as possible in the ASMR experiences of their subscribers, the ASMR artists always come up with new ideas for their videos, such as role-playing games in which they directly involve their viewers.

The be-all and end-all of these videos is addressing the viewer directly. ASMR fans find this supposedly personal attention calming and relaxing.

Using EEG to record brain activity, researchers found that ASMR was associated with a robust change in five frequency bands over a multitude of brain regions, with ASMR amplifying low frequency oscillations and reducing high frequency oscillations in the brain.

How can you use ASMR for yourself?

Whether you want to switch off after an extremely stressful day, relax at the weekend or have trouble falling asleep - maybe corresponding ASMR videos can also help you to wind down and switch off after a stressful work week. But maybe not. However, this does not necessarily mean that you are not susceptible to ASMR.

YouTube is a great and free source of diverse sounds, like for examples SLEEPING SOUNDS.

Perhaps visual triggers that are staged less in a whisper simply speak to you more. Then the painting course videos with Bob Ross will probably appeal to you more. But maybe you can also switch off much better with a meditation podcast, an audio book spoken in a soft voice or quiet music. Or with gentle touches or a massage.

Early research has shown that ASMR may help get you and your brain into the right state for deep, healthy sleep by promoting relaxation and theta brainwaves. Other benefits. People who enjoy ASMR often report reduced anxiety, fewer headaches, lower blood pressure, and more.

5 tips for ASMR beginners:

Take enough time to watch the ASMR video at your leisure. Make yourself comfortable in a cozy place. Listen to the video with headphones to hear the sounds as intensely as possible. Watch multiple videos to explore as many triggers as possible and find what resonates with you the most. Do not go into your first ASMR test with too high expectations and let the ASMR artists and triggers affect you unbiased.

What does science say about the ASMR trend?

Even if not everyone feels the tingling sensation, the ASMR trend has long since reached people who don't feel the pleasant tingling sensation. Because even without the tickling at the back of the head, the relaxing videos are clicked to relax or to help them fall asleep, according to the results of some studies.

However, not everyone with ASMR responds to appropriate stimuli. And not everyone who is ASMR-afin reacts to the same stimuli, as previous studies have also shown.

In a May 2022 study published in the journal Experimental Brain Research, researchers found that participants experienced relaxation and lower heart rate while watching an ASMR video, whether they felt the tingling or not. Participants who did experience ASMR also reported decreased feelings of depression.

In fact, several scientific studies have been conducted on the subject of ASMR. However, there is still no concrete scientific definition for this phenomenon. However, scientists have already been able to measure the fact that ASMR videos stimulate certain areas in the brain and have positive effects such as a reduced heart rate or a better mood in corresponding studies such as one from Sheffield University in 2018.

So there is still a lot to explore about ASMR phenomenon. For example, to what extent ASMR can be used for therapeutic purposes for the masses.

And there seems to be something to it. Because in addition to successful ASMR artists on YouTube, some companies have now also discovered the ASMR trend for marketing purposes. For example, in 2017, the Swedish furniture store IKEA released a 25-minute promotional video entitled Oddly IKEA, in which a woman strokes bed covers, furniture and interior accessories in an ASMR-like manner.