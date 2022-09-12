What's new in Apple's September 2022 Event?

Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.
The most awaited Apple Event of the year was successfully concluded on 7th September 2022 which the company called “Far Out.” Apple Inc. made a few announcements on their new product lines; the iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), and a line of new Apple watches (Apple Watch 8 series, New Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra.)
This article is mostly focused on the features of newly introduced Apple devices that have caught the attention of many Apple lovers out there. Here’s what we filtered out!
Announcements on iPhone 14 series - iPhone 14 | iPhone 14 Plus | iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone Pro Max
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- Bionic chip: A15 bionic chip
- OS: iOS 16
- GPU: five-core and functions 18% faster than the previous version
- Camera features:
- Main camera – 12 MP
- Aperture – comparatively faster
- Front camera – enhanced focus in low/ poor light
- Video: enhanced stabilization
- Crash detection followed by emergency SOS that activates in the absence of cellular connections
- Sizes:
- iPhone 14 – 6.1 inches
- iPhone 14 – 6.7 inches
- Prices:
- iPhone 14 - $799
- iPhone 14 Plus - $899
- Availability in the store:
- iPhone 14 – 16th September 2022 onwards
- iPhone 14 Plus – 7th October 2022 onwards
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Bionic chip: A16 bionic chip
- OS: iOS 16
- CPU: consumes 20% less power than the A15 chip does, hence faster
- GPU: memory bandwidth is increased from 50%
- Camera: significantly enhanced focus in low/ poor light
- Outdoor brightness on display: 2000 nits at its peak
- Dimmable display to save battery
- Prices:
- iPhone 14 Pro - $999
- iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,099
- Availability in the store:
- iPhone 14 Pro – 9th September 2022 onwards
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 16th September 2022 onwards
With the introduction of the new iPhone 14 series, many jailbreak enthusiasts are eager to experiment with the possibility to jailbreak iPhone 14. If you are one of them, here’s a reference to iPhone 14 jailbreak possibilities as well as how to customize iPhone 14 without jailbreak!
Announcements on Apple Watches - Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple Watch SE | Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Series 8
- New features of Apple Watch Series 8:
- Temp sensor that enables tracking women’s ovulation cycle.
- Crash detection is followed by connecting to emergency contacts automatically in a severe vehicle crash.
- International roaming is enabled.
- Ability to extend battery life up to 36 hours under low-powered mode.
- Prices: GPS versions - $399 onwards | Cellular version - $499
- Free offers: Apple fitness plus free for 3 months
- Availability in the store: 16th of September 2022 onwards
Apple Watch SE (New)
- New features of Apple Watch SE (New):
- Workout trackability
- Activity trackability
- Fall detection
- Crash detection followed by connecting to emergency contacts
- Sending notifications on heart rate
- Significant size: 30% large in size than Apple Watch 3
- Significant speed: 20% faster compared to the original Apple Watch SE
- Prices: GPS version - $249 | Cellular version- $299
- Availability in the store: 16th of September, 2022 onwards
Apple Watch Ultra
- New features of Apple Watch Ultra
- 36 hours of battery life
- Ability to extend battery life up to 60 hours under low-powered mode
- Case: enhanced durability, titanium material
- Display: bigger and brighter
- Buttons:
- Customizable action button for swift control
- Both side buttons and the digital crown can be used with gloves
- Night mode
- Enhanced compass
- Enhanced GPS readings
- Enhanced functionality under extreme temperatures
- Water resistance is improved
- Price: $799
- Availability in the store: 23rd September 2022 onwards
AirPods Pro (2nd gen.)
- New features of AirPods Pro (2nd gen.):
- New H2 chip
- An audio driver that promotes low-distortion
- Personalized spatial audio creation using the iPhone camera of the user that is calibrated to the user’s head size.
- Enhanced noise cancellation
- More variants in ear-tip sizes
- Volume adjustability with a swipe
- Expanded listening time to 6 hours (33% greater than AirPods Pro Original)
- Ability to extend the listening time to 30 hours while using the charging case.
- Price: $249
- Availability in the store: 23rd September 2022 onwards
