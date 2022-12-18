Kombucha- the healthy tea that contains a small amount of alcohol through fermentation.

Kombucha is a fermented beverage that is linked to many potential health benefits, because it contains less than 0.5% alcohol, commercial kombucha tea is labeled non-alcoholic. Homebrewed versions may contain significantly more alcohol!

This article contains a step-by-step do-it-yourself recipe.

The fermented tea drink named KOMBUCHA is made by combining tea, sugar, yeast, bacteria, and bacteria. Yeast and bacteria are initially cultured together to create a culture. Drinking Kombucha probably won’t cause any issues if you have a healthy gut or are not on a low-FODMAP diet. However, if you suffer from small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), candida overgrowth, a histamine intolerance, or irritable bowel syndrome, this well-known tea might have the opposite effect.

Despite the fact that Kombucha has been around for thousands of years, its appeal has recently increased. In addition to kombucha’s mouthwatering flavor, the expansion of the wellness sector globally has made individuals search for new ways to satisfy their health cravings. Many people have naturally gravitated toward using this filling, yet flavorful drink to accomplish this.

Given that kombucha is rich in bacteria and antioxidants, it has several health advantages. However, since kombucha is manufactured through a fermentation process, which turns sugar into alcohol, some people are turned off by the beverage’s alcohol level. How much alcohol is actually present in kombucha, and is it enough to classify the beverage as alcoholic?

Well, Kombucha naturally includes alcohol, just like all other types of fermented foods and beverages, such as water kefir, soy sauce, and vinegar. But Kombucha isn’t made to make you drunk. This is merely a byproduct of the fermentation process that was used to make the beverage.

In this process, a SCOBY (a pancake-shaped symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is mixed with sweetened tea. The bacteria and yeast then convert the sugar into ethanol (alcohol) and acetic acid, giving kombucha its unique sour taste and probiotic goodness.

But yes, there is a bit of alcohol in Kombucha…

Kombucha’s alcohol content is minimal, with most commercially available brews containing around 0.5% ABV. This technically makes it non-alcoholic, as a drink is only classified as alcoholic if it contains more than 1.2% ABV. For reference, many de-alcoholised beers and wines have an ABV of 0.5%, while even a very ripe banana can have an ABV of up to 0.4%.

With all that being said, it’s important to note that the alcohol content of kombucha can differ from brand to brand depending on aspects like the brewing time and the type of yeast used. Generally speaking, homemade variations will naturally feature a higher alcohol content.

DIY Kombucha Photo by PEXELS

DIY:

Yes you can become a brewmaster as I impart on you the secrets of homemade Kombucha!

And when cost per serving is compared, making you own Kombucha will save you ½ to ⅔ of your money in the long run!

Here are some general notes that are consistent throughout the whole homemade kombucha process:

No, no and no! There shall be no metal or plastic containers! Metal can react with the acidic kombucha and harm your SCOBY, whereas plastic can harbor undesirable bacteria. A recurring key in kombucha brewing is the cleanliness! We’re creating the ideal environment for bacterial growth, but if a bad bacteria sneaks in, it could contaminate your batch (also make you 100% sick).

Temperature is an important factor. Fermentation occurs faster in warmer temperatures and slower in colder temperatures.

There is no moldy area, but if you notice mold growing on your SCOBY or in the tea — which, I realize, can be difficult to distinguish from the disgusting SCOBY — throw out the entire batch.

Mold will typically be green, white, or black.

Cooking time less than 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 litre (35 fl oz/4 cups) filtered water or springwater

4 black tea bags or 1 tablespoon loose-leaf black tea

3 tablespoons raw or white sugar

3 tablespoons kombucha starter culture liquid

1 kombucha mother, a bit smaller than the size of your palm

This is what you have to do:

Primary fermentation:

bring 500ml (17 fl oz/2 cups) of the filtered water to a simmer. Pour into a teapot or heatproof bowl, add the tea bags or tea leaves and leave to steep for 3–5 minutes. Strain the tea into a heatproof 1.5 litre (52 fl oz/6 cup) wide-mouth glass jar and discard the tea bags or tea leaves. Add the sugar to the jar and stir to dissolve. Pour in the remaining filtered water. When the liquid has cooled to room temperature, add the kombucha starter culture liquid and Mother. Cover the jar with a piece of muslin and secure with an elastic band.

Place the jar out of direct sunlight in a cool spot where it won’t be disturbed. Leave the liquid to ferment for around 4 days in hot weather and 14–20 days in cooler weather.

Bottling:

Gently remove the Mother to re-use or rest. Retain 3 tablespoons of the kombucha liquid as the starter culture liquid for your next brew.

Mix in any sediment that has settled at the bottom of the jar, or leave it as it is. Put a funnel in the opening of a 1 litre (35 fl oz/4 cup) glass bottle with a tight-fitting lid and put a strainer on top of the funnel. Pour the kombucha into the bottle through the strainer and discard any solids.

Secondary fermentation:

Tightly seal the bottle lid and leave the bottle on the bench to build carbonation. This could take anywhere from 3–14 days, depending on the temperature. You should daily release some pressure by opening the lid slightly and then tightening it again.

Ready to go:

When the Kombucha is as fizzy and sour as you like, store it in the fridge to slow the fermentation process, and enjoy cold.With Kombucha, you can enjoy a healthy and delicious beverage without the alcoholic side effects.

Who is able to consume kombucha?

You should be aware of the alcohol content in kombucha if you are very sensitive to alcohol, have other health issues, or refrain from drinking it for religious or ethical reasons. Before consuming the beverage, it could make sense to discuss your worries with your doctor, especially if you have any big health issues.

Even with its extremely low alcohol content, you may also want to consider diluting Kombucha with juice, water or ice cubes before giving it to children.



And ladies:

Kombucha can be used to make a wonderful hair rinse that will leave your hair soft and silky. Allow fermentation to continue until no sugar is left — the kombucha will smell strongly acidic, well it can´t be perfect… Bottle the kombucha and use it the next time you wash your hair.