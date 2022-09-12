What's new in Apple's September 2022 Event?

Anna Ruiz

The most awaited Apple Event of the year was successfully concluded on 7th September 2022 which the company called “Far Out.” Apple Inc. made a few announcements on their new product lines; the iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), and a line of new Apple watches (Apple Watch 8 series, New Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra.)

This article is mostly focused on the features of newly introduced Apple devices that have caught the attention of many Apple lovers out there. Here’s what we filtered out!

Announcements on iPhone 14 series - iPhone 14 | iPhone 14 Plus | iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone Pro Max

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Bionic chip: A15 bionic chip

OS: iOS 16

GPU: five-core and functions 18% faster than the previous version

Camera features:

Main camera – 12 MP



Aperture – comparatively faster



Front camera – enhanced focus in low/ poor light

Video: enhanced stabilization

Crash detection followed by emergency SOS that activates in the absence of cellular connections

Sizes:

iPhone 14 – 6.1 inches



iPhone 14 – 6.7 inches

Prices:

iPhone 14 - $799



iPhone 14 Plus - $899

Availability in the store:

iPhone 14 – 16th September 2022 onwards



iPhone 14 Plus – 7th October 2022 onwards

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Bionic chip: A16 bionic chip

OS: iOS 16

CPU: consumes 20% less power than the A15 chip does, hence faster

GPU: memory bandwidth is increased from 50%

Camera: significantly enhanced focus in low/ poor light

Outdoor brightness on display: 2000 nits at its peak

Dimmable display to save battery

Prices:

iPhone 14 Pro - $999



iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,099

Availability in the store:

iPhone 14 Pro – 9th September 2022 onwards



iPhone 14 Pro Max – 16th September 2022 onwards

With the introduction of the new iPhone 14 series, many jailbreak enthusiasts are eager to experiment with the possibility to jailbreak iPhone 14. If you are one of them, here’s a reference to iPhone 14 jailbreak possibilities as well as how to customize iPhone 14 without jailbreak!

Announcements on Apple Watches - Apple Watch Series 8 | Apple Watch SE | Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

New features of Apple Watch Series 8:

Temp sensor that enables tracking women’s ovulation cycle.



Crash detection is followed by connecting to emergency contacts automatically in a severe vehicle crash.



International roaming is enabled.



Ability to extend battery life up to 36 hours under low-powered mode.

Prices: GPS versions - $399 onwards | Cellular version - $499

Free offers: Apple fitness plus free for 3 months

Availability in the store: 16th of September 2022 onwards

Apple Watch SE (New)

New features of Apple Watch SE (New):

Workout trackability



Activity trackability



Fall detection



Crash detection followed by connecting to emergency contacts



Sending notifications on heart rate

Significant size: 30% large in size than Apple Watch 3

Significant speed: 20% faster compared to the original Apple Watch SE

Prices: GPS version - $249 | Cellular version- $299

Availability in the store: 16th of September, 2022 onwards

Apple Watch Ultra

New features of Apple Watch Ultra

36 hours of battery life



Ability to extend battery life up to 60 hours under low-powered mode



Case: enhanced durability, titanium material



Display: bigger and brighter



Buttons:



Customizable action button for swift control





Both side buttons and the digital crown can be used with gloves



Night mode



Enhanced compass



Enhanced GPS readings



Enhanced functionality under extreme temperatures



Water resistance is improved

Price: $799

Availability in the store: 23rd September 2022 onwards

AirPods Pro (2nd gen.)