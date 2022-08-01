Top iOS 16 features that you can enjoy without jailbreaking your iPhone

iOS 16 Top Features taig9

Top iOS 16 features brought from the jailbreak community

Jailbreak community serves a great deal for Apple Inc to come up with new feature ideas in their upcoming iOS s. As an iOS 16 jailbreak enthusiast, you may already be very aware that it has been one of their practices to make use of jailbreak tweaks to enhance the overall user experience of iPhone users. Nonetheless, if you don’t have iOS 16 yet, you can still utilize your current iOS to enjoy iOS 16 features in a matter of seconds using the jailbreak tweaks below. Discussed below are 16 features introduced with iOS 16 that have been originally borrowed from the jailbreak community.

1. Customize your lock screen for the iOS 16 impression

One of the first to notice features on iOS 16 is a customizable lock screen with new configurations that enables you to modify the lock screen wallpaper, date & time, text font, etc. However, now you can admire the iOS 16 feel on your lock screen with customizable text fonts thanks to a jailbreak tweak called Lafon (for iOS 11 and iOS 12) introduced in 2019. With this jailbreak tool, now you can customize the font of the time display, date display, battery charged text as well as ‘No older Notifications’ text.

2. Lock screen widget customization

The lock screen widget of iOS 16 is massively inspired by Apple Watch complications to display a plethora of information as a cool addition. Still, you can have the same experience with the jailbreak tools; Watermelon (for iOS 13) and Complications (for iOS 12. X and iOS 13X).

3. Lock screen Weather Indicator

The weather information indicator is another iOS feature to spice up the Lock Screen impression. But this was nothing new amongst the jailbreak community as this feature was introduced through WeatherLS iOS 14 jailbreak tweak in 2021.

4. Locate your Wi-Fi Password

With iOS 16, now you can view the Wi-Fi network password that is currently in use. However, it’s a proud fact that this feature has been enjoyed by the jailbreak community for over a decade with the iOS 13, and iOS 14 jailbreak tweak; NetworkList.

5. Advanced dynamic wallpapers

Apple enables their users to add more light or dark-oriented wallpapers to their handset through the iOS 16 release, which was already a feature enjoyed by the jailbreak community through the jailbreak tweak; Edictus that was introduced for iOS 13 and iOS 14. Moreover, the jailbreak tweak, DynaWall obviously comes with a price tag and can create that dynamic, live wallpapers for you.

6. Android-like haptic feedback

This new iOS 16 feature gives you the capability to receive Android-like haptic feedback while you type on the software keyboard of your handset. Again, this was not something new for the jailbreak community because they have already been using the same feature with the jailbreak tweak, TappyKeyboard on iOS 13 and iOS 14. The core features of the tweak include the ability to swap between haptic and taptic mode of feedback, reset the keyboard to the original mode, and enter the safe mode of the phone.

7. Biometric authentication for Hidden album

The previous Hidden album of the Photos app is easily accessible through the unlocked handset, which was a burden that iPhone users had to face. With iOS 16, Hidden album requires a form of biometric authentication that saves you from the misery of revealing hidden photos. But, with the HiddenLock14 jailbreak tweak (for iOS 13 and iOS 14), the community used to keep the stuff hidden from outsiders through Face ID verification.

8. Mark read messages ‘unread’

iOS 16 users now enjoy the ‘Mark messages unread’ feature which has been enjoyed by the jailbreak community using the tweak called MarkMessageUnread that was introduced for iOS 13.

9. Email scheduling

Email scheduling is the next most spoken feature introduced by iOS 16, enabling the users to set a time for a composed email to be sent. The same idea was debuted in 2016 by the jailbreak community through Kairos jailbreak tweak for text message scheduling. You can still make use of the tweak for a one-time payment of $0.99 from Cydia’s BigBoss repository.

10. Requesting Pasteboard Permission

Now, iOS 16 serves you with the security feature of requiring pasteboard permission which prevents the apps from gaining access to unnecessary things. A very similar feature was introduced in 2020 through NoClipboardForYou iOS 14 jailbreak tweak saving the users from the worries of privacy concerns.

11. Rapid Security Response

Security is another key concern of the iOS 16 update, according to which security patches will be installed on your device without making any amends to the installed firmware in the device. There was this jailbreak tweak released in 2021 to serve similar purposes. WifiNameBugFix was introduced for iOS 13 and iOS 14, in which you will be alerted if your phone comes across an offending Wi-Fi or a hotspot network boosting the device’s security.

12. Notification announcements by Siri

How cool is it that Siri announces your upcoming notifications through your Bluetooth headphones? With iOS 16, Apple implements the feature for the first time as long as you use headphones that are iPhone-compatible. The surprising fact is that this feature was used by the jailbreak community since 2013 via the tweak, Secretary. This tweak doesn’t require you to use Apple-dedicated headphones but works fine with any Bluetooth device that is connected to your phone. The Secretary tweak works for iOS 6 and later.

13. Improved Memojis

Memojis was initially introduced by Apple with iOS 13 which had obvious limitations. Now with iOS 16, you can have greater control over the emojis to map them better with your physical appearance. However, Avatar iOS 14 jailbreak tweak was introduced in 2021 as a more comprehensive Memoji studio with the features of recording, animating, editing, saving, and sharing them with custom backdrops, stickers, etc.

14. Quick notes anywhere

Now you can stick down notes anywhere amongst the menu items with the latest iOS 16 update. However, this is not new for iOS 14 jailbreak tweak users with Notey. Notey allows you to toggle it on or off, customize the floating icon, customize the note-taking background color, and customize text colors and fonts.

15. Password protected notes

Now that you can stick notes anywhere, iOS 16 goes above and beyond to keep them password protected using the password of your handset. BioProtect XS jailbreak tweak (for iOS 12 to iOS 14) serves a similar purpose where it allows you to lock the notes app as a whole. You can do the same for other selected apps with this jailbreak tweak for $2.99.

16. Dock Search

You can use a specialized search function located on top of the Dock now to keep the result's attention with iOS 16. There is a similar iOS 14 jailbreak tweak to serve the purpose of searching from your home screen which is ideal when you search the web all the time. In fact, the DockSearch tweak includes the features of picking a favorable search engine for your as well as blurring the search bar’s background for aesthetic appeal.

Read more about the possible iOS 16 jailbreak solutions and tools here!

Disclaimer: This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.