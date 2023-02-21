Eating Smart - The Key to Effective and Sustainable Weight Loss

Photo by Amateur Hub - Pexels

Most of us get stressed when we put on weight, and we end up worrying more when we are unable to lose the weight. No matter what we do, we end up piling on more and more weight. Somehow, losing a task becomes an uphill task after a few months. Almost every day, a new diet plan is being launched, and soon it will be hailed by everyone as the perfect diet for losing weight. You start the diet very enthusiastically, but soon down the line, you lose the energy to continue it and end up eating more junk food than ever. Do you know why this is happening? There is a simple logic behind it. The moment you deprive yourself of any food item, your body starts to crave more of it. And the moment you see it, you end up eating more of it than you normally would. Most of the diet plans have a cheat day where you can eat all the items that you like that are normally considered to be unhealthy. Imagine depriving yourself of all the mouth-watering dishes for an entire week. And then suddenly, on one day of the week, you are allowed to binge eat. If you pay attention, you will notice that you end up eating far more than you normally would.

In order to lose weight effectively and keep it from piling back on, you need to understand your body type and your eating pattern. None of us have the same body or eating style. Each one of us has a different metabolic rate. Some of us burn fat quicker than the rest of us do. Thus, it is important to know your body mass index, or BMI. Once you are aware of it, you need to keep track of what you normally eat every day. Write it down. Mention the number of times you eat, the portion size, and what you eat. Now look for healthy but tasty alternatives to it. Eating healthy does not mean that you need to eat bland food or follow a bland diet. The trick lies in eating smart. Monitor what you eat, regulate the portion size, and increase the frequency of eating. Ideally, one should eat every two hours in order to lose weight effectively.

In addition to this, you need to exercise daily. It is not necessary that you join the gym. You can go for a brisk walk or jog. If you like cycling or prefer swimming, then go for it. Select any form of exercise where your entire body will be in motion. This will ensure that you lose weight from your entire body.

Keep going. Stay consistent. You can do this.

Sponsored content: This article below is sponsored by Anna Murphy. If you're interested in learning more about this topic, I've also written an article about it on Medium.

Next up - The Top 3 Reasons Why Your Weight Loss Journey Has Been a Failure!

Sources