Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America. On the occasion of Dry January: The benefits of alcohol abstinence timeline.

Dry January is an international "event" - original started in the UK in 2013. The idea was and still is, to show off the incredible benefits of a alcohol free time.

Dry January Photo by Angela Cini

In January many now want to step on the “alcohol brake” and treat their liver to a few relieving detox weeks – not only because during the cold months the amount of defense cells in the body can be reduced by alcohol, and they may even be destroyed. Your body could become more vulnerable to infections as a result. But many people also want to check how difficult it is for them to stay without a beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner, or a weekend drink, in general.

Main Reasons People in America Drink Alcohol:

Others' peer pressure

To relax and become more social

To unwind after a long day

As a way to self-medicate an underlying mental health issue

Trying to deal with stress

Early alcohol consumption

But what effect does abstaining from alcohol have on the organism, metabolism and well-being? And how long should the abstinence last before a noticeable change occurs?

Alcohol abstinence : 1 day

If you don't start an alcohol-free day with a proper hangover from the night before, you won't notice any physical changes from mini-abstinence. At best, the beer or the glass of wine in the evening is missed and the mineral water is perceived as a less than satisfactory substitute in terms of taste. However, this is not yet a sign of an incipient dependency, but simply the break with a pleasant daily habit.

Jarmila Mahlmeister, chief physician at the Betty Ford Clinic in Germany says:

"For people with normal alcohol consumption, anyone who can easily go without alcohol for two days per week is not dependent."

Experts recommend this regular short abstinence anyway, especially for a more conscious handling of the potential addictive substance. However, anyone who keeps thinking about not being allowed to drink anything on an alcohol-free day or who has to fight very hard not to get an alcoholic drink from the nearest gas station in the evening should seriously reconsider their consumption. Because alcohol already plays a dominant role in everyday life and the border to addiction is close.

1 week without alcohol:

Anyone who has previously consumed alcoholic beverages every day can already notice the first physical changes in the first few days, which become even clearer after two weeks:

Better and deeper sleep

Better memory

Increased performance

"If the liver is relieved by abstaining from alcohol, it immediately breaks down stored fats. The triglycerides are reduced after just a few days, while the cholesterol levels take longer. But in general, our liver recovers amazingly quickly.”

1 month without alcohol:

According to research, just four weeks without drinking can start lowering blood pressure and heart rate. The risk of type 2 diabetes has already begun to decrease (in one study, insulin resistance decreased by an average of 28%), as have cholesterol levels. After 31 days without alcohol, the participants not only had better control over their drinking behavior, they also had more energy, better skin and less weight. Cutting out alcohol for 31 days, or more, can also lead to a reduction in joint pain, headaches, and body aches.

The January abstainers also registered better sleep, lower blood pressure and greater ability to concentrate. “We hear from many participants that they feel healthier and happier afterwards. And that they don't need alcohol to have fun and relax," says Richard Piper of Alcohol Change UK.

According to Betty Ford Center:

An overloaded liver makes you tired. Those who do without alcohol are therefore more alert, fitter and more productive. Alcohol hinders cell metabolism, bloats, causes lymphatic congestion. Those who do without alcohol get tighter contours and smoother skin. Alcohol has a lot of useless calories. Anyone who does without two units of 200 calories a day has already saved 12,000 calories after 30 days: a (theoretical) weight loss of almost 4 lbs.

6 months without alcohol:

Just look how much money you already have saved!

Besides the money; better skin health, better mood, more loss of weight.

Alcohol abstinence for 1 year:

The liver is like new! Even severe alcohol-related liver damage can be cured by giving up altogether.

The entire metabolism, including the digestive processes and fat burning, runs faster. In combination with the increased performance through better sleep and more activity through better fitness, there is an optimized body feeling.

Anyone who normally has two drinks per day can lose up to 40 lbs after a year of abstinence from the calories saved alone.

Side Note: