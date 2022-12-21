Candida Albicans, infections that vary from skin surface to fatal systemic illnesses.

You might be wondering, “What is Candida?”

Candida is a fungus, a type of yeast that lives in small amounts in your mouth and intestines. Its function is to aid digestion and nutrient absorption. It’s a normal part of your body’s microflora — the microorganisms that live in a delicate balance in your mouth, throat, gut, vagina (in women), and skin.

The good bacteria, bad bacteria, and Candida (among other yeasts, viruses, and even mites) that make up your gut microbiome should be in balance. Consider your microbiome to be a rainforest, with many different species coexisting peacefully. When one species in your rainforest becomes out of balance, everything spirals out of control. Candida overgrowth occurs when the balance between Candida and other microorganisms is tipped. Candidiasis, also known as yeast overgrowth, is a very common condition that causes Candida symptoms such as bloating, constipation, rashes, fungal infections, fatigue, brain fog, and mood swings.

The ‘good’ bacteria in your gut usually keep your Candida levels under control. However, the yeast population can become out of control if you take too many antibiotics or eat a diet high in refined carbohydrates and sugar (which feed the Candida.)

Candidiasis can also be caused by excessive alcohol consumption, oral contraceptives, and a variety of other factors, including a high-stress lifestyle. Candida can be fed by consuming fermented foods such as Kombucha, Sauerkraut, and Pickles.

Candida Overgrowth: 10 Warning Signs

Candida overgrowth is one of the most common conditions encountered in clinics worldwide, particularly among autoimmune patients. Candida overgrowth causes digestive problems, fatigue, brain fog, recurring fungal infections, skin problems, mood swings, and other symptoms.

What provokes Candida Overgrowth?

Your digestive tract is naturally lined with mucus, which lubricates and protects it. Candidiasis, on the other hand, can damage your gut cell wall, causing mucus to be disrupted. Damaged mucus allows bacteria biofilms — groups of microorganisms protected by a layer of slime — to attach to your cell wall, making them more difficult to control. Candida also possesses the extraordinary ability to change shape in order to protect itself from harsh environments. It transforms from a rounded yeast cell to an elongated hyphal cell in response to changes in temperature or acidity levels. These elongated cells can permeate the gut lining, resulting in leaky gut- yes I know, it sounds bad and in deed it is.

Candida can infiltrate other tissues once it enters the bloodstream. This means that Candida overgrowth can quickly progress from a gut issue to a whole-body issue. Candida can colonize the skin, mouth, ears, thyroid, reproductive organs, and other places, as explained previously.

So how do you know you became home to this “fancy” fungus?

Candida Overgrowth symptoms can appear in a variety of ways almost everywhere in your body — but same like not every headache, is automatically a migraine, so check this points first:

1.

Athlete’s foot, ringworm, and toenail fungus are examples of skin and nail fungi that are frequently symptoms of a deeper illness like candidiasis. Candida and other pathogenic fungus can enter your circulation, move through your gut lining, and proliferate on your skin, toenails, and fingernails. Yes, that´s the right moment to check your nails!

2.

Feeling exhausted, worn out, or having fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue: Candida overgrowth and other gut infections can impair energy levels and weaken the immune system. Additionally, nutrient deficits such those in vitamin B6, essential fatty acids, and magnesium are frequently present in patients with candidiasis. Fatigue has been linked to magnesium shortage in particular. So, how do you feel today? How was it the past weeks, or even months?

3.

Bloating, constipation, or diarrhea are examples of digestive problems. Excess Candida can start a fermentation process in your gut, causing swelling and belly bloat, similar to how bread rises. We are not talking 1–2 per month, we are talking about 3–5 per week!

4.

FYI: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, lupus, psoriasis, scleroderma, or multiple sclerosis are examples of autoimmune conditions: Due to the damage caused by candida overgrowth to your gut lining, toxins, microorganisms, protein, and partially digested food particles can enter your circulation. These foreign intruders are recognized by your immune system as pathogens and are then attacked. Your immune system kicks into overdrive as the invaders keep getting away, producing more antibodies to fight them and causing more inflammation.

5.

Concentration problems, memory loss, lack of focus, ADD/ADHD, irritability, mood swings, anxiety, or sadness, and/or brain fog are all symptoms of an overabundance of yeast in your system, which coats the lining of your intestinal tract and inhibits the production of serotonin. By creating substances like canditoxin and acetaldehyde, which are directly damaging to the brain, candidiasis also has an impact on your brain and ability to regulate your mood. Sounds familiar?

6.

Mirror, mirror on the wall… Eczema, psoriasis, hives, and rashes can develop as a result of the colonization of Candida cells on your skin after they have escaped into your circulation. Eczema, psoriasis, and rashes can also occur from this colonization. In fact, when researchers have obtained skin cultures from eczema patients, yeast is almost always discovered in the samples.

7.

This one goes out to my ladies:

Vaginal itching, vaginal infections, and urinary tract infections. Candidiasis in the vagina, sometimes referred to as a yeast infection, can result from an overgrowth of Candida. Infections with yeast are fairly widespread. In our lifespan, 75% of women are predicted to experience experience at least one vaginal yeast infection, and 50% of them are predicted to experience at least one recurrence. Urinary tract infections can also be a sign of Candida, albeit being considerably less typical.

8.

Itchy ears or severe seasonal allergies: Seasonal allergy symptoms are caused by your immune system reacting to something in the environment, such as pollen in the air. Your immune system is often on high alert due to gut infections such as Candida overgrowth, which causes your responses to these environmental allergens to be heightened.

9.

Strong sugar and refined carbohydrate cravings: Because yeast feeds on carbohydrates, a yeast overgrowth will cause you to crave sugar, creating a vicious cycle that is difficult to break. Let´s be honest- how full is your candy drawer and how long does it last?

10.

It all sounds like you could have Candida Overgrowth? Then please go to the mirror and stick your tongue out- yes, that’s the fun part. Well, depending on what you going to see…

Is your tongue pretty white, wavy edges … Yes, that’s a bad sign.

Signs of Candida on the tongue.

Do you think you have Candida overgrowth?

The Candida fungus is found in most people’s mouths, digestive tracts, and skin. Other bacteria and microorganisms in the body normally keep them in check. When this balance is disrupted by illnesses, stress, or medications, the fungus grows out of control.

If you have an autoimmune or thyroid condition, or if you have any of the following symptoms, unfortunately you most likely have Candida overgrowth- you should take a test at your trusted Doctor.