No other city on the planet produces more garbage than New York.

Every year, New York City produces over 14 million tons of trash. Much of this garbage is disposed of in landfills or incinerators, or it pollutes our streets and waterways.

The nearly 10,000-strong municipal Department of Sanitation (DOS) handles private waste, including that in the 23,000 street corner trash cans. The DOS has other jobs, such as street cleaning, but the majority of its employees are occupied with garbage disposal.

The DOS is massive! The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is the world's largest sanitation department, with a $1.9 billion budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and approximately 7,800 uniformed and 2,000 civilian employees- as of November 23, 2022, the average Sanitation Truck Driver salary in New York, NY is $57,998, but the salary range typically falls between $48,396 and $67,768.

The fleet totals 6,000 vehicles, including over 2,000 garbage trucks. New acquisitions cost between $100 and $200 million per year. Except for military installations, the Queens facility where the fleet is maintained is the largest of its kind in the entire United States, replacing 100,000 tires per year.

Approximately 15% of private waste is recycled, with the remainder going to one of the city's more than 60 transfer stations, where it is transported out of the city by 18-axle trucks and freight trains carrying up to 35 cars. A lot of it goes to neighboring states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but it also goes to Ohio and South Carolina. The city is paying huge sums to accepting states, up to $430 million in 2021.

Commercial waste from offices, restaurants, and shops is roughly twice as large as that from private households. Private companies, not the city, are in charge of its removal. This industry has long been dominated by organized crime, specifically the mafia. Illegal agreements meant that different companies did not compete in "their" areas, resulting in high prices. In the 1990s, authorities dismantled the majority of the waste cartel, and some of the "trash kings" were locked up.

Streets of NYC full of garbage. Photo by archive nytimes

Commercial waste disposal is similar to private waste disposal. The waste arrives at transfer stations and is then transported out of the city. Commercial waste is more amenable to reuse and has a significantly higher recycling rat, than residential waste because it is more homogeneous, due to the large amount of waste generated by construction projects.

There are almost endless examples of why waste production in New York is so high in comparison to European cities. The disposable tableware that you see everywhere is especially eye-catching; Starbucks alone generates millions of pieces of waste every day, and the packaging mania is omnipresent.

Although environmental awareness is growing among some segments of the population and the City of New York is taking steps to reduce waste, much more needs to be done to significantly reduce waste volume - especially because rat sightings in the city have increased by 71% since this time in 2020, according to new government data. By the end of September 2022, there were more than 21,000 reports.