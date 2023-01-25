Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola.

Photo by

Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.

According to the lawsuit, Coca-Cola promotes Simply Tropical and its products as "all natural" and created with "all natural ingredients" in an effort to draw in health-conscious customers. The lawsuit also makes reference to the juice product's ingredient label, which states that "clean filtered water" was used in its production. According to the lawsuit, this statement suggests to customers that extra effort was taken by the business to get rid of or prevent using chemicals like PFAS. Testing, however, revealed that there were PFAS present in the juice drink, proving that the assertions made about the goods' PFAS content were untrue, misleading, or used to trick customers into buying them.

The complaint specifically targets references to "all natural ingredients," "simply natural," and "nothing to hide" on the packaging and branding of Simply. According to the complaint, the presence of "filtered water" gives "reasonable consumers the impression that more care has been taken to remove any incidental chemicals or impurities."

Plaintiffs allege the following counts against Coca-Cola:

  • Violation of state consumer protection laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act
  • Breach of warranty
  • Fraud
  • Constructive fraud
  • Unjust enrichment

With consumers in New York as subclasses, the plaintiffs are asking for certification of a class action lawsuit that will be filed worldwide. In addition, the lawsuit demands a jury trial, fees, and costs.

A number of significant businesses are currently involved in legal battles over PFAS false advertising, infringement of consumer protection laws, and misleading claims made in marketing and ESG reports. The lawsuits might be used as test cases by the plaintiffs' bar to see if other lawsuits of a similar nature will succeed in any (or all) of the 50 states in the United States. Companies must take into account the likelihood of having to defend PFAS-containing product litigation from plaintiffs in each of the 50 states.

What are PFAS:

With more than 4,700 chemical entities, per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds (PFAS) are a group of man-made and widely used chemicals that accumulate over time in human tissues and the environment. They are known as "persistent" or "persistent" chemicals because they can be found in our environment and in our bodies for an extremely long time. They can lead to health problems such as liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility problems and cancer.

Which products contain PFAS?

PFAS are found in coatings on textiles such as outdoor clothing, as impregnation, in baking paper, in ski wax or fire extinguishers. In cosmetics they are used in mascara, make-up and lipsticks. PFAS are persistent and are now widespread in the environment.

Coca Cola is not alone.

McDonald’s and Burger King have been sued for use of ‘forever chemicals’ in packaging 2022.

Many restaurant and grocery chains have pledged to phase out PFAS, but report from 2022 discovered high levels of the chemicals in some fast-food packaging of Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Arby's, Trader Joe's and Stop & Shop.

“Most companies are taking little or no action to phase out hazardous chemicals despite the risks”

PFAS: $8 trillion against "forever chemicals"

PFAS are still found in thousands of products, even though they have been known to be harmful to health and the environment for years. Environmental protection and consumer organizations have long fought to ensure that they are no longer used. A wave of lawsuits is rolling towards the manufacturers. Lawmakers are expected to act soon.

Investors are alarmed. 47 asset managers, who collectively manage $8 trillion, warned of the dangers of PFAS late last year. In a letter signed primarily by investors from Europe, they point to the numerous legal disputes between PFAS manufacturers. They also mention the increasingly strict regulation of PFAS, the organization Chemsec reported at the end of November 2022.

Shareholders no longer see value

The 47 asset managers call on chemical companies to develop a strategy to phase out PFAS. Axa, Aviva and Credit Suisse Asset Management were among the signatories, writes Chemsec.

"We encourage you to lead and not be led by phasing out and replacing these chemicals," the NGO quoted as saying. "In addition to the financial risks associated with litigation, manufacturers of persistent chemicals face the risk of increased costs associated with reformulating products and changing processes, which can have a significant impact on business performance."

In other words, PFAS are a risky investment.

Stock exchanges could get companies moving.

When investors threaten to divest, companies usually take notice. Especially when it's about so much money. A year earlier, investors were calling for the abolition of PFAS with just half the financial strength of about $4.4 trillion.

Ever since lawyer Rob Billot accidentally discovered the effects of the chemical PFOA in the noughties, there have been a number of environmental and health lawsuits. In recent years, a ranking shows that the world's largest chemical producers have hardly bothered to replace PFAS, reports the organization Chemtrust, among others.

Chemscore shows the inertia of the producers:

This is the conclusion of the Chemscore, which is published every year by Chemsec and financed by the Swedish Health Authority. The independent organization based in Sweden ranks the 54 largest chemical manufacturers according to their "chemical footprint". For example, it evaluates the extent to which manufacturers invest in the development of alternatives to harmful chemicals or how transparent they work. The assessment applies to all chemicals considered hazardous, not just PFAS.

Chemical companies don't fare well:

There is hardly a chemical company that does well. With a rating of C- and 8th place out of 54, the Swiss company Sika is far ahead. The US group 3M, which is involved in thousands of proceedings because of PFAS, is in D+ (35th place). DuPont scored the worst with an F. Chemsec could not award A and B grades.

The Swedish organization Chemscore also identified 100 companies that no longer want to use PFAS in their products. This included clothing brands like Levi's or fast-food chains like McDonald's, the Guardian found.

How avoid PFAS?

Because PFAS are used in so many products, avoiding exposure to these chemicals is not easy. For example, consumers can do without food stored in coated cartons.

How detect toxins in the body?

Blood, plasma and urine are regularly tested to determine how exposed people are to pollutants. This is human biomonitoring.

