The water flows from three major 'Water Systems', connections of rivers and artificial lakes (reservoirs). They are up to 125 miles apart and are in relatively sparsely populated areas, most of which are mountainous. 97% of the water comes from the Catskills and Delaware systems, about 3% from the Croton system.

Dozens of storage lakes (reservoirs) are fed by the 'Water Systems'. The two largest reservoirs, Pepacton and Asokan, have a capacity in the order of 550 billion gallons . At the reservoirs, the water is sampled and the best water available on the day is released and flows south through tunnels and aqueducts toward New York City. The two most important aqueducts are the 93 miles long Catskills and the 84 miles long Delaware Aqueduct. When the Catskill Aqueduct was completed in 1917, it was such a marvel of engineering that it has been compared to the Panama Canal, which was being built at the same time. The Delaware Aqueduct, which began operating in the mid-1940s, is so massive that submarines have been used for damage inspections.

The water's journey from Kensico continues towards New York City, to the Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers, near the Bronx border. The water supply is adjusted here so that adequate amounts of water are available in the mornings and evenings when people commute to and from work, as well as during other times of peak demand. The water flows from Hillside through three massive tunnels to distribution points throughout the city. Tunnel 1 was finished in 1917, and Tunnel 2 in 1936.

Tunnel 3 has been in the works since 1970. 28 years later, in 1998, operations began delivering water to the Bronx and northern Manhattan, and since 2003 Tunnel 3 has also been delivering to southern parts of Manhattan. Sometime in the coming decades, the work is expected to be completed and Tunnel 3 will then deliver water throughout the city. Nobody knows exactly when, since the project is repeatedly slowed down or comes to a complete standstill due to the immense costs of administration and politics. Once this is done there will finally be an opportunity to carry out necessary inspections and repairs in tunnels 1 and 2.

Similar to the Roman aqueduct system, gravity alone is sufficient to transport water from springs up to 124 miles distant into the city. Even the sixth floor of a building is reached by the water once it enters the city. Water tanks and pumps are needed for higher constructions. The water is treated with chlorine, fluoride, orthophosphate, sodium hydroxide, and ultraviolet radiation to make it safe to drink. At Water Systems, scientists are always keeping an eye on parameters like temperature, pH, and microbe concentrations. After it arrives in New York, it undergoes ongoing testing at around 1,000 test locations spread out across the city.

The accountable organization, the Department of Environmental Protection, performs between 500,000 and 600,000 health and quality evaluations annually.New York is considered one of the cities with the best drinking water in the USA.