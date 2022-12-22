Yoghurt boosts the immune system and might be the key to a happier life.

Yoghurt is important for a healthy diet. It is one of the probiotic foods that can influence our digestion with live lactic acid bacteria and support the intestines in their important work. For generations, people have traditionally relied on yoghurt and kefir as health-promoting foods. Above all, the countless yoghurt cultures it contains, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus, L. acidophilus or Streptococcus thermophilus, make fresh, unheated natural yoghurt so valuable.

Yogurt contains a number of essential minerals, including calcium and protein. The live bacterial component of yogurt, which is also present in other fermented foods like kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut, is the focus of much of the study on its health advantages. Reduced levels of some bacterial strains in the body have been theorized to affect the chance of developing disorders such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic inflammatory diseases like Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Studdy by researchers at Cork University in Ireland reveals:

Testing was performed on 25 healthy female volunteers. 12 of them consumed a cup of yogurt twice daily, for 4 weeks - while the others simply didn´t. The Superpower in yoghurt is: Pro-cultures, or living bacterial strains, including Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Lactococcus, and Lactobacilli.

The subjects' brains were scanned before and after the experiment to measure emotions including happiness, sadness, and rage. The findings were rather unexpected, they revealed important distinctions between the two groups: yoghurt-eaters continuously displaying happier feelings!

Yoghurt facts:

Natural yoghurt provides easily digestible protein, vitamins B12, A and D. Calcium, potassium and magnesium for bones, nerves and muscles. Yogurt, especially the Greek variety, is very high in protein. Protein is helpful for appetite and

weight management. Most of the lactose in milk is broken down in yoghurt, so it can also be enjoyed even if you´re

lactose intolerant. No matter how much fat it contains, yogurt seems to improve heart health by raising HDL (good) cholesterol and lowering blood pressure.

Yoghurt is great for the intestinal flora and immune system:

For centuries, many people have relied on yogurt to boost their health. More precisely, the intestines. Science now knows that the intestines are not just the place of our digestion, but that the bacteria and microbes that live there take on many other important functions for a healthy body. Countless lactic acid bacteria cavort in yoghurt – just like in other naturally fermented foods such as raw sauerkraut or kimchi. If these get into the intestine, they ensure good living conditions for all "good" bacteria. This in turn supports the immune system and can also have a positive effect on the psyche. Which bacteria are particularly suitable for this is currently being investigated, but the experts are now certain that more than 90% of the body's serotonin (the “Happy Maker”) is stored in the intestine. This messenger substance ensures, among other things, a good mood.

More and more scientists are researching the importance of the gut and the microbiome for a healthy body and mind. And there is mounting evidence that low levels of the various microbes and bacteria in the gut are linked to diseases like autism and Parkinson's. A species-rich intestinal flora, on the other hand, is associated with a good immune system. Surprisingly the human body is home to many different types of bacteria.

All yogurts contain live, functioning cultures, but not all of them contain probiotic strains with particular health advantages, such as those that support gut health.

The term "probiotic" means "for life" in Greek and Latin. Friendly, beneficial microorganisms make up probiotics. These are cultures that have been proven to provide particular health advantages, such as promoting gut health and helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiota, which are needed for the body's overall and digestive systems to work properly.

Why is plain yogurt good for women?

The risk of breast cancer decreases:

Yogurt contains beneficial lactose-fermenting bacteria, which are commonly found in milk. Similar bacteria can also be found in the breasts of nursing mothers.

The question whether natural yoghurt or fruit yoghurt is better, or healthier, is quickly answered: Only buy natural yoghurt! If you want a fruit yoghurt, make your own from plain yoghurt and fresh fruits.