Hot Weather, Hotter Body - 7 Tips To Lose Weight This Summer

Looking to boost your metabolism and shed some pounds fast? Check out these 7 tips.

The summertime is not officially here yet, but it sure feels like it out there. And when summer comes, we begin looking for a quick way to shed that excess fat. Perhaps there's a wedding day coming up, a marriage, or a family reunion. Maybe it's a getaway to a sunny spot in the Caribbean. No matter what the reason, you'll be happy to know that there is a fast way to lose weight, and you can do it.

Detoxifying The most effective way to start any diet program is to detoxify. There are various ways this can be done. Lots of people do it fast; some do raw juices, some do intestinal tract cleanses, etc. What I strongly advise is that you do not exceed 30 days on this phase, and that you do not go hungry either. You could do some of each of the things I mention above for a week or more, making your diet mostly lean protein and non-starchy vegetables.

Be as active as is possible.

Take full advantage of every situation that will allow you to burn up some extra energy. Take the stairs, park far and walk fast, play outdoors with your kids, plan family activities that require physical exercise like a bike ride or swimming, take up gardening, and clean your garage. Any other physical hobby that requires lots of oxygen will increase your aerobic system and help you burn fat.

Exercise at least five times a week.

Follow an exercise plan that is easy to adhere to and effective. Modify your regimen often; variety is key to helping you drop excess fat. Keep your sessions between thirty and 45 minutes. Switch between aerobic exercises, resistance training, and flexibility techniques, for example, yoga or tai-chi, in order to avoid accidents and achieve optimum results.

Get plenty of fluids.

This task is vital, particularly if you are just starting. Drinking water assists you in eliminating toxins and metabolizing fatty acids. Commence your day with a 12-ounce glass of drinking water and keep drinking throughout the day. Water also makes you feel fuller during meals, allowing you to eat less.

Be careful about your calorie consumption.

There are various recipes out there that can inform you of the proper quantity of calories it is advisable to eat to start shedding weight. But what's most important is where your calories from fat are coming from. Eat more protein and green salads and cut down on sugar and starchy foods. You can also find places on the internet where you can easily keep track of what you eat each day.

Be mindful of your food sources.

Stay clear of all prepackaged and harvested foods. They are packed with chemical preservatives, food colorings, and other chemical compounds that are harmful to your health and stop you from losing weight. Eat natural and organic foods, ideally from local markets wherever possible.

Stay focused on your objectives.

Write down a few credible desired goals that will help you stay on track. Start out every morning by challenging yourself all by yourself with something small, like working through the last 10 minutes of your physical exercise video or consuming smaller amounts for your evening meal. Come back in the evening and see how you did. Did you satisfy your goal? If so, be very pleased with your efforts and set a new target.

Keep going. Stay consistent. You can do this.

