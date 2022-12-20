Looks cool, taste better, the future of food: Vertical Farming.

An eco-friendly high-tech farm supplies New York

Vertical farming, or growing fruits and vegetables upwards? The great idea started originally in the United States and is since conquering the world. Bowery Farming, is a New York-based vertical farming and digital agriculture company with farms in New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It grows and delivers pesticide-free lettuce, leafy greens, and herbs.

Vertical farming the future of food. Photo by @ pressmaster

A farm can produce natural sounds. However, it can also have an air conditioner-like sound. According to head scientist Sztul, the Bowery Farm, located at the entrance to the city of New York, is not just to be heard.

"The fragrance is the first thing you pick up on. You understand this to be a farm."

Although Bowery Farm stretches into a sizable hall on the border of an industrial region, you can only smell it when you enter from the outside: upwards.

In the tiered bed, strawberries, lettuce, and herbs swell to the ceiling beneath a canopy of LED lights and are delicately ventilated. The artificial intelligence-controlled movable storage racks. Where are the lettuce and arugula grown? What height produces the best basil plants? This is when technology enters the picture and assists in making these choices.

Less space, less water - but more energy

The seedlings are tended and harvested by people in lab coats, with rubber gloves and hoods. Because such a raised bed farm must be germ-free. It does not require any pesticides. The organic greens get their nutrients vertically from the water. It takes 90 percent less than in the field.

"In this vertical farm, we can be 100 times more productive in the same area of land than a conventional farm. Our water consumption is also much lower than on an outdoor farm."

According to the chief researcher, the goal of a vertical farm is to produce more with less. Harvest cycles are completely disrupted. A traditional field might have three or four cycles per year. This is more of a factory, than a farm. Bowery's existing five farms on the east coast produce more than 5,5 tons of vegetables per day!

It could be perfect, but vertical farming consumes a lot of energy. However, on the outskirts of New York, the electricity is typically generated by renewable energy. Just hours after being harvested, the produce ended up in a nearby New York grocery store. The products are delivered to the customer's fridge on the same day they are harvested. This cuts down the supply chain by several weeks. Normally, 90% of the lettuce is transported in from California, Arizona, and New Mexico. However, they are now being bred right on New Yorks porch.

Bowery isn't the first vertical farm in the US - but in its seven years of existence it has grown to be the largest. Their products end up in more than 1,400 stores along the east coast. The market has also been picking up speed in Europe and Asia for the past three years. Christine Zimmermann-Lössl, Chairwoman of the Global Association for Vertical Farming says:

"Now you have a much better understanding of how uncertain our supply chains are and now you want local production."

Farm factories instead of farms - there were nearly seven million farms in the United States in 1935. It was 2 million two years ago. For some, this is a terrifying prospect. However, Zimmermann-Lössl believes that indoor farms will never be able to completely replace traditional farms.

"It's part of the future of agriculture, and not just in cities with over a million inhabitants. Also in harsh climate areas."

Dubai and Singapore are examples. Simply said, there isn't much growth there, and there is far too little land for agricultural production to become self-sufficient.

However, if you want to become a Vertical Farmer, there are various companies, like Gardyn, specialized in vertical farming for small places like apartments.