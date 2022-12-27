Energy crisis... The winter is just starting and the the big question is: How to save on high heating bills this winter?

Natural gas provides 40% of the nation's power in the United States. It is used for heating in half of all homes. It was a particularly hot summer in some parts of the country, so the air conditioners were running nonstop. Add to that the fact that natural gas inventories in the United States have decreased this year, and the result is: prices are skyrocketing.

Photo by Monty Rakusen

Higher natural gas and heating oil prices, combined with a forecast for a colder weather, than last winter, are driving up the cost of heating a home this winter.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, the average cost of heating a home will rise nearly 18% from last winter, to $1,208. The organization coordinates state policy for federal grants that assist low-income families with heating and cooling costs. Rising heating costs come on top of higher inflation, which has made groceries and other necessities more expensive – a trip to the supermarket this winter is turning into a scene from a horror movie.

Con Edison has warned customers to expect higher gas and electric rates this winter:

The utility stated in an October press release that the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" will pay around $460 per month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New Yorker "using 300 kilowatt hours per month" of electricity in the winter is expected to pay around $116, a 22% increase over the previous year's bill of $95.

However, financial assistance is usually available for paying bills as well as upgrading heating systems to more efficient models. There are also steps that can be taken to save energy.

Energy Affordability and Electric and Natural Gas Relief Programs: Eligible residential low-income customers can enroll in the Electric and Gas relief program before December 31, 2022.

Low-income families can get help with their heating bills.

The Biden administration has allocated $4.5 billion to the federal Low Income Home-Energy Assistance Program, which provides grants to states to assist residents in paying their energy bills. Overall funding is lower than last year under a pandemic relief program, and that more federal funds may be required.

The income rules for the energy assistance program are set by the states. A family of four with an income of up to $50,000 can typically qualify. Contact your local utility to apply. If you meet the requirements, you will receive a credit on your monthly bill.

Tip:

Your home may be losing energy via the glass- if it has many windows, especially older ones. One quick repair is to cover the windowpanes with clear plastic Bubble Wrap, the kind used to mail products. Spray some water on the glass first to help the wrap adhere. Although it won't look amazing, you will save some money!

It would not be the best idea to start upgrading the heater now in December, especially before Christmas, as the Inflation Reduction Act includes the availability of substantial reimbursements for residential energy upgrades as well as expanded federal energy-efficiency tax credits beginning in 2023.

The real bad news:

Unwelcome news for governments dealing with the world's energy shortages and for consumers struggling to pay record-high power bills: the energy crisis of next year will make this year's appear like a non-event. The true crisis will take place in the winter of 2023–2024.