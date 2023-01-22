Make success your reality

Photo by Author

Discover the gift was a movie released in 2011, that caused many arguments and debates on discovering the true purpose of life. The movie follows a few key teachings that can help you fill that void/ emptiness in your life. There are many successful people who are abundant in wealth, happiness, luxury, and so on, yet experience some sort of a void in their lives. It’s like something is missing. The teachings demonstrated in the movie will take you out of that void to unfold a brand-new life ahead of you.

What is the GIFT?

The majority of human beings tend to believe that the world and other people around them owe them one thing or the other. They perceive themselves to be incarnated on the planet earth to receive things. As you evolve more spiritually, you come to realize that we have a unique pattern of expressing ourselves. This unique pattern is the GIFT. You have your own ways of expressing love, expressing intelligence, expressing your capacities, expressing creativity, downloading wisdom, and so on. Think about it! Ultimately, your own evolution begins when we start to release the GIFT to the world. Human beings release their gift through the means of music, paintings, healing, distributing wisdom, art, and many other forms.

Your GIFT is the essence of who you really are. We shouldn’t give out our GIFT to the world anticipating feedback, no! It should be aligned with the humanity of this journey of life. Moreover, you can have more than one GIFTS or your GIFTS can evolve as you age. A person who wanted to become a doctor may still feel a void as a doctor. That’s the signal from the universe to figure out your next GIFT and release it to the world.

You may ponder upon the question, how to discover my GIFT? Let me walk you through the teachings of this documentary. The power lies within how conscious you become of yourself. You can’t ask yourself low-vibrational, disempowering questions like ‘Why is this happening to me? How can I avoid pain? How can I be rich?’ etc. Instead, ask yourself high-vibrational, high-empowering questions like ‘Who am I? How can I become myself? What’s my purpose here? How can I activate my potential?’ The quality of your questions has a direct bearing on the quality of your life. The closer you get to the frequency of what you’re supposed to do, the more perfect life becomes. To get closer to that frequency, you should ask more empowering and deep questions about yourself. These high-frequency questions pave the way to your true GIFT/S.

Giving or sharing your GIFT is as important as figuring it out. If you don’t share the gift, you’re killing your true purpose of existence and you continue to feel that void. If you hold back your gift from the world, the people around you hold back their gifts from you. The more you share, the more it makes a difference to the world, and the more it makes a difference to yourself. As you wake up every day, ask yourself, “What GIFT/S is going to be activated for me today?” If you ask this wholeheartedly and if your question is sincere enough, the universe is going to show you the path.

You yourself are creating your own reality. It’s your thoughts and feelings that attract what you are attracting in your life right now; whether it’s something positive or negative. Everything on the earth is a kind of vibration. Our thoughts and feelings are forms of vibration. So whenever, we emit a feeling of a certain vibrational frequency, we attract more feelings of the same vibrational frequency and send away the feelings or emotions of a different vibrational frequency. The universe we live in has infinite possibilities. But the brain of the human being can’t take in infinite possibilities because that is too much information to receive. So, what we attract from infinite possibilities are the ones that are harmonized with our deepest beliefs. That’s why happy people attract more happiness and a stressed person attracts more stress! When you are not present to your power, you tend to complain and justify your negative thoughts, which does no good for you. When the power is really within you, you tend to move your focus from all the negativity to positivity.

There are a few key reasons why one can’t easily discover his or her GIFTS. Some such reasons are parental control over one’s life in childhood, a restricted education system, and perceiving some abilities as taking precedence over others. If you’re a victim of this state, ignore all of them and be brave to ask yourself the questions I presented in paragraph four. Think about where your passion lies. Your passion paves the way for you to discover the GIFT.

How to realize that you found the GIFT?

You know it’s your GIFT when it’s effortless to put into practice. It feels very natural, simple, and beautiful. It makes you happier every time you practice it. If it truly resonates with you, an hour of sharing your GIFT feels like just five minutes. You never know the maximum level of momentum once your GIFT is activated, because there is no maximum level. It gets better and better each time.

It’s important that you spend time in solitude in order to discover your GIFT. Give yourself permission to be alone. Give your inner voice permission to speak up. This won’t happen when you’re distracted. Go to a peaceful setting and accept the bliss of solitude. Finally, go where your inner voice directs you. Discover the GIFT for the greatest adventure of your life to unfold!

