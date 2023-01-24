The Secret of ASK-BELIEVE-RECEIVE

cover_image Photo by Author

There is one greatest secret that has been practiced by the greatest people of history, that was once thought too precious to be made public. Yet, the ones who obtained this precious knowledge in the present day used it to attract every desire they have been longing for. This is none other than the secret to making miracles come true; the secret of ‘the law of attraction.” I am not exaggerating this. This was how the secret was introduced to a mass community on 23rd March, in 2006 by the movie, “The secret”. Let me walk you through the key teachings of the movie opening it up for your debating.

The universe, let along with every existence functions on laws. For example, the law of gravity in action can be seen on a daily basis around us on either a small scale or a massive scale. Did you know that the most powerful law of all is the law of attraction that controls every single event that you experience in your life? For example, if you’re abundant with wealth, happiness, love, or experiencing the greatest dismays, it’s all the doing of the law of attraction.

The secret begins to unfold with a simple to perceive and straight theory; “We attract what our thoughts are truly aligned on!” Think about it. Why does a person who is in debt, drown him or herself in even more debt? Or, you might have wondered how come a person who is fully content attracts more happiness as if there are zero worries. That’s all because they are deeply focused on such. The person in debt either complains about it or continuously thinks of the means to get rid of the debt. Either way, his thoughts are aligned with the debt. So, he or she attracts more debt. That’s the wonder of this secret. The universe doesn’t understand your don’ts! In this case, whether you ask for no debts, the universe perceives it as debts. So, you attract what you ask for; more debts!

So how can you align your thoughts favorably? Instead of focusing on, “I don’t want any more debts or I want to get rid of all my debts”, focus on, “I want more money.” Does this work as simple as it sounds? Yes, but it’s a deal with your feelings. Thinking merely about having money won’t do any difference, but you should feel it! Feel that you’re already rich and feel good about it. Thank the universe for making you rich WHOLEHEARTEDLY. Experience that financial freedom within yourself. Let the universe treat you with all the riches that you’re thanking it for.

So, when and how to start practicing the secret? Well, you can start it right now. But how? Based on the teachings of the movie, you can start this amazing journey by paying closer attention to your current feeling. How do you feel now? You may say, I am enthusiastic, I am doubtful, I am stressed, I am sad, I am happy, and so on. The secret doesn’t respond to these varieties of feelings in 100 different ways, no! The secret – the law of attraction – realizes the feelings only in two aspects; the good feelings and the bad feelings. Focusing on good things with good feelings attracts more of them and vice versa.

Now that you’re aware of how to sort out your feelings, let’s look into the teaching of the three steps to make the secret work for you. Step one is to ‘ASK.’ Ask the universe what you really want. Make a realistic request being very specific about it. Give the universe a timeline. Again, only making a mere statement of what you do won’t make any difference.

That’s when the second step comes into play; BELIEVE. It’s all about believing that what you asked is already there in your life. You should visualize and manifest having it in your life already. Go ahead feeling already good about having it in your life. Don’t worry about how it’ll happen. Worrying about how will it happen interferes with the second step. Moreover, be grateful for having it in your life in advance. As discussed, a while ago visualization helps you to feel good about what you’re asking for in real time. Nonetheless, do whatever it requires for you to align your thoughts toward your desire. For example, if you wish for a mansion, go ahead scanning through advertisements, download a picture of your dream mansion and set it up as the wallpaper of your mobile. Every time you see it, pay your gratitude for having it in your life. Close your eyes and visualize yourself living in that house, visualize every single detail; the setting of the couch, wall paintings, bedroom arrangement, etc. Now you live the dream!

What’s the last success factor to the secret you may ask? Well, it’s to RECEIVE. To open up the gateway between you and the universe and to receive what you’ve asked for; you have to feel it by having it in your life. For example, how would you feel when you lay your hands really on that mansion, how would you feel when you open every door, how would you feel when you lay your feet on that perfect lawn, how would you feel when you jumped into that pool for the very first time? Well, feel it all! It ultimately makes you qualified to receive the gift from the universe. Feeling good about what you want is the last step to make your frequency aligned with what you want.

These are the core teachings discussed in the movie; The Secret. However, there’s still an argument about whether asking, believing, and receiving are only enough to fulfill our desires in life. Shouldn’t we act toward them? In my opinion, I believe that, when you are aligned with the steps of the law of attraction, the universe automatically provides you with easy opportunities and the willpower to work your butt off to have those desires in life. Let the SECRET bring that greatest journey your way!

