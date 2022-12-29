New Years Resolutions 2023 - the statistic of hopes and wishes for the new year.

A research by LinkedIn shows that only 8% people achieve their dreams/ goals. Meanwhile 92% fails or just give up.

New Year’s Resolutions Photo by iStock

Almost 39% of the New Year's resolutions for 2023 relate to financial goals, significantly more than a year ago with 36%

The massive increase in the cost of living is dominating the headlines and making people think hard about how to make ends meet in the coming year. Saving more or budgeting are always popular resolutions, but they're even more common this year as households face skyrocketing costs.

Putting money aside for emergencies has almost top priority, especially for the older Americans: 39%

Higher in New Year's resolutions is only fitness-health (52%) and well-being (50%), while weight goals fell to third place.

Worldwide obesity has tripled since 1975. Obesity is a condition with excessive body fat. The prevalence of obesity in the US in adults in 2020 was estimated to be 42.4%. According to the most recent data from CDC in 2021, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Data Source CDC.GOV

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS Photo by Statista Global Consumer Survey

Only 20% Americans intent to spend less time on Social Media. The small number should be more concerning than ever:

The United States reached over 302 million social media users in 2022, a number which is projected to increase steadily and reach 327.22 million by 2027. The U.S. is home to the third largest social media audience worldwide after China and India. Data Source by Statista.

Millions of people set New Year's resolutions each year to bring up improvement. A more proactive attitude to health and fitness, better financial management, and learning new things for both individual and professional growth are repeating themes each year.

The most famous New Year´s resolutions:

Exercise more Lose weight Get organized Learn a new skill or hobby Live life to the fullest Save more money / spend less money Quit smoking Spend more time with family and friends Travel more Read more

Achieving your resolutions for the New Year:

Even with the best of intentions, once the excitement of a brand-new year fades, many people find it difficult to follow through on their plans. Only 46% of those who set New Year's resolutions succeeded, according to a study that was published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Thus, more than half of those who make resolutions for the next year will fail to perform. People who didn't make a New Year's resolution but still had a goal for the year were included in the study as non-resolvers. In comparison to those who did make a New Year's resolution, only 4% of non-resolvers succeeded in reaching their goals.

Preparing the mind for change. Changing ingrained habits is difficult, before diving headfirst into the New Year's resolutions, it is advised take a step back and prepare for the impending change. Taking a personal inventory is the first step toward change. Given that it is the end of one year and the beginning of the next, now is an excellent time to reflect on the previous year's accomplishments. Consider the following:

What did I intend to accomplish in the last year? Where did I make significant steps? Where did I not see progress?

Naturally, the resolution will focus on areas where progress is lacking, but it is important not to forget to savor the progress that has been made and find some small way to celebrate it. Those good feelings are beneficial! If at all feasible, attempt to relate them to a symbol or phrase that represents the success.

Studies have shown that we need to remember to perform the following while we consider the changes we wish to make: