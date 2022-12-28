Christmas: depression, loneliness and higher suicide rate. Nearly 1 in 10 Americans suffer from depression.

Anna S.

According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons given: lack of time, financial pressure, gift-giving, and family gatherings.

Buying gifts, planning, and preparing Christmas dinner, organizing family activities and getting everyone together. And all of this in a festively decorated home, carefully prepared with a Christmas tree and homemade cookies and stollen on the table. The hairstyle is on point, the dress is new and the mood is great. Or not? Christmas is not always and especially not for everyone a celebration of love and the holidays bring joy and harmony. Stress, sadness and disappointment often crowd in between.

Christmas DepressionPhoto byTommaso Altamura/123RF

Big wishes and high expectations:

The circle of those who suffer at Christmas time is not small. In a survey, researchers at the University of Göttingen came to the conclusion that many people are on average much worse off during the Christmas season and, according to their own statements, are less satisfied with their lives than people who provided information about their well-being outside of this period. The scientists blame the growing hustle and bustle before Christmas and the increasing consumer pressure. For many people, the days around Christmas are becoming a serious burden.

For many people, Christmas marks the end of the year, so to speak – the most important holiday of the year. Everything should be perfect on this day or these days. Positive feelings cannot arise at the push of a button, but the pressure to be happy increases. Those affected are sad, withdraw, are out of tune, feelings of displeasure are spreading.

Seasonal depression:

In this context, however, experts do not speak of a Christmas depression, but of a seasonal depression. External influences such as reduced incidence of light and early darkness reinforce this tendency. As expected, winter is predestined for seasonal depressions. Although the term Christmas depression is not correct, it is true that more and more people seeking help turn to the appropriate crisis aid on the Christmas days. Grief and depression are recurring motifs in this regard.

However, the widespread misconception that the suicide rate increases at Christmas could be refuted. The statistics do not support this assumption. However, the statistics states that the number of suicide attempts after the holidays and at the beginning of the new year is above average. Experts believe that the reason for this is the excessively high expectations of the holidays and people associated with Christmas and the resulting disappointments.

News stories linking the holidays with suicide 1999-2022Photo byAnnenberg Public Policy Center

The average daily suicide rate throughout the holiday season actually remained among the lowest rates of the year, despite the fact that the U.S. suicide rate grew in 2021 after two years of reductions.

"Depression is extremely common in the U.S. and has reached epidemic levels," said lead researcher Renee Goodwin, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.
"Depression is a public health problem, analogous to the flu, that needs to be addressed with public health strategies. It is possible that there is a decline in stigma, which leads to increased reporting, and therefore, an increase reflects greater comfort with reporting versus a true increase."

Advice on how to receive help while dealing with loss, sadness, or loneliness:

  • Question your own claims. It doesn't always have to be as perfect as you think.
  • Reach out to people you know will be lonely at Christmas.
  • If you find yourself lonely, do some research early on in your town about alternative ways to spend the day or evening with others. Church or contact and advice centers usually offer a wide range of services.
  • The telephone counseling and crisis services are available nationwide to all those seeking help during the Christmas season - even in the case of acute psychological problems.

Suicide rates differ according to race and ethnicity:

Suicide is a significant public health concern that can have detrimental long-term effects on people, families, and communities. Any age, color, ethnicity, or gender can be affected by suicide, however some groups have much higher suicide rates than the general U.S. population (13.9 per 100,000).

When compared to other racial and ethnic groups, non-Hispanic AI/AN people (23.9 per 100,000) and non-Hispanic white people (16.9 per 100,000) have the highest age-adjusted suicide rates.

